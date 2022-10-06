Two women take breakup holiday together after finding out they were both dating the same man

Two women take breakup holiday together after finding out they were both dating the same man

Halloween consists of many traditions that are a part of every American household. People make Jack-o’-Lanterns, children go trick-or-treating, visit haunted houses and share scary stories. However, one of the most popular Halloween customs is dressing up in spooky costumes. Some people simply wear the costumes while others also try to embody the spirit of the character they chose. A boy did exactly that at the "Boo At The Zoo" Halloween event for kids held at Louisville Zoo in Kentucky, per Comic Sands . The boy chose to dress up as the iconic character of Michael Myers from the Halloween series of slasher films.

He didn't leave any stones unturned in embodying the spirit of the actor. He was captured on a video recorded by Amber Aden who saw that the child was taking his character very seriously. He was picking up pumpkins and throwing them around when Aden decided to record him. She told Storyful, "He then started walking around fences and leaped out and frightened my mom. After that is when he got on the hay bales."

The young child wearing the identifiable Michael Myers mask could be seen standing on top of a hay bale evaluating his surroundings carefully. He made an unsuccessful attempt to jump from one bale to the next, landing on his back. He looked unharmed afterward and recreated an iconic moment from the original movie, "Halloween" . He sat up straight referencing the scene when Myers reveals that he isn't dead by doing the same.

In the background of the video, Aden and her family can be heard laughing. She insisted that the boy's composure was what caused her to "crack up." The video went viral on social media with several people applauding the child for a great performance. A Twitter user shared the clip and wrote , "this might be my new favorite Halloween video LMAOO. One of the kids at boo @ the zoo was Michael." Another said , "It’s how he rose back up that’s taking me tf out."

"I’m threatening, not like global warming or a nuclear bomb, but like a child dressed up as Michael Myers," yet another Twitter user shared. "IT'S THE RETURN OF MICHAEL MYERS!!!!" declared another.

A user commented on Storyful's youtube video, "I don’t know if that’s a good thing or not But he’s a star ️ The whole place seems like a blast! Now that’s what Halloween is all about! Everyone hyped up on sugar and having fun. Happy Halloween everyone."

As we reported earlier , a five-year-old dressed up as a real-life "Chucky" doll terrorized people in an Alabama neighborhood. A woman named Walden was absolutely shocked when she saw the real-life version of the homicidal doll from the 1988 horror film "Child's Play." She uploaded photos from the encounter on social media saying, "Dear Parents of the little boy in the Chucky costume in Pinson... GET YOUR KID... I almost had a heart attack." It was revealed that the boy loves getting in costumes and making people laugh. His outfit of "Chuky" was one of his favorites ever since he went as the doll on Halloween.

A Queensland child's mother, Lauren ORourke, had to call the Domino's restaurant in Coolum, on the Sunshine Coast, last week to cancel the sizeable order she had earlier placed for her daughter's birthday when the girl's friends didn't show up to the party. However, the birthday girl's day was made when she got a surprise gift from a Domino's employee instead. Domino's Australia, in a Facebook post , revealed that the store's shift manager, Miles felt extremely disheartened hearing that no one showed up for the girl's birthday and decided to do something special to try and lift up her spirits.

Domino's Australia posted a picture of Miles on their official Facebook page with the caption, "Last week, Domino's Coolum received a call from a local Mum hoping to cancel the large order she had placed as a number of her daughter's peers hadn't turned up to his birthday party." As soon as Miles heard this, he came up with an idea and put together a temporary cake."When she arrived at the store to collect the one pizza, shift supervisor Miles surprised her with a custom chocolate dessert pizza topped with churros & brownies! Thank you Miles for going the extra 'mile' to help turn this customer's day around," the post mentioned. Before the order was picked up, Miles posed for a photo with the cake and a "Happy B'Day" message scrawled in chocolate on the back of a pizza box.

