There is a possibility that Oregon will choose a Republican for governor for the first time in forty years. I’m aware of it, you young revolutionaries; just try to keep your cool. It is normal to have anxious feelings. It is an unsettling duality that Portland, Oregon, is a peculiarly liberal city, and it has been for as long as many of us have been alive. On the other hand, Oregon’s rural counties are sometimes very conservative, and this contrast creates an awkward atmosphere.

