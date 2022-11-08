Chainsaw Man release schedule: when (and where) can I watch episode 6?

Chainsaw Man episode 6 marks the halfway point of the anime's first season on Crunchyroll. But when can you watch it? The devil, inevitably, is in the details. Even the biggest anime can shift times and dates at a moment's notice, so we'll run through the next episode's release date and streaming time on Crunchyroll down below.

When is Chainsaw Man episode 6 releasing on Crunchyroll?

Chainsaw Man episode 6 is releasing on November 15 at 9:00 AM Pacific/12:00 PM Eastern. That's 5:00 PM GMT in the UK. It'll be available in the west to Crunchyroll Premium subscribers. It'll also be available in Japan on Amazon Prime Video on November 9 at 1:00 AM JST.

An English dub is currently airing, but is three weeks behind.

Chainsaw Man release schedule: how many episodes are in season 1?

Chainsaw Man’s first season will consist of 12 episodes. They will air weekly every Tuesday on Crunchyroll until December – though there may be a winter break towards the end of the run.

Chainsaw Man episode 1: October 11 – available now!

Chainsaw Man episode 2: October 18 – available now!

Chainsaw Man episode 3: October 25 – available now!

Chainsaw Man episode 4: November 1 – available now!

Chainsaw Man episode 5: November 8 – available now!

Chainsaw Man episode 5: November 15