Lauren was extremely touched by the gesture, posting her happiness on Facebook in a post that read, "Skylahs birthday💖 this was the most wonderfully kind and generous and so loving gesture from Miles and the team at our local domino’s . 🌻☺️❤️ Son - daughter 🙂"

The proud mother also commented on Dominos Australia's post, saying, "Skylah had a lovely birthday with two very special friends. The visit from Miles at our door was overly special and the biggest surprise. The love from our community has been the most memorable for our family. So much love. We are so appreciative and grateful to live this beautiful life. Sending love and happiness to everyone."

Miles' gesture is doing the rounds on social media, with the Dominos worker receiving admiration from many commenters on Facebook. User Shaz Demop commented, "This is heartbreaking, as a mum of a couple of autistic kids I know what it's like when your children don't have friends to invite to parties. this story really touched my heart. I hope the love being sent to this Mum for her daughter lets her know that there are a lot of beautiful people out there, just like Miles, and reminds her daughter that this happens but it won't always be like this. He will find his tribe xx."

Cover Image Source: Facebook

“Good job Miles, I hope that cheered her up, heartbreaking when people don’t turn up for the party,” another user wrote. “This is my biggest fear as a parent. So happy there was somewhat of a good ending to this,” a mum wrote. Over 2000 people responded in the comments requesting Domino's to help plan a new party for the little child because "no kid (or their parents) should ever endure that type of sadness," it read. Others pressured the Dominos outlet to give Miles a promotion and pay him more. Domino's commended Miles for making an effort to cheer up the girl. "Miles you absolute legend! Give this kid a raise. What seems like a small thing is actually such a massive act of kindness. And NO! I’m not crying, you’re crying," a user wrote. "Surely miles gets a pay rise," wrote another.

People deployed in the armed forces often miss some crucial moments with their families while they are away serving the nation. With her U.S. Army National Guard officer husband deployed in Iraq, Cara Rahming thought that her husband would miss the birth of their child. However, a sweet surprise changed everything on September 18. Her husband, Harold Leroy Rahming, surprised her while she was in the hospital a day before giving birth. Harold told Good Morning America , "There were times that I didn't think I was gonna make it. I figured I probably could make September 22, that was kind of the plan, to be in the hospital by the time the baby was discharged."

The captain, who is also a doctor, was stationed in Iraq for about three months when he started making calls to see what he could do to be there for his wife. However, a few days before her due date, Cara noticed that the movement of her baby was changing. She was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, where the doctors said that she would require additional monitoring. She went there with a neighbor who insisted on staying beside her till she got settled in. Little did she know that her husband was there to surprise her.

Cara took a washroom break and was shocked when she returned. As soon as she opened the door, she saw multiple nurses recording her and was extremely confused. She recalled, "I saw multiple nurses with their phones out. And I was like, ‘Wait, why are they recording me coming out of the restroom?’ "

It was then she saw Harold in his military uniform waiting to surprise her. "Then I see him to the left in his full military uniform. And there's like no words to express that," she said. "Because I didn't know he was coming home. I just knew I was in the hospital, I was being induced and there was a baby coming soon. And there were a lot of emotions to process, but I know the definite emotion I felt once I saw him was joy."

Harold had "rallied up the nurses" and everyone was in on this big surprise. He said that it turned out "great" and he was delighted to see his wife after three months. "I just had to keep the faith and everything worked out," he said.

Their child is now more than 2 weeks old and is doing really well despite the birth not going quite to plan. Harold said, "I'm extremely proud of her. She's very resilient and very courageous. She took seconds to say, ‘You know what, this is what we have to do to ensure my safety and the baby's safety.’" The child has been named after Harold and the couple is extremely excited for their new life ahead. Cara said, "He has a really, really sweet spirit. You can see like, just the softness in his spirit and the gentleness. You'll see him smiling and wanting to play with you." Harold added, "He's very calm and collected."

James Smith-Williams was a student at North Carolina State University when he heard the message that shaped who he is today. It came from an advocate named Brenda Tracy who spoke about surviving a gang rape by college football players. "Her biggest takeaway was, 'If you're a good man, what are you doing to be a good man?'" the pro football player told TODAY . "That really stuck with me." From that day, the 25-year-old defensive end for the Washington Commanders has been on a mission to support survivors of sexual and domestic violence and raise awareness of these issues.

