USC alumni Ashlea Tate and Arash Markazi met briefly in the Daily Trojan newsroom as Sports staff writers. Twenty years later, they’re engaged. After matching on a dating app during the coronavirus pandemic, Tate and Markazi went out on their first date — a fancy WeHo dinner at Cecconi’s. In talking, they realized their time at USC overlapped, and Markazi asked Tate whether she’d participated in extracurriculars at the University. Tate told him what she thought he knew all along: they’d crossed paths in the newsroom in the spring of 2001.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO