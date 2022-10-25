Chainsaw Man release schedule: when (and where) can I watch episode 4?

With enough blood and guts to fill an abattoir, Chainsaw Man has comfortably maintained its position as this year's most gruesome must-watch anime. Now, we're moving on to the fourth episode and we expect the story to rev up even further as the show continues Denji's ascent.

Despite Chainsaw Man's popularity, however, it's not always crystal clear where and when you can watch new episodes. With Daylight Savings coming to an end in the UK, it's been further muddled.

To help, we'll run you through when and where you can watch Chainsaw Man episode 4, plus clue you in on the wider release schedule. For more anime treats, be sure to check out our list of the best anime you need to watch right now as well as all the upcoming anime coming later this year and in 2023.

When is Chainsaw Man episode 4 releasing on Crunchyroll?

Chainsaw Man episode 4 is releasing on November 1 at 9:00 AM Pacific/12:00 PM Eastern. That's 4:00 PM GMT in the UK. It'll be available in the west to Crunchyroll subscribers. It'll also be available in Japan on Amazon Prime Video on November 2 at 1:00 AM JST.

For now, only the Japanese language version with English subtitles will be available. An English dub is coming on October 25 at 12:30 PM Pacific/3:30 PM Eastern/8:30 PM BST in the UK.

Chainsaw Man release schedule: how many episodes are in season 1?

(Image credit: MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man’s first season will consist of 12 episodes. They will air weekly every Tuesday on Crunchyroll until December – though there may be a winter break towards the end of the run.

Chainsaw Man episode 1: October 11

Chainsaw Man episode 2: October 18



Watch Crunchyroll from anywhere in the world

Crunchyroll can't be accessed from every region and country. If you're travelling abroad and want to use your Crunchyroll account like normal, you'll need a VPN. We recommend Express VPN for all of your geo-surfing needs.

ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days

If you're away from home when Chainsaw Man airs, a VPN is your best option for tuning in. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access Crunchyroll from anywhere as if you were back home. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy. View Deal

For a deeper dive into more of anime’s biggest names, read our guides to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and Demon Slayer season 3 .