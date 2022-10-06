The newly ordered jets will be developed in a comfortable dual-class configuration with 135 seats and is valued at US$934.6 million. Embraer S.A. (“Embraer”) has signed a firm order with SalamAir to deliver six E195-E2 aircraft and options for a further six aircraft. The E195-E2, according to its makers Embraer is the quietest and most efficient aircraft in its class. The newly ordered jets will be developed in a comfortable dual-class configuration with 135 seats. The deliveries are expected to begin at the end of 2023. The new deal will be added to the Q3 backlog and is valued at US$934.6 million, at list price with all options exercised.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO