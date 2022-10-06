Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Westinghouse to Be Sold in $7.9-Billion Deal as Interest in Nuclear Power Grows
(Reuters) -Cameco Corp and Brookfield Renewable Partners said on Tuesday they would acquire nuclear power plant equipment maker Westinghouse Electric in a $7.9-billion deal including debt, amid renewed interest in nuclear energy. The deal for one of the most storied names in the American power industry at an equity value...
US News and World Report
Wholesale Inflation Rose Higher Than Expected in September on a Rise in Costs for Services
In yet another sign inflation continues to spread throughout the economy, wholesale prices rose 0.4% in September, more than expected, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday. [. READ:. IMF Cuts Global Economic Forecast ]. The increase compares to a 0.3% increase in August. For the 12-month period, the...
Applied Materials cuts quarterly revenue, profit estimates on new China export curbs
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O) said on Wednesday export curbs related to China's chip industry would result in a net sales hit of $250 million-$550 million in the quarter ending Oct. 30, with a similar impact expected in the following three months.
US News and World Report
U.S. Mortgage Interest Rates Rise to Highest Level Since 2006
(Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan rose to its highest level since 2006 as the housing sector continued to bear the brunt of tightening financial conditions, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) showed on Wednesday. Mortgage rates have more than doubled since...
US News and World Report
German Economy Minister: 'Concrete Threat' to Critical Infrastructure
BERLIN (Reuters) - Attacks on critical infrastructure are high on the German government's agenda after suspected sabotage on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday. The pipeline leaks were "a deliberately inflicted event that is so strategic and so difficult to carry...
US News and World Report
Billionaire Investor Yuri Milner Relinquishes Russian Citizenship
(Reuters) - Israeli-Russian billionaire Yuri Milner said on Monday he has renounced his Russian citizenship after leaving the country in 2014. Milner is the founder of internet investment firm DST Global, and made a fortune by betting on Chinese tech companies like e-commerce platforms Alibaba and JD.com. "My family and...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Russia's Mobilisation May Stymie Economic Recovery
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Already blighted by Western sanctions, Russia's economy now faces a more self-inflicted blow, with President Vladimir Putin's military mobilisation drive threatening to undermine productivity, demand and recovery. With hundreds of thousands of men either being conscripted to the army or fleeing, investment-stifling uncertainty is again weighing on...
