ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
focushillsboro.com

Merkley And Wyden Announce A $100 Million Investment In Oregon’s Rural Projects And Climate-smart Commodities

Four Oregon-based organisations will receive grants totalling $100 million, according to an announcement made today by U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden of Oregon. The grants are intended to foster partnerships throughout Oregon to support the production and marketing of climate-smart commodities. These initiatives aim to increase markets for...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Christine Drazan’s Strategic Masterstroke Began With A Case Of Fomo

There is a possibility that Oregon will choose a Republican for governor for the first time in forty years. I’m aware of it, you young revolutionaries; just try to keep your cool. It is normal to have anxious feelings. It is an unsettling duality that Portland, Oregon, is a peculiarly liberal city, and it has been for as long as many of us have been alive. On the other hand, Oregon’s rural counties are sometimes very conservative, and this contrast creates an awkward atmosphere.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
focushillsboro.com

$8 Million In Federal Funding For Student Safety In Oregon Schools

The state of Oregon’s public schools will be awarded a total of $8,265,004 million in federal grant cash, which will be used to help give kids learning environments that are safe and supportive, as well as opportunities that will help encourage their achievement. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Following A Court Ruling, New Information Regarding Logging In Oregon Is Emerging

After an Oregon District Court ruled that the Bureau of Land Management’s basis for selling wood on roughly 18,000 acres, including old-growth forest, in violation of the Endangered Species Act, additional information has come to light. The judge rejected the Service’s argument that the threatened northern spotted owl species...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Traumatic Injuries For Outdoor Workers As A Result Of The Hot Weather

An Oregon State University (OSU) study found that rates of traumatic injury among employees in the agriculture and construction industries in Oregon are significantly higher during periods of extreme heat compared to periods of more temperate weather. The findings highlight how crucial it is to offer outdoor workers strong safety...
CORVALLIS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#Landlord#Rental Home#Legislature#Business Industry#Linus Business
focushillsboro.com

Helicopters From The Oregon Army National Guard Are Travelling To The Border With Texas

To assist the U.S. Border Patrol, the Oregon Army National Guard is dispatching helicopter squadrons to the states in the southwest. According to Lt. Col. Stephen Bomar of the Oregon Guard’s public affairs office, UH-72A Lakotas and crews will be working alongside the North Dakota Guard to establish a battalion on the border. The duty of the aviation unit is to provide flying assets in support of all Border Patrol missions. Four of the roughly 30 Oregon employees, according to him, live in the counties of Umatilla and Morrow.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy