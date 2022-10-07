ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Eyewitness News special: Seeking Asylum in New York City

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hlb5h_0iOdX5Ab00

It is estimated that 17,000 asylum seekers landed in New York City with tens of thousands more anticipated to arrive over the coming months.

United Way of New York City says 75% are entering the City's shelter system and 30% of them are families. The percentage of arriving families is expected to rise.

Many people arrive at the Port Authority with only the clothes on their backs and some are in incredibly poor health.

United Way started an Emergency Assistance and Community Needs Fund to provide resources to local organizations working with newly arrived asylum seekers.

In our Eyewitness News Special: Seeking Asylum in New York City, we are taking a closer look at the increasing number of asylum seekers, the massive challenge to find shelter for everyone, the greatest needs they face right now and how you can help.

DONATION DRIVE FOR ASYLUM SEEKERS

WHAT TO DONATE:

-New packaged clothing for children, men and women including pants, long sleeve shirts, socks and underwear

-Toiletries and hygiene items including diapers, deodorant, unopened menstrual products and baby wives

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS:

-MANHATTAN:

Mission Church John 3:16

518 West 168th Street, New York, NY

Tuesday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Phone: 914-310-8948

-BROOKLYN:

Iglesias Jovenes Cristianos

8700 18th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11214

Sunday 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Phone: 718-795-5645

The Bridge

1894 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11210

Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Phone: 917-804-3942

-BRONX

New Life Church

2757 Morris Avenue, Bronx, NY 10468

Phone: 718-562-2230 (Please call before drop-off)

-QUEENS

Salvation Army Jamaica Community Center

90-23 161st Street, Jamaica, NY 11432

Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Phone: 914-217-3277

-STATEN ISLAND

The Central Family Life Center

59 Wright Street, Staten Island, NY 10304

Phone: 718-273-8414

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Killings on mass transit in NYC

A man was stabbed to death on an MTA bus in the Bronx Sunday night. Two weeks ago, a man was fatally slashed on the L train in Brooklyn. Last week, a man was stabbed on a subway platform in Harlem.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Jamaica, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
fox5ny.com

Long Island woman busted for $40M counterfeiting operation

NEW YORK - A Long Island woman is accused of operating a store with $40,000,000 worth of counterfeit luxury products. Lindsay Castelli, 31, of Smithtown is the owner of Linny's Boutique on Old Country Road in Plainview. Nassau County Police say the United States Postal Inspectors helped carry out an...
PLAINVIEW, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Flatbush Avenue#Community Needs Fund
The Staten Island Advance

NYC subsidized housing: Staten Island tenants battling a ‘creepy fuzzy-looking’ growth

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Richmond Gardens resident Ivory Fyall and her family noticed and reported to management a “creepy fuzzy-looking” substance growing in between and over the linoleum tiles in their living room in August. October has arrived and the mold growth was removed, but the family is still awaiting full remediation of the fungus under their floor.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Woman bashed in back of head by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack

A woman was bashed in the back of the head by a stranger in an unprovoked Manhattan subway attack early Monday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was struck with an unknown object as she was getting on an uptown No. 2 train at the 110th St. station in Harlem about 2:25 a.m., cops said. She got off the train at 125th St. and reported the incident to police. The victim was treated at Harlem ...
MANHATTAN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Three NY regions are current flu hotspots with 600 cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – So far, New York State has recorded 600 flu cases less than two weeks since the official start of the season. News10NBC talked to one local doctor who warns not to wait to get vaccinated. Doctors say after getting the flu shot it takes about a week for it to kick in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United Way
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
fox5ny.com

NYC drugstores experiencing shoplifting crisis

NEW YORK - A higher number of New York City shoplifters are picking pharmacies, according to the NYPD, who say many of your neighborhood drug stores are choosing to close their doors. Police also point to the city's bail reform policies as only making the situation worse. Pasteur Pharmacy on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Abdul Ghani

Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help

After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
124K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy