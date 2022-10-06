Mandy Moore is in the last few weeks (days??) of her pregnancy, and there’s only one thing on her mind: spending as much one-on-one time with her older son Gus before baby number 2 is born. She recently posted a photo of her cuddling her 19-month-old, who she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and it is so incredibly sweet. “As we play the patient waiting game, I’ll take all the snuggles with the sweetest guy I know,” the This Is Us star wrote on Instagram today. “He’s still too young to understand the concept of baby brother but intuitively I think he...

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO