Metrojet delegates new directors for charter management & flight operations
Justin Yeung in his new role at Metrojet Limited is responsible for Client Relations and continuing Airworthiness, meanwhile, Stewart Borg is a Check and Training Captain. Metrojet Limited, a Hong Kong-based provider of business aviation services to users in the Asia Pacific region has announced the appointments of Justin Yeung as the company’s new Director of Aircraft Management and Charter (DAMC) and Captain Stewart Borg as the new Director, Flight Operations (DFO). Justin and Stewart report directly to Captain Denzil White, the Managing Director of Aircraft Management and Charter at Metrojet. The two new appointments came into effect on 1 October 2022.
Magnetic Trading signs PBH service agreement with LOT and Enter Air
Magnetic Trading has recently announced that the company has signed a Power-by-hour (PBH) agreement with two major Polish airlines: LOT and Enter Air for their respective Boeing fleet. Magnetic Trading has recently announced that the company has signed a Power-by-hour (PBH) agreement with two major Polish airlines: LOT and Enter...
AFI KLM E&M to support CFM56-7B engines powering Fly Gangwon Boeing 737-800 fleet
The MRO solutions to be provided by AFI-KLM E&M for Fly Gangwon Boeing 737-800 fleet cover requirements like carrying out shop visits to the delivery of On-Wing/On-Site operations. Air France Industries-KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI-KLM E&M), a provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul services (MRO) has announced the signing of...
Airbus and Korea Aerospace Industries join hands to deliver first Light Civil Helicopter
The Light Civil Helicopter (LCH) delivered to a local operator, Gloria Aviation will enter service in an emergency medical services configuration in December 2022. Airbus Helicopters and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) have announced the successful delivery of the first Light Civil Helicopter (LCH) to a local operator, Gloria Aviation. The delivery was completed after receiving the certification in September 2022. The Light Civil Helicopter (LCH) will enter service in an emergency medical services configuration in December 2022. The helicopter will be deployed to support critical life-saving missions in Jeju, South Korea.
Embraer and SalamAir, sign firm order for six E195-E2 aircraft
The newly ordered jets will be developed in a comfortable dual-class configuration with 135 seats and is valued at US$934.6 million. Embraer S.A. (“Embraer”) has signed a firm order with SalamAir to deliver six E195-E2 aircraft and options for a further six aircraft. The E195-E2, according to its makers Embraer is the quietest and most efficient aircraft in its class. The newly ordered jets will be developed in a comfortable dual-class configuration with 135 seats. The deliveries are expected to begin at the end of 2023. The new deal will be added to the Q3 backlog and is valued at US$934.6 million, at list price with all options exercised.
Fokker Services Group begins construction of New Wide-Body Hangar
The new Fokker Services Group wide-body aircraft hangar will accommodate aircraft such as Airbus A330, Airbus A350 and Boeing 777 for services. Fokker Services Group, a Global Independent Aerospace aftermarket Service Provider creating tailored solutions for the maintenance of regional, commercial and military aircraft has commenced the construction of a new wide-body aircraft hangar in close cooperation with Gaptek, a leader in modular architecture. The newly constructed hanger has a configuration of the following: 87-meter (L) x 86-meter (W) x 27-meter (H). The wide-body aircraft hangar will accommodate aircraft such as Airbus A330, Airbus A350 and Boeing 777 for services.
GA-ASI launches latest MDO-Capable Variant for Gray Eagle 25M defence drone
The GE-25M brings a Modular Open Systems Approach to the Multi-Domain Operations capable system ensuring incremental enhancements made at the speed of emerging threats. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), has launched the latest advanced variant of the Gray Eagle line of Unmanned Aircraft Systems, the Gray Eagle 25M. The GE-25M brings a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) to the Multi-Domain Operations (MDO)-capable system which ensures that incremental enhancements can be made at the speed of emerging threats. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) is a military contractor and subsidiary of General Atomics that designs and manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles and radar systems for the U.S. military and commercial applications around the globe.
Embraer in the production to deliver first KC-390 Millennium for Hungarian defence forces
The Hungarian government signed a contract with Embraer in November 2020 for two KC-390 aircraft to strengthen the capabilities of the Hungarian Defence Forces. Embraer, a Brazilian aerospace manufacturer that produces military aircraft, and provides aeronautical services are making progress in the production of the first KC-390 Millennium aircraft for the Hungarian Defence Forces. The Hungarian government signed a contract with Embraer in November 2020 for the acquisition of two KC-390 defence aircraft with an aim to strengthen the capabilities of the Hungarian Defence Forces. Currently, Embraer is in the production phase assembling the semi-wings on the aircraft’s fuselage, with both structures already painted in the customer’s colors.
