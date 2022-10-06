Read full article on original website
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 87,340 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vale by 12.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $85.90
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Target Healthcare REIT Stock Down 5.5 %. The firm has a fifty day simple...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.42
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 14,115 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 204,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $56,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.
Advisor Resource Council Invests $247,000 in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 289,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 58,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 36.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 46,382 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 16,042 Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Odyssey Market Cap Reaches $690,633.82 (OCN)
Odyssey (OCN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $690,633.82 and $169,153.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $2.28 Million in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 250.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 164 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $261,886,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Up to $14.50
CLMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.
12,265 Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Bought by Advisor Resource Council
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter.
Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 157.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 324,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 198,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Versor Investments LP Has $882,000 Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,304,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $779,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 36.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.27
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Price Performance. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF. Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F....