Tracy's message resonated so deeply with Smith-Williams that he founded the Champions program of her nonprofit Set The Expectation to build a "global network of current and former athletes dedicated to using the power of their platforms to champion community agencies and groups who serve families and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence." Now, in recognition of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, he has joined the Purple Leash Project , an initiative by Purina and the nonprofit RedRover to help domestic violence shelters become pet-friendly.

Smith-Williams explained that he was taken aback to learn that currently, only around 15% of domestic violence shelters allow individuals to bring in their pets. "About half of the people who are in domestic violence situations delay leaving because of their pet. They have nowhere to go with their pet," he said. "Pets are family too." A 2021 survey by the nonprofit Urban Resource Institute and the National Domestic Violence Hotline found that 97% of survivors consider pets an important factor in deciding whether or not to seek shelter. Half of them reported they would not consider leaving without their pets. Meanwhile, more than a third revealed their abuser had threatened to harm or kill their pet.

"Ensuring that people who have pets and who are in these situations have a place to go, I just think that is so important," Smith-Williams said. For the NFL's 'My Cause My Cleats' on December 4, when players wear customized cleats to support their favorite causes, the young player plans to wear cleats designed by Purina in honor of the Purple Leash Project, and later donate them to an auction to benefit the cause. Since joining the Purple Leash Project, Smith-Williams has already helped upgrade the pet amenities at a domestic violence shelter that received a grant from the initiative.

"It was a really fun day," he said. "I got to play with some pups and build some doghouses." The cause is very close to Smith-Williams' heart as he himself is a dog dad to his rescue dog, Luna, whom he adopted as a senior in college. "She's been through so many transitions with me. She's been that one constant," he said. "I'll come home and her tail is wagging and she's excited to see me. That unconditional love that you get from a pet that you're not going to find anywhere else... I just love her so much." He revealed that his fellow athletes are supportive of his advocacy work with sexual and domestic violence. "They can all start empathizing with, 'I would want my daughter treated well, and my mother treated well,'" he explained. "Everyone is super supportive. As long as I have the ability to help out, I definitely will."

If you are being subjected to domestic abuse or know of anyone else who is, please visit The National Domestic Violence Hotline website, call 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522.

A Welsh bride who was left at the altar on the day of her wedding has now become an inspiration for jilted partners everywhere by the gracious manner in which she handled her now-ex-fiance's sudden change of heart. Kayley Stead was getting her hair and makeup done on September 15—the morning of her nuptials—when one of the groomsmen phoned her best friend to inform the bridal party that the groom had vanished. The 27-year-old, who began dating her ex-fiance in December 2018 and got engaged to him in August 2020, explained that she and the groom had decided not to speak to each other the evening before the wedding, reports New York Post .

"I saw the groom at around 4 p.m. the day before the wedding and I haven't heard from him since," shared Stead, who is an insurance clerk. "We've tried to reach out to him, but I've had no response from him, no reason why. I've had no explanation — not that I want one now, because it's too far along the line." When she first heard about his disappearance, however, Stead gave him the benefit of the doubt. She told her bridesmaids that her ex had a habit of going for walks or drives by himself to clear his head when he was anxious. She also advised her friends and family to keep on getting ready as she held out hope that the groom would return.

"I honestly believed, hand on heart, that he was going to be there," Stead recalled. However, by 11 a.m. that day, it became evident that the groom didn't plan on showing up for their wedding. "At that point, I was gone. I was sobbing," Stead said. Devastated, she had to break the news to the rest of the bridal party, her hairstylists, parents and videographer. Just when it looked like the day had come to a sad end even before it began, Stead's videographer jokingly suggested that she go ahead with the celebration. "You've spent all this money, you're not getting it back, all your guests are there, why don't you just go?" the filmmaker asked her.

