LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.83
Several research firms recently weighed in on RAMP. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $72.61
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78. Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and...
Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $213.00
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.76. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,914,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.34
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWKS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.06.
ITM Power (LON:ITM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $96.84
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITM. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 461.38 ($5.57).
ON (NYSE:ONON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.88
Several research firms recently issued reports on ONON. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.06
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.48
Several brokerages recently commented on DASH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.42
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.48
Several brokerages have issued reports on OTLY. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.43 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.30.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.52
Several research analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.
Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $85.90
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Target Healthcare REIT Stock Down 5.5 %. The firm has a fifty day simple...
ironSource (NYSE:IS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume
IS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ironSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.42 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ironSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 16,042 Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.27
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Price Performance. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF. Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F....
Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 87,340 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vale by 12.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.58
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.55. A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.
Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 4,801 Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
