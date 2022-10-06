Read full article on original website
Related
Minneapolis leaders schedule next open house to discuss future intersection improvements at George Floyd Square
Minneapolis city leaders have scheduled another open house to discuss the future of George Floyd Square, including a possible re-designs of 38th Street East and Chicago Avenue
Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother In Proof That Nature Is Brutal
Nature is brutal, there’s no way around it. Especially in areas where grizzly bears roam, the thought that you can be going about your day when BAM you’re suddenly being eaten by a thousand pound beast is terrifying, yet it’s the reality many people and animals face on the daily.
Comments / 0