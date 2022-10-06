Read full article on original website
Iranian official admits that student protesters are being taken to psychiatric institutions
As women burn headscarves and cut off their hair in nationwide protests, an Iranian official on Tuesday said that school students participating in street protests are being detained and taken to mental health institutions.
Daily Cardinal
U.S. ambassador to United Nations among distinguished alumni honored at Alumni Park
The Wisconsin Alumni Association celebrated the fifth anniversary of Alumni Park on Friday, honoring 11 new distinguished alumni with park exhibits and an awards ceremony. Among the honorees was the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Thomas-Greenfield was among many notable alumni being honored at the event....
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has promised that France will soon deliver more cannons, radars and anti-aircraft missiles to support Ukraine. Macron told France 2 television on Wednesday evening that France is working with Denmark to send an additional six Caesar self-propelled howitzers cannons — which had initially been produced for the Danish military. Paris already delivered 18 similar Caesar cannons to Kyiv.
