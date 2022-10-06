Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.42
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46.
americanbankingnews.com
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.83
Several research firms recently weighed in on RAMP. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.
americanbankingnews.com
LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.06
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.
americanbankingnews.com
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.14. Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF. Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.79
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LILM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lilium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.12.
americanbankingnews.com
ITM Power (LON:ITM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $96.84
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITM. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 461.38 ($5.57).
americanbankingnews.com
ON (NYSE:ONON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.88
Several research firms recently issued reports on ONON. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
americanbankingnews.com
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.58
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.55. A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.48
Several brokerages recently commented on DASH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.
americanbankingnews.com
Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $213.00
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.76. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,914,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000.
americanbankingnews.com
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.67
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend. The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of...
americanbankingnews.com
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.34
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWKS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.06.
americanbankingnews.com
Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $305.64
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.6 %. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.97 and a 200-day moving average of $355.66. Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Information Technology ETF. A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes...
americanbankingnews.com
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $8.20
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41.
americanbankingnews.com
Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $56,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.
americanbankingnews.com
Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 157.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 324,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 198,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Advisor Resource Council Invests $247,000 in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 289,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 58,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 36.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 46,382 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Comments / 0