Stead's friends loved the idea and encouraged her to go ahead with the party. "That's when I was like, I'm going to do it. I'd spent all this money, I'd been looking forward to the food, a dance with my dad, and spending time with my family, so why not?" Stead recollected. After taking 10 minutes to compose herself, she went along with her plans and enjoyed her wedding day at the Oxwich Bay Hotel in Swansea, Wales. Backed by her supportive wedding party, friends and family, Stead made a spectacular wedding entrance to the Lizzo hit "Good as Hell" and gave speeches, danced her first dance with her groomsmen, her brothers and her dad Brian, and posed for her professional photos.

"You can probably see a few tear streaks down my face, but I love the photos," Stead shared. "I wanted to make sure everyone knew that it wasn't about the sad and we were going to power through this. It was a very awkward situation for [my friends] to be in, but they all stayed. I didn't want to remember the day as complete sadness. There were so many special moments... so there was still happiness in the day. I was in complete bliss — unknown bliss. I had no clue, no signal. He showed me no reason as to why he would leave me on that day." Stead's friends have since set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for some of the event's expenses. Meanwhile, the bride canceled her honeymoon trip to Turkey, packed up her ex-partner's belongings from her home, and left them with his family. "I don't believe in fighting fire with fire," she said. "I'd rather just deal with the situation as best as I can and hold my head high."

Hurricane Ian was devastating and numerous animals have been displaced as a result of the storm. Many animals have been left stranded with no food, but animal rescuers have come together to ensure that the stranded animals find their way to safety. Will Peratino and Lauren Stepp are owners of the Malama Manu Sanctuary in Pine Island, Florida, home to more than 275 parrots (and two lemurs), including some of the rarest parrot breeds in the world. The name of the sanctuary embodies the couple's ideals, with the Hawaiian words for "protect" and "bird."

When Hurricane Ian hit the islands, they swore to protect them. In the days before the storm, the couple corralled the flock of birds and crammed them inside their house. Wildlife authorities have been donating food to the birds but a collapsed bridge started to prevent deliveries of life-sustaining supplies such as food and gas, according to the Associated Press . The couple asserted that they would not leave their Pine Island property, even after the collapsed bridge started to make it difficult to get bananas, peanuts and other food for the birds.

Officials pleaded with locals to evacuate their homes in the aftermath of the hurricane. However, the couple maintained that the sanctuary means everything to them. "We would not abandon them. I would never leave them. Never," said Stepp as workers sought to gather the flock from many coops. “If they cannot be fed or watered, they will die. And I can’t live with that."

To convince Peratino and Stepp to leave the island, a rescue effort called "Operation Noah's Ark" was initiated on Tuesday to capture, cage, and ship the birds off of the island. "You don't know what we've been through here. We had four feet of water in the house, damned-near drowned," Peratino said, tearing up. “To have every bird safe is a huge undertaking,” Peratino said. “I mean, it's almost impossible to do. So the kind of help we've gotten has been invaluable.”

Bryan Stern, Project Dynamo founder and director, spearheaded the rescue operation. He shared that his crew had saved at least six dogs, three cats, and, before Tuesday's big rescue, three birds. Project Dynamo constructed four boats for the task. “Our animal numbers are about to be blown out of the water by 100 cages of parrots,” Stern said, before embarking on the rescue mission.

“It's been nuts,” said James Judge, who owns the boat “Slice of Life,” which led the small flotilla of rescue boats. “Will and Laura, who own the sanctuary, their hearts and souls are in the birds. So they're going through their own suffering from the hurricane,” Stern said, “and having to rebuild their lives. They lost all kinds of stuff. Is the answer to that to lose more?”

The volunteers confined the birds in cages for several hours on Tuesday using nothing but nets and their bare hands. The birds squawked and fluttered their wings as their keepers caged them, including rare king parrots (only two dozen pairs are kept in the United States), cockatoos, and macaws. Some whistled and chatted, some of them using verbal playfulness.

Ghassan Abboud, a dentist from Chicago, runs a bird farm in West Palm Beach. He gathered his resources to assist the couple when he learned of their situation. He thought he would hire a small boat to transfer the bird cages from Pine Island to a pier on the mainland, where an a/c trailer would take the birds across the Florida peninsula to his property.

