Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 87,340 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vale by 12.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Versor Investments LP Has $880,000 Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Lessened by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.
Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $56,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 88,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,499 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,225,505 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $75,836,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,197,000 after acquiring an additional 757,084 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NetEase by 31.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,849,000 after acquiring an additional 534,272 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8,032.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 442,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4,887.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 229,700 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stake Decreased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 81,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 18.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 426.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 470,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stake Lowered by Advisor Resource Council
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $27,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 68.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.42
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.48
Several brokerages have issued reports on OTLY. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.43 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.30.
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 14,115 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 204,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ironSource (NYSE:IS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume
IS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ironSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.42 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ironSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.
Advisor Resource Council Takes $264,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 50.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 64.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 136.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.9% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.
Advisor Resource Council Takes $259,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 164 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $261,886,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
