Vacaville woman attacked on bike trail saved by inmate officer and crew 02:04

VACAVILLE – A scenic walk on a Vacaville bike trail became a life-and-death battle after, police say, an assailant stabbed a 33-year-old woman walking her dog Tuesday.

"For someone being attacked on the walk is actually very, very rare," said longtime resident Joe Baptista. He regularly rides the Alamo Creek Bike Trail.

"This is very unsettling because this was a completely unprovoked attack," said Vacaville Police Department. Cpl. Nichole King.

Both the victim and suspect are Vacaville residents but do not know each other, according to investigators who are calling the attack an isolated incident.

Damarco Ross Parker Vacaville PD

A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) officer and cleanup crew witnessed the violence and stepped in, taking down the suspect, 18-year-old Damarco Ross Parker.

While they helped the woman and waited for police to arrive, the crew detained Parker who was then restrained with handcuffs belonging to the correctional officer.

King said officers are boosting patrol along the bike trail, parks, and open recreational spaces. The violent attack is a reminder for people to stay vigilant -- while trusting their instincts -- when someone makes them feel uncomfortable.

"It's kind of nice that they were able to get there quick," said Erika Anderson, who visits family frequently in the area.

"We have to tip our hats off to the inmates and CDCR officer who are extremely brave, [and] courageous, said King.

"If they would have not intervened, then this would've been a totally different case," she said.

Parker faces several charges including stalking, attempted murder, and mayhem.

The victim remains in the hospital.