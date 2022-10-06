Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vale by 12.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO