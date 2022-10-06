ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

U.S. Mortgage Interest Rates Rise to Highest Level Since 2006

(Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan rose to its highest level since 2006 as the housing sector continued to bear the brunt of tightening financial conditions, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) showed on Wednesday. Mortgage rates have more than doubled since...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Banking#Interest Rates#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Reuters#The European Central Bank#Postbank#Ecb
US News and World Report

German Economy Minister: 'Concrete Threat' to Critical Infrastructure

BERLIN (Reuters) - Attacks on critical infrastructure are high on the German government's agenda after suspected sabotage on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday. The pipeline leaks were "a deliberately inflicted event that is so strategic and so difficult to carry...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Billionaire Investor Yuri Milner Relinquishes Russian Citizenship

(Reuters) - Israeli-Russian billionaire Yuri Milner said on Monday he has renounced his Russian citizenship after leaving the country in 2014. Milner is the founder of internet investment firm DST Global, and made a fortune by betting on Chinese tech companies like e-commerce platforms Alibaba and JD.com. "My family and...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Analysis-Russia's Mobilisation May Stymie Economic Recovery

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Already blighted by Western sanctions, Russia's economy now faces a more self-inflicted blow, with President Vladimir Putin's military mobilisation drive threatening to undermine productivity, demand and recovery. With hundreds of thousands of men either being conscripted to the army or fleeing, investment-stifling uncertainty is again weighing on...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy