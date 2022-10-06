ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football records sixth win over Cougars

USC Football rewarded the thousands of families at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum celebrating Trojan Family Weekend with a 30-14 win over the Washington State Cougars. USC continues to keep the playoff hope alive with the victory as they improve to 6-0 on the year. The last time USC accomplished this perfect start was in 2006 when USC went on to win the Rose Bowl.
News and hearts: A Daily Trojan love story

USC alumni Ashlea Tate and Arash Markazi met briefly in the Daily Trojan newsroom as Sports staff writers. Twenty years later, they’re engaged. After matching on a dating app during the coronavirus pandemic, Tate and Markazi went out on their first date — a fancy WeHo dinner at Cecconi’s. In talking, they realized their time at USC overlapped, and Markazi asked Tate whether she’d participated in extracurriculars at the University. Tate told him what she thought he knew all along: they’d crossed paths in the newsroom in the spring of 2001.
USC Village welcomes a new restaurant

Located between Il Gardino and CAVA, The Sammiche Shoppe is the newest addition to the assortment of restaurants at USC Village. With multiple eateries offering sandwiches at USC Village and around the USC campus, the question arises: What makes The Sammiche Shoppe different?. Owned and managed by Willie Jenkins, the...
USC rolls out new master’s degree in addiction science

A new master’s program in addiction science will be offered starting Fall 2023 in a joint venture between the Keck School of Medicine, the Dworak-Peck School of Social Work and the School of Pharmacy. The degree will be offered by the USC Institute of Addiction Science, which was founded...
