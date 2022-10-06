Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 87,340 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vale by 12.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.58
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.55. A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.
americanbankingnews.com
Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $305.64
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.6 %. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.97 and a 200-day moving average of $355.66. Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Information Technology ETF. A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stake Decreased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 81,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 18.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 426.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 470,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 14,115 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 204,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 164 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $261,886,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.14. Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF. Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.
americanbankingnews.com
Versor Investments LP Has $882,000 Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,304,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $779,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 36.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Advisor Resource Council Invests $247,000 in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 289,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 58,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 36.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 46,382 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,173,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.
americanbankingnews.com
Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $56,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after buying an additional 2,335,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after buying an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,162,000 after buying an additional 831,235 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,709,000 after buying an additional 762,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $213.00
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.76. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,914,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000.
americanbankingnews.com
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.83
Several research firms recently weighed in on RAMP. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.
americanbankingnews.com
Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $138,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 66,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $2.28 Million in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 250.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.
Comments / 0