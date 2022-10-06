Read full article on original website
Merkley And Wyden Announce A $100 Million Investment In Oregon’s Rural Projects And Climate-smart Commodities
Four Oregon-based organisations will receive grants totalling $100 million, according to an announcement made today by U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden of Oregon. The grants are intended to foster partnerships throughout Oregon to support the production and marketing of climate-smart commodities. These initiatives aim to increase markets for...
Due To An Acute Shortage Of First Responders, Oregon’s Small Fire District Doubled Its Staff
First responders are in severe need in Oregon, and officials predict that soon the lack of employees will slow down response times. During a recent legislative committee hearing, Mercy Flights CEO Sheila Clough stated, “We are burning out our personnel by continuing to urge them to continue working the vast amount of hours.”
Throughout National Hospitality Week, Every Child Will Thank Oregon Foster Care Providers
The week of October 9-16 will see the very first observance of National Hospitality Week. It will begin this week. Every Child Oregon came up with the idea for National Hospitality Week, which recruits volunteers to honour those who provide care for children. Her work over the years has been...
Christine Drazan’s Strategic Masterstroke Began With A Case Of Fomo
There is a possibility that Oregon will choose a Republican for governor for the first time in forty years. I’m aware of it, you young revolutionaries; just try to keep your cool. It is normal to have anxious feelings. It is an unsettling duality that Portland, Oregon, is a peculiarly liberal city, and it has been for as long as many of us have been alive. On the other hand, Oregon’s rural counties are sometimes very conservative, and this contrast creates an awkward atmosphere.
$8 Million In Federal Funding For Student Safety In Oregon Schools
The state of Oregon’s public schools will be awarded a total of $8,265,004 million in federal grant cash, which will be used to help give kids learning environments that are safe and supportive, as well as opportunities that will help encourage their achievement. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden...
As Wildfire Smoke Persists, The DEQ Issues An Air Quality Advisory For Six Oregon Counties
This week, the Department of Environmental Quality issued a warning about the air quality and stated that it is unusual to see such a large area afflicted by smoke at this point in the year. According to the people we talked to, they are noticing. Jim Cowan, who is currently...
Following A Court Ruling, New Information Regarding Logging In Oregon Is Emerging
After an Oregon District Court ruled that the Bureau of Land Management’s basis for selling wood on roughly 18,000 acres, including old-growth forest, in violation of the Endangered Species Act, additional information has come to light. The judge rejected the Service’s argument that the threatened northern spotted owl species...
Traumatic Injuries For Outdoor Workers As A Result Of The Hot Weather
An Oregon State University (OSU) study found that rates of traumatic injury among employees in the agriculture and construction industries in Oregon are significantly higher during periods of extreme heat compared to periods of more temperate weather. The findings highlight how crucial it is to offer outdoor workers strong safety...
Helicopters From The Oregon Army National Guard Are Travelling To The Border With Texas
To assist the U.S. Border Patrol, the Oregon Army National Guard is dispatching helicopter squadrons to the states in the southwest. According to Lt. Col. Stephen Bomar of the Oregon Guard’s public affairs office, UH-72A Lakotas and crews will be working alongside the North Dakota Guard to establish a battalion on the border. The duty of the aviation unit is to provide flying assets in support of all Border Patrol missions. Four of the roughly 30 Oregon employees, according to him, live in the counties of Umatilla and Morrow.