However, by pure accident, he bumped into the Project Dynamo crew, who had been volunteering to assist in the rescue of those trapped by floodwaters and damaged roadways. “I could never write a script like this. It was perfect. I thought I’d be back all day long in a small boat," Abboud said. “What these guys have done has been unimaginable. They dedicated their resources. They saved so many birds.”

Little is spoken about the far-reaching effects infertility can have on a person's life. From affecting their relationship with family and friends to negatively impacting a couple's sexual and emotional well-being and putting them under a lot of financial strain when pursuing treatment, infertility can be very stressful for those who want biological children. Reddit user killaqueenmac recently gave members of the r/MadeMeSmile community a brief glimpse of what it's like for individuals battling infertility when they shared a heartwarming post about how their husband has supported them through this stressful journey.

The Reddit user shared that they experience crippling anxiety when it comes to testing for pregnancy after having gone through several that showed them nothing but false results. "After battling infertility for over two years and one ectopic pregnancy, I have crippling testing anxiety," they revealed. Wanting to make the process a little less nerve-wracking and exhausting for them, the Reddit user's husband came up with a heartwarming gesture to let them know that he was thinking of them and that they have his full support no matter what the test results turn out to be.

Image Source: Reddit/killaqueenmac

"Last time I pulled out my pregnancy tests, I found a surprise from my wonderfully, supportive husband. He left uplifting messages on them to make the process easier," u/killaqueenmac wrote, sharing an image of two pregnancy tests on which their husband had stuck affirmative messages of love and support. "Take a deep breath... We're gonna get through this," read the message on one while the other stated: "I get that I get to build a family with someone as amazing as you. We got this!" The Reddit user's post touched the hearts of many online and several members of the r/MadeMeSmile community responded to the post with messages of appreciation for the supportive husband.

"I’m sorry to hear about your infertility issues, but it sounds like you chosen the perfect partner," wrote kbeckerburbs4. "You have an amazing partner," commented AnonFoodie. "Boy is he a keeper! My very best to you in building your family," shared jentlyused. "Having suffered from mild testing anxiety, my heart goes out to you. Wishing you & your partner the best in your journey to parenthood," wrote Easy-Life4475. The post also sparked an important discussion about the anxiety and stress that comes with infertility as one Reddit user, u/TheJimpsons, asked what the OP (original poster) meant by "testing anxiety."

u/Easy-Life4475 responded to the query first, writing : "You desperately want a baby but all the previous tests have been negative. The last time you succeeded, you lost the baby. Now as you wait for this test's results, your stomach does flips and it gets hard to breathe. You count down the seconds while trying to distract yourself. This is my personal experience and I'm sure it's a bit different for everyone. Hopefully, it answered your question." u/TheJimpsons responded with a follow-up question, writing: "Yeah I can kind of understand that, but that's not really within a person's control. Yes, the whole 'trying for a kid' is under your control but not much else really is. What's the point of being anxious about something you don't really control?"

OP answered their query this time, writing: "I had that point of view for a long time, but when you want something so badly and keep getting denied, eventually each negative becomes soul-crushing. I began to feel defective myself." Here's wishing u/killaqueenmac and their supportive husband all the best in their parenthood journey.

Teachers are an integral part of the lives of everyone. They educate us and shape us into better individuals and citizens of society. Good teachers also have a profound effect on the self-esteem of the students they teach. They make them believe that they are capable of everything they want to be in life. A teacher made a similar attempt to boost the confidence of his students and display the love he has for all of them.

In a Reddit video posted by u/kenezmaa , a teacher asked his students to go and look into a box that has the picture of his favorite student. The children were obviously curious and wanted to know if they made the cut. Students can be seen coming and looking into the box one by one. They proceeded with a look of curiosity on their face and instantly smiled widely when they saw what was in the box.

The teacher, Hulusi Çakır, then goes ahead and reveals what's in the box: a mirror. Hence, every child who came in saw their own face indicating that the teacher loves each of them equally. All of them had a joyous look on their face that symbolizes the happiness and comfort of having such a brilliant teacher. The heartwarming video gathered almost 1000 upvotes on Reddit with people applauding the teacher.

