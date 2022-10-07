It is estimated that 17,000 asylum seekers landed in New York City with tens of thousands more anticipated to arrive over the coming months.

United Way of New York City says 75% are entering the City's shelter system and 30% of them are families. The percentage of arriving families is expected to rise.

Many people arrive at the Port Authority with only the clothes on their backs and some are in incredibly poor health.

United Way started an Emergency Assistance and Community Needs Fund to provide resources to local organizations working with newly arrived asylum seekers.

In our Eyewitness News Special: Seeking Asylum in New York City, we are taking a closer look at the increasing number of asylum seekers, the massive challenge to find shelter for everyone, the greatest needs they face right now and how you can help.

DONATION DRIVE FOR ASYLUM SEEKERS

WHAT TO DONATE:

-New packaged clothing for children, men and women including pants, long sleeve shirts, socks and underwear

-Toiletries and hygiene items including diapers, deodorant, unopened menstrual products and baby wives

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS:

Mission Church John 3:16

518 West 168th Street, New York, NY

Tuesday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Phone: 914-310-8948

Iglesias Jovenes Cristianos

8700 18th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11214

Sunday 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Phone: 718-795-5645

The Bridge

1894 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11210

Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Phone: 917-804-3942

New Life Church

2757 Morris Avenue, Bronx, NY 10468

Phone: 718-562-2230 (Please call before drop-off)

Salvation Army Jamaica Community Center

90-23 161st Street, Jamaica, NY 11432

Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Phone: 914-217-3277

The Central Family Life Center

59 Wright Street, Staten Island, NY 10304

Phone: 718-273-8414

----------

