Amitabh Bachchan had once revealed on his social media account that his mother, Teji Bachchan was a major fashion influence in his life. Born on 11 October, 1942, the legendary actor once wrote that he gets his fashion and style sense from his mother Teji Bachchan. Doesn't Amitabh Bachchan have something special about him? The megastar is always well turned out and looks dapper on any given occasion. His fashion can range from sporting muted-toned outfits to vibrant clothes, and he is also open to sporting modern outfits, if need be.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO