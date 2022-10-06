Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO