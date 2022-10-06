Read full article on original website
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Angela Lansbury the voice of Mrs. Potts in Beautiy and the Beast has died at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
L.A. Mayoral Candidate Corrects Moderator Calling Him White: ‘I’m Italian’
American real estate billionaire Rick Caruso awkwardly corrected a moderator during L.A.’s final mayoral debate after she called him white. Caruso, who is running as a Democrat in the 2022 mayoral election, was debating against fellow Democratic candidate Rep. Karen Bass when journalist Dunia Elvir said: “The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.” Caruso quickly followed up with, “I’m Italian.” Elvir responded: “Italian-American.” Caruso, still firing back, replied: “That’s Latin, thank you.” Caruso then said he felt “connected” to the Latino community, but “quite frankly, my job is to connect with every community.” Reacting the tweet, writer Nick Jack Pappas wrote: “Can’t wait for Rick Caruso to claim Columbus was a Latino immigrant.”“The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.”Rick Caruso: “…I’m Italian. That’s Latin, thank you.” pic.twitter.com/PMSImugONP— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 12, 2022 Read it at NBC
californiaglobe.com
This Time, Everything Really Is Racist…and Corrupt…and Head-Spinningly Awful
Racism, corruption, political scheming, and rank stupidity – just another day at Los Angeles City Hall. The by-now infamous recording of LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (or whatever his legal name is), and president of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Ron Herrera has provided a glimpse behind the torn and ratty curtain that is the public face of LA politics.
kcrw.com
LA redistricting is about power-brokering: Jan Perry on leaked racist audio
After racist audio involving LA City Council members was leaked, Angelenos must make their feelings clear about whether the involved parties should keep their seats, says former member Jan Perry. The opening of LA’s first new light-rail line in 10 years raises hopes for new investment – and fears of...
Protests, calls for resignation grow as LA councilmembers recorded making racist remarks
LA Councilman Mike Bonin is calling for the resignation of councilmembers Nury Martinez and Kevin de León after they made offensive comments about Bonin's young son.
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles Democrats’ racism is part of a broader problem
Several Democratic Los Angeles City Council members and a union leader are pushing the limits of the assumption that politicians of the Left can get away with flagrantly racist behavior that would immediately torpedo conservatives. The Los Angeles Times reported Sunday that council President Nury Martinez and colleagues Gil Cedillo...
KTLA.com
3-year guaranteed income pilot program launches for 300 youth in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services launched a three-year guaranteed income pilot program for youth between the ages of 18 and 24, according to a news release from L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis. Each of the 300 randomly selected young people must be currently enrolled in the...
Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports
Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
Nury Martinez resigns as president of LA City Council following leaked audio of racist remarks
Nury Martinez has resigned as president of the Los Angeles City Council 24 hours after a leaked audio recording revealed her and Councilman Kevin de León making racist comments.
City Council President Called Her Collegeaue’s Black Son A Monkey In Racist Tirade
At one point during the conversation, Martinez even calls a Black child a little monkey and says he deserves a "beatdown" as a way to tame his allegedly wild behavior. The post Los Angeles City Council President Called Her Collegeaue’s Black Son A Monkey In Racist Tirade appeared first on NewsOne.
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los Angeles
If you crave a good Chinese food meal, then you've probably heard of these five best Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles. Los Angeles has a rich history with Chinese food, so it's no surprise that there are so many excellent spots to get some here.
Protesters demand resignations, reform after LA City Council members caught making racist remarks
Tuesday's meeting got a delayed start as councilmembers struggled to speak over attendees in the packed council chambers as they chanted and booed.
citywatchla.com
Kevin De Leon - Time to Go
He was the first Latino leader of the California State Senate in 130 years, and represents the 14th District as a Los Angeles City Councilmember. Kevin has fought his whole career for the values his immigrant mother instilled in him from a young age.” -From Kevin De Leon’s Website.
Daily Trojan
USG changes trial period for assemblies, committees
The Undergraduate Student Government incorporated the Middle Eastern and North African Student Association as an assembly, allowing them to serve as an umbrella organization and providing them access to USG funding to distribute among its member organizations, at Tuesday night’s Senate meeting. MENASA is a cultural assembly that recognizes...
Maya sacrifice victims found with mysterious blue string in their teeth
An investigation into the dental plaque on Maya sacrifice victims in 'Midnight Terror Cave' in Belize has revealed mysterious blue fibers that might have been tied to the victims' demise.
How California’s Bullet Train Went Off the Rails
LOS ANGELES — Building the nation’s first bullet train, which would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, was always going to be a formidable technical challenge, pushing through the steep mountains and treacherous seismic faults of Southern California with a series of long tunnels and towering viaducts.
Mountain Democrat
California Commentary: Proposition 13 is working as intended
We were a bit taken aback with the recent article in the Register by reporter Teri Sforza rhetorically asking if major businesses in Orange County are paying enough property taxes. Only toward the end of the piece was there an acknowledgement that in 2020, California voters rejected the “split roll” proposal by voting against Proposition 15. That measure would not only have imposed the largest property tax increase in California history, but it was also the most serious threat to Proposition 13 since the taxpayer protection measure’s overwhelming approval by voters in 1978.
San Diego Channel
'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime oldies DJ Art Laboe, 97, dies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, a pioneering disc jockey who hosted a syndicated oldies show for decades, has died. Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted young white people, Black people and Latinos who danced to rock-n-roll.
kion546.com
Homeowner sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding
LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month’s time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.
sheenmagazine.com
Grammy Award Music Icon Jody Watley Received Rousing Applauses from Community as Emcee at Los Angeles Metro Official Special Commemorative Event Opening of K Line
Grammy award-winning music icon Jody Watley surprised attendees as the event emcee at Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) official commemorative event opening of the K Line, the newest light rail line serving South Los Angeles communities held in historic Leimert Park on October 7, 2022. The beloved and...
