Read full article on original website
Related
Gisele Bündchen Subtly Broke Her Silence On The Tom Brady Divorce Speculation
"You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."
NFL・
thebrag.com
Taylor Swift praises Lana Del Rey: “I am such a massive fan”
Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, will feature a collaboration with Lana Del Rey, and it’s unclear if pop music fandom will be able to handle the aftermath. With just over one week until her 10th studio album finally drops, Swift took to social media to reveal more about the Lana-featuring track ‘Snow on the Beach’.
thebrag.com
Britney Spears claims mum slapped her ‘so hard’ for partying until 4am
Britney Spears has been firing shots at mum Lynne Spears for months now via social media – and she doesn’t seem to want to slow down anytime soon. Just one week after Lynne took to Instagram to reach out to her estranged daughter, Britney has once again when on the attack – this time, she claimed that her mother once “slapped” her “so hard” after the ‘Toxic’ singer stayed out til 4am partying with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan following her 2006 breakup from Kevin Federline.
Mandy Moore Is Getting 'All The Snuggles' With Gus Before Baby #2 Arrives
Mandy Moore is in the last few weeks (days??) of her pregnancy, and there’s only one thing on her mind: spending as much one-on-one time with her older son Gus before baby number 2 is born. She recently posted a photo of her cuddling her 19-month-old, who she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and it is so incredibly sweet. “As we play the patient waiting game, I’ll take all the snuggles with the sweetest guy I know,” the This Is Us star wrote on Instagram today. “He’s still too young to understand the concept of baby brother but intuitively I think he...
RELATED PEOPLE
thebrag.com
‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ star Will allegedly cheated on his ex-girlfriend
One of the success stories of the latest season of Farmer Wants a Wife was Will and Jessica, who found love on the show. In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, the couple discussed their continuing happiness, revealing that they moved in together shortly after filming finished. Before filming the...
Orlando Bloom Opened Up About "One Of The Darkest Times" Of His Life Following A Near-Fatal Accident
Orlando Bloom suffered a near-fatal spinal cord injury after falling three floors from a window.
thebrag.com
Kim Kardashian allegedly called Whitney Houston an ‘old hag’ in voicemail
Kim Kardashian allegedly called the one and only Whitney Houston an “old hag” in a leaked voicemail. As per PopCrush, controversial conservative commentator Candace Owens – recently spotted with Kanye West at Paris Fashion Week – played the voicemail on her podcast earlier this week. It just supposedly “landed on her lap.”
thebrag.com
Is Ahmed Best about to reveal the truth about Darth Jar Jar Binks?
Jar Jar Binks – you either loathe him or hate him. Would the Star Wars fandom like the character better if he was a Sith Lord? Probably not, but Ahmed Best might think so. The actor who famously provided the voice and motion capture for the controversial character once had this to say about the long-held rumours that Jar Jar was supposed to be revealed as a Sith Lord in the prequels (as per Gizmodo): “There’s a lot about it that’s true.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebrag.com
Steve Lacy adds show to 2022 Australian tour
Due to overwhelming demand, Steve Lacy has added a second and final Sydney show to his upcoming Australian tour. The genre-hopping artist announced the headline tour late last month, with three dates across the country confirmed. After the Melbourne and Sydney shows sold out within minutes – even after upgrading...
thebrag.com
Dream Machine is heading to Bali with Spacey Jane, Peking Duk & more
Dream Machine is heading overseas to Bali next year, and the festival’s bringing an impressive lineup of Australian artists along for the journey. The 2023 edition will take place across eight beautiful beachfront resorts at Nusa Dua from June 8th to June 12th. And fans might want to look out their passport and book flights because some of the country’s best festival acts are set to perform.
Why Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ Is Necessary Viewing
From Facetime sex with a long-distance bae and snapping the credit card numbers of clueless customers, to live streaming on OnlyFans and viral freestyles on social media, iPhones are at the center of Shawna and Mia’s world on Rap Sh!t. The series, starring Aida Osman and KaMillion, highlights breaking into the Hip-Hop industry in the digital era—from the unique viewpoint of two bad bit**es in South Florida. After a breakout success like Insecure, the show’s creator, Issa Rae, had a huge task at hand: following it up. In October 2019, it was announced that Rae would be producing a comedy about...
thebrag.com
‘House of the Dragon’ director addresses that rape scene
Much like Game of Thrones, House of Dragon is full of ethically questionable and despicable characters. One who seems determined to join the list is Aegon Targaryen. In episode eight ‘The Lord of the Tides,’ it is revealed to Queen Alicent that her son Aegon has raped one of their female maids.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thebrag.com
Natalie Imbruglia recalls being ‘so body dysmorphic’ while making ‘Torn’
To those of a certain generation, ‘Torn’ by Natalie Imbruglia is THE karaoke song. Released in 1997, the former Neighbours star’s debut single was the perfect announcement of her successful transition from soaps to music, an endlessly repeatable anthem that would be belted out in dorm rooms and late night bars for decades to come.
thebrag.com
Blink-182 are reuniting for a huge world tour
This is not a drill: Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker are reuniting for a mammoth blink-182 world tour in 2024, and Australia and New Zealand haven’t been left out. For the first time in almost 10 years, the iconic trio will reunite for a huge run of...
thebrag.com
AC/DC children’s alphabet book is being released next month
If you’re both a parent and a fan of AC/DC, you’ll be most excited to learn that a children’s book based on the rockers is coming. That’s right – the band are set to be the subject of a new children’s book teaching them the alphabet, which is being released by an Australian merch company, touring agency and record label named Love Police.
thebrag.com
Lizzo defends changing the ableist lyric on ‘Grrrls’ to ‘reflect the times’
In a new interview, Lizzo opened up about what she thinks of the backlash she received upon swapping out the ableist lyrics on ‘Grrrls’. While there were many people who applauded Lizzo for changing the ableist lyric on her track ‘Grrrls’, there were some – reportedly Charlamagne tha God and Jerrod Carmichael – who thought she should have left the song as is, given that the word meant something different within the Black community.
thebrag.com
Check out these official AC/DC 50th anniversary coins
Ready to feel old? In 2023, AC/DC, Australia’s greatest ever rock ‘n’ roll band, turn 50 years old. The grand occasion isn’t going unnoticed of course. The Royal Australian Mint has commissioned a series of commemorative coins to mark the band’s 50th anniversary, and they’re available to order now.
Comments / 0