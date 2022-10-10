ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Columbus Day Parade 2022 draws thousands to NYC

The 78th Annual Columbus Day Parade returned to Fifth Avenue in New York City on Monday.

Tom Golisano, founder of Paychex and noted philanthropist, is this year's Grand Marshal.

As Grand Marshal, Golisano led marching bands, floats, and over 100 marching groups up the Fifth Avenue parade route, from 44th Street to 72nd Street.

Eyewitness News' Ken Rosato, Sandra Bookman and Lauren Glassberg hosted the Columbus Day Parade broadcast on WABC-TV Channel 7.

Watch a replay of the parade here:

Italian pride was on full display up and down 5th Avenue drawing thousands from the Tri-State area and beyond.

The bands were a favorite. The lights, sirens and vintage cars were another crowd pleaser.

The 78th Annual Columbus Day Parade returned to Fifth Avenue in New York City on Monday. Crystal Cranmore has the story.

Organizers say this year featured more parade participants and performers on the floats.

Many paradegoers told Eyewitness News it's the shared love for the culture that keeps people coming back each year.

The parade is the world's largest celebration of Columbus Day.

The tradition of a Columbus Day Parade began when Generoso Pope led a group of Italian Americans from East Harlem to Columbus Circle in 1929. The parade was formalized as an official celebration of Columbus and Italian heritage in 1944, and this year's event marks its 78th Anniversary. Groups, institutions, and partners from across the United States and Italy will take part in this year's celebration.

For more information, please visit the Columbus Citizens Foundation .

WATCH | Highlights from the 77th Annual Columbus Day Parade:

The parade is the world's largest celebration of Columbus Day, with tens of thousands of people visiting the city for the Italian-American heritage celebration.

----------

