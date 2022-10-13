Vote now in the second round: Which beloved Wichita restaurant do you miss the most?

Last week, we asked readers which long-closed Wichita restaurant they wished was still around.

We offered 32 restaurants for the first round of voting. There were so many ... we wish we could have included them all.

Top vote-getters were Willie C’s, Amarillo Grill, DeFazio’s, Grandy’s and Spaghetti Warehouse.

Voting in this second round will last a week, until 11:59 p.m. Oct. 19. You can vote for up to eight restaurants this time.

If you’re having trouble voting or seeing the poll, try this link .