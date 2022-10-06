Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

