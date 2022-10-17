Best Pixel 7 Pro screen protectors

There's not too much worse than dropping your brand new Google Pixel phone. Luckily, you can mitigate some of the major damage with a screen protector, even if you don't want to get a bulky case. If you're looking to add a layer of protection to your Google Pixel 7 Pro, there are already some good screen protectors available so you can be protected before you finish transferring your data .

Keep your screen scratch and crack free with an extra layer

IMBZBK Glass Screen Protector with UV (3-pack)

Staff pick

Curved glass screen protectors come with some extra challenges, but IMBZBK's solution has glass that goes to the very edge of the display for a flush look and feel. It comes with three protectors in the box, plus three camera covers for the back of your phone. The kit comes with everything you need, including an alignment tool and a UV light.

Newspoint Privacy Screen Protector Tempered Glass

Keep prying eyes out

The Newspoint Privacy Screen Protector helps to keep people around you from seeing your screen by reducing the field of view. Essentially, if you're not looking right at the screen, it just looks black. This protector is made of tempered glass and is designed to fit with the curved screen edge. Keep in mind that you won't be able to use fingerprint unlock with the protector.

Whitestone Dome Glass tempered glass screen protector (2-pack)

Designed for a perfect fit

Whitestone is known for creating high-quality glass screen protectors that offer a precise fit that feels as close to the original screen as possible. This two-pack of tempered glass protectors comes with everything you need for perfect alignment, with a tool to hold your phone and a UV light to ensure the protector stays.

AACL Hybrid Film Screen Protector (2-pack)

Plastic protection

This hardened plastic film screen protector can give users a little more protection from impacts while remaining vibrant and clear. It's designed to remain crystal clear and scratch resistant so your phone stays looking new, even after some bumps and scratches. You can also keep using your fingerprint unlock with it.

TOCOL TPU Screen Protector and Glass Camera Protector (2-pack)

Front and back protection

TOCOL's TPU screen protector is designed to be easy to apply with an alignment tool included. The material is designed to be clear, flexible, and self-healing. You get two screen protectors in the box along with two protectors for your camera lenses. With this kit from TOCOL, you will have everything you need to perfectly apply your screen protector.

Milomdoi Flexible TPU Film Screen Protector (3-pack)

Flexible film protection

The Milomdoi film screen protector is made to fit your phone precisely, and it's aligned and installed with a tool fitted to the bottom of the phone and is thin enough to keep using the fingerprint scanner under the display. You also get tempered glass protectors for your camera lenses.

The big Pixel 7 Pro screen deserves some extra protection

There's nothing quite like a new Pixel device launch for Android phones, and the Google Pixel 7 Pro looks like a proper successor to the excellent Google Pixel 6 Pro . There's a good chance the Pixel 7 Pro will be one of the best Android phones available man people will want to show it off without a case, but a screen protector can give you some extra protection without spoiling the look of your phone.

The tempered glass screen protector from IMBZBK or Whitestone are two great starters since the glass protector will preserve the look and feel of the screen underneath. Tempered glass is also much more resistant to scratches than a TPU or film screen protector. These kits also come with protection for your cameras so your pictures can remain as clear as possible.

If you travel a lot on public transit and want to keep people from seeing what's on your phone, the Newspoint Privacy Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a solid choice. This screen protector curves around the edge of the phone, so it feels nice to use. Keep in mind that this screen protector will not work with the fingerprint reader, so you'll need to use another method to unlock your phone.