A user wrote in the comments , "These are the kind of teachers we need more of." Another said , "And that little buddy is why the person who's in that box right there is my favorite student. Peace little brother and sister." A third user said , "Genuine love for the teachers for making those kids feel amazing."

The teacher originally posted the video on his Instagram with the caption, "I said 'I put a picture of my favorite student in the box.' Play it on let's see." The video has gathered over 100,000 likes and around 2.5 million views so far. A user on Instagram commented, "There is a teacher who enlightens a child's life and there is a teacher who leaves a child's first enthusiasm in his course and makes him cool from school. May Allah increase the number of teachers like you who are idealists and love children unconditionally." He also posts other videos of his classroom with students engaging in innovative practices. The Turkish teacher's posts often go viral due to his innovative teaching techniques.

For anyone who wants to pursue a profession in education, Hulusi is an inspiration, reports News 18 . In another Instagram video, Hulusi demonstrates how to practice making original origami drawings with students. The students loved participating in this exercise. Their beaming faces revealed how delighted they were to be taking part in the activity.

Good teachers are known to go out of their way to make sure their students aren't missing out on anything. In another instance , an Iranian teacher went above and beyond to make sure his student battling cancer didn't miss out on school. He visits him every single day in the hospital and catches him up on everything taught in school. In a viral photo, he can be seen sitting outside the hospital room of his student separated by a glass pane. He is patiently sitting down on the floor with a tablet, trying his best to teach him everything happening in class.

Iverson Poff had waited his entire life for that message. "Bro, I think I am your brother!!!!" read the Instagram DM that popped up on his phone in July while the 20-year-old was driving down the familiar tree-lined streets of Eugene, Oregon. In a video that has gone viral across social media platforms since being posted a few months ago, Poff revealed that he almost drove off the road when he saw the message. According to Insider , Poff had always known he had at least one biological sibling somewhere else in the world. He'd received a trickle of information about his biological family before the agency that handled his adoption shut down when he was 5. This included an old photograph of his biological brother wearing soccer cleats with Poff's birth name, "Brian," written across them.

Having wondered about his biological mother and brother—and other siblings he might have—all his life, Poff went as far as to buy an Ancestry DNA test in 2021. However, he dragged his feet on actually taking the test. "I just didn't think I was ready enough yet," he admitted. "I don't think I was mature enough. I had no idea if I was talked about, if I was known, if I was a secret. I had no idea." Meanwhile, unbeknownst to him, Poff's biological brother, Jaylon Vickers, had also been searching for his long-lost sibling. He'd always known he and his two younger sisters had a brother somewhere out in the world. His mother had been a college student and mother to then-2-year-old Vickers when Poff was born. She'd sought adoption as an opportunity to give her son a better life.

Finally, it was Vickers' wife, Bree, who set out on a mission to track down Poff. She contacted her mother-in-law for any information she might have about him and received a crucial piece of the puzzle: the name his adoptive parents had given him, Iverson, which is far less common than "Brian" and therefore increasing their chances of finding him. Armed with his name, Vickers and Bree turned to social media and searched for Poff's name and location. Poff was one of the first people to pop up in the search and a little breadcrumb—a profile photo of himself as a baby—he'd placed on his Instagram page long ago in the hopes of being discovered by his biological family, confirmed that he was indeed the one they were searching for.

Not long after the brothers connected, Poff said, his biological mother and sisters also reached out to him. "They asked if they could FaceTime me, and they were like, 'We want to meet you as soon as possible. As soon as you can be here, we want you here,'" he shared. Twenty-four hours later, Poff stepped off a plane in Utah and instantly recognized his biological mother who looked a lot like him. He hugged his family through tears and spent the next two weeks living the life he might have had if he'd never been adopted. The siblings soon discovered that they also shared a lot of personality traits. After a week-and-a-half, Poff and his biological mother got matching tattoos featuring the date and constellation of the night's sky on the day they reconnected, two decades after they parted in an Oregon hospital.

