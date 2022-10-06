Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
4,402 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 94.1% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after purchasing an additional 714,060 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4,998.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 561,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 30,777 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 44.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 4,801 Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.79
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LILM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lilium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.12.
RELATED PEOPLE
americanbankingnews.com
Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 14,115 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 204,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.48
Several brokerages have issued reports on OTLY. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.43 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.30.
americanbankingnews.com
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 164 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $261,886,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
ON (NYSE:ONON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.88
Several research firms recently issued reports on ONON. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
americanbankingnews.com
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 87,340 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vale by 12.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $56,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,225,505 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $75,836,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,197,000 after acquiring an additional 757,084 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NetEase by 31.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,849,000 after acquiring an additional 534,272 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8,032.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 442,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4,887.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 229,700 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
12,265 Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Bought by Advisor Resource Council
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter.
americanbankingnews.com
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.67
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend. The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of...
americanbankingnews.com
Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Lessened by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Versor Investments LP Has $880,000 Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.
americanbankingnews.com
Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 157.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 324,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 198,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.
Comments / 0