Chainsaw Man release schedule: when (and where) can I watch episode 2?

By Bradley Russell
 3 days ago

Chainsaw Man blew us away with a bloody and gory premiere. And, yes, we all fell in love with the little chainsaw doggo too. But this isn't Netflix. The second episode hasn't been released alongside the first and we've now got to wait a few days until the new entry in Denji's fledgling saga.

Below, we'll run you through when and where you can watch Chainsaw Man episode 2, plus clue you in on the upcoming release schedule. For more anime treats, be sure to check out our list of the best anime you need to watch right now as well as all the upcoming anime coming later this year and in 2023.

When is Chainsaw Man episode 2 releasing on Crunchyroll?

Chainsaw Man episode 2 is coming on October 18 at 9:00 AM Pacific/12:00 PM Eastern. That's 5:00 PM in the UK. It'll be available in the west to Crunchyroll subscribers. It'll also be available in Japan on Amazon Prime Video on October 19 at 1:00 AM JST.

For now, only the Japanese language version with English subtitles will be available. An English dub is coming at a "later date."

Chainsaw Man release schedule: how many episodes are in season 1?

(Image credit: MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man’s first season will consist of 12 episodes. They will air weekly every Tuesday on Crunchyroll until December – though there may be a winter break towards the end of the run.

  • Chainsaw Man episode 1: October 11
  • Chainsaw Man episode 2: October 18

Watch Crunchyroll from anywhere in the world

Crunchyroll can't be accessed from every region and country. If you're travelling abroad and want to use your Crunchyroll account like normal, you'll need a VPN. We recommend Express VPN for all of your geo-surfing needs.

ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days
If you're away from home when Chainsaw Man airs, a VPN is your best option for tuning in. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access Crunchyroll from anywhere as if you were back home. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy. View Deal

For a deeper dive into more of anime’s biggest names, read our guides to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and Demon Slayer season 3 .

