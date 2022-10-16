ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Inflation Relief Checks: How To Get Your Payment for October

By David Nadelle
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MhNdX_0iOgqoid00

A number of individual U.S. states have taken it upon themselves to provide some household budget relief to residents still struggling with the enduring high costs of goods and gas due to inflation .

See: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Find: Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens

Many states have already sent out payments to residents to combat economic pressures, however, some states that established inflation stimulus programs are just getting around to issuing relief checks to their citizens now.

Most of the eligible individuals living in three states — California, Hawaii and Virginia — will be receiving state surplus-aided inflation relief checks by the end of October. Read on to see how you can get your inflation stimulus payment this month.

California

Around the time he signed his state’s $308 billion budget at the end of June, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement claiming that an estimated 23 million Californians would be benefiting from a check worth up to $1,050 as soon as October.

The State of California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) recently announced that California residents eligible to receive a Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) will start to receive their checks this week. A full 95% of all MCTR payments are expected to be issued by the end of the year, per the FTB.

MCTR payments for Californians will be distributed either by direct deposit or by a debit card coordinated through Money Network.

Eligible taxpayers who e-filed their 2020 California tax return and received a refund via direct deposit will, in turn, be receiving their refund through a bank direct deposit. According to the FTB’s MCTR page, a debit card will be mailed to many, including to those who filed a paper return, had a balance due, received a tax refund by check or changed their banking institution or bank account number.

To check on your eligibility and to calculate how much relief payment you may be able to receive, check out the FTB site .

Take Our Poll: Do You Have an Emergency Fund Established?

Hawaii

In Hawaii, the state Department of Taxation issued direct deposit refunds initially in two distributions — on Sept. 9 and Sept. 13 — and all taxpayers who filed by July 31 should have received their payments by Sept. 21. However, Gov. David Ige said those awaiting paper refund checks will likely have to wait until Oct. 31 at the latest, according to Hawaii News Now.

Refunds are based on taxpayers’ income, so no further action is required if you have already filed a 2021 income tax return. If you haven’t filed your 2021 tax return yet, you have until Dec. 31, 2022 to do so and receive your one-time “constitutional refund,” per the state’s Department of Taxation.

Hawaii’s Act 115 Refund provides checks for $300 (or $100) depending on residents’ filing status and federally adjusted gross income ($300 for taxpayers earning less than $100,000 a year or couples earning less than $200,000; those making over $100,000 or couples making $200,000 or more will get a $100 tax refund per person).

If you haven’t received your Act 115 Refund yet, check the status here .

Virginia

To receive the 2022 one-time tax rebate of $250 for single filers and $500 for joint filers, you must have had a tax liability for tax year 2021 and you must file your taxes by Nov. 1. Per the Virginia Tax site, those eligible who filed by Sept. 5 should receive their rebate through direct deposit or a mailed paper check by Oct. 31.

If you received a tax refund by direct deposit this year, you’ll likely receive your rebate by direct deposit as well. Otherwise, the Virginia General Assembly will mail you a paper check.

To check eligibility and for any questions on how to get your payment, or why you haven’t received your payment yet, check the Virginia Tax site .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Inflation Relief Checks: How To Get Your Payment for October

Comments / 17

Lavonia Cayruth
6d ago

okay Gov.Roy Cooper....where is the money for North Carolina and the inflation relief checks for the people of North Carolina? What excuses are you going to give for no inflation relief check?

Reply(1)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
State
California State
Local
Virginia Business
Local
California Business
State
Virginia State
State
Hawaii State
Dayana Sabatin

17 States Are Sending Out Inflation Relief Checks

Inflation reached an all-time peak in June (9.1%), which is the highest it’s been in 40 years. Gas prices, groceries, as well as other living expenses have continuously been increasing throughout 2022, and many states have been responding to this by providing inflation-relief checks to their residents.
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed October payments for Social Security Income recipients last month and will send out the first Social Security check of the month in just a couple of days. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ige
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Welfare#Inflation#Tax Refund#Hawaii News Now#Business Personal Finance#Californians
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: $1,657 direct check for October to be sent out Wednesday

Several Social Security recipients will receive their regular monthly payment worth an average of $1,546 per check on Wednesday. Those born from the first through the 10th of their birth months will receive their regular payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. Recipients with birth dates after the 10th will receive their checks later in the month.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Business
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: One-time inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to start going out in just days in California

Eligible California residents can receive up to $1,050 in state-issued direct payments as part of the state's plan to combat inflation and rising consumer costs. The payments, called the Middle Class Tax Refund, are set to be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October by direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. All the payments are expected to be delivered by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Times

Stimulus Check Update 2022: Millions of Eligible Americans Will Receive $1,050 Direct Payments in October

In October, as consumer prices continue to climb, millions of Californians who need assistance with inflation will get a one-time direct payment of up to $1,050. A portion of California's Middle-Class Tax Refund goes toward the relief payments. Beginning in October, stimulus checks will be distributed by direct deposit or debit cards. This summer, Sacramento legislators passed a $12 billion recovery program that included the payouts. A refund of almost $23 million is available to residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
203K+
Followers
14K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy