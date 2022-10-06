Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $305.64
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.6 %. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.97 and a 200-day moving average of $355.66. Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Information Technology ETF. A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes...
americanbankingnews.com
iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.
americanbankingnews.com
Versor Investments LP Has $882,000 Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,304,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $779,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 36.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $72.61
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78. Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
americanbankingnews.com
Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $213.00
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.76. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,914,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000.
americanbankingnews.com
Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $56,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,173,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.
americanbankingnews.com
Advisor Resource Council Invests $247,000 in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 289,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 58,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 36.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 46,382 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.14. Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF. Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.
americanbankingnews.com
Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $138,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 66,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 87,340 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vale by 12.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.58
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.55. A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.48
Several brokerages have issued reports on OTLY. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.43 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.30.
americanbankingnews.com
4,402 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 94.1% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after purchasing an additional 714,060 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4,998.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 561,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.34
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWKS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.06.
americanbankingnews.com
LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.06
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.
americanbankingnews.com
Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.79
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LILM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lilium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.12.
americanbankingnews.com
Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 191.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.
PETS・
Comments / 0