Poff revealed that his adoptive family has been very supportive throughout this experience. "They're very happy for me," he said. "They know it's always been something that I've wanted — to be able to find them. My mom has always taught me just be true to yourself, always do you, never care what anyone has to say. And so I've always done that." Poff's priority right now is making up for lost time. "I'll just be focusing on building the relationships with my family," he said.

Just weeks before she was due to leave for her 30th birthday trip to Costa Rica with her boyfriend, Faith Bistline received a Facebook message that knocked the wind out of her. "Is he your boyfriend?" the message asked, referring to a photo Bistline had posted with her boyfriend of 18 months. "Because he's been dating my friend for the past 10 months." As shocked as she was, Bistline believed the sender might have been mistaken. She took a screenshot of their message and forwarded it to her boyfriend hoping to clear everything up. However, his response was far from comforting. Despite seeing her message, Bistline told The Washington Post , the man she'd dated for a year and a half chose not to reply.



Not long after, Bistline got a text from the whistleblower's friend and co-worker, Emely Ortiz, who had been dating the guy for nearly a year and believed they were exclusive. "I just want to know how long you guys have been dating for," the 22-year-old said. "Did he ever mention me to you or you had no clue." Bistline replied: "I had no idea. This is sorta freaking me out. We've been dating for almost a year and a half. I'm trying to give him the opportunity to explain himself to me but he's not responding to me right now."



The women—both of whom work in healthcare and live in Las Vegas like their now-ex-boyfriend—sent each other photos of the man to confirm that it was the same guy and exchanged notes on where they left their toothbrushes in his bathroom when they slept over, the gray fuzzy robe he wore around the apartment and how he met their families. Slowly, the missing pieces fell into place. While Bistline, who is a nurse, began dating him in April 2021 after meeting through friends a year before that, Ortiz met him at the clinic she works as a medical assistant and where the boyfriend—a doctor—had his residency. He asked her out on a date in October 2021, without giving her the slightest hint that he already had a girlfriend, she said.



When the boyfriend (who has not been named for privacy reasons) finally got back to Bistline's message after two days, he was far from remorseful for what he had done. "The first thing he said was, 'So I guess I have a little bit of explaining to do.' And then he put this little, like, half-laugh emoji," she recalled. "That really rubbed me the wrong way. I'm like, 'Is this funny to you?'" Meanwhile, Ortiz did not wait for a response. She went straight to his house the day she found out. Although she waited for hours outside, she revealed, he never showed up. "I think I called him, like, a hundred times," she said. Ortiz went back to his apartment the next evening and found him there. "I confronted him," she shared. "He said, 'What are you talking about? Are you crazy?' And then I pulled up the messages, and he was like, 'Oh... yeah..'" When he apologized, she said, he told her: "I never should have let it get out of hand."



Over the next few days, Bistline and Ortiz dumped their boyfriend and focused on mending their broken hearts. This was when Bistline told Ortiz about her upcoming birthday trip to Costa Rica. She had paid for it all, but no longer wanted to take her cheating ex as she had planned. Instead, she asked Ortiz to accompany her. "If you're serious about Costa Rica, let me know. I'm dead serious about bringing you instead of him lol," Bistline wrote. "Yes I'm serious about Costa Rica we need a vacation after this," Ortiz replied. On September 16, three weeks after finding out about their boyfriend’s duplicity, the women boarded a plane to Costa Rica together.



"I didn't want to go alone," Bistline explained. "I was thinking it would probably help us both to go on a trip like this. We deserve this after what we've gone through." Ortiz admitted she initially hesitated when Bistline invited her. "At first I was like, this girl is crazy," she said. "But I just thought, it might be good for us to heal together because we're the only two people who know what we went through." Bistline and Ortiz spent four days healing and working through their feelings of betrayal while exploring the jungle and waterfalls. Now, about a month since their breakups and back from their travel adventure, the women are good friends. According to Ortiz, in addition to a new friend, she has also gained a lesson from the experience. "Always listen to your intuition," she said.