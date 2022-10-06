Read full article on original website
Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)
Several research firms have recently commented on HIMS. Truist Financial started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 30,777 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 44.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 14,115 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 204,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.
Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Trimmed by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Cigna by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Cigna by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cigna by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 376,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.
Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 4,801 Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after buying an additional 2,335,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after buying an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,162,000 after buying an additional 831,235 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,709,000 after buying an additional 762,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.
Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Under Armour by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after buying an additional 3,668,041 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $29,478,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $29,045,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $10,580,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after buying an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.
Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Lessened by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)
Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL –...
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 164 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $261,886,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in R1 RCM by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after buying an additional 1,086,266 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,065,094 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $108,782,000 after buying an additional 267,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in R1 RCM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,982,012 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after buying an additional 98,419 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in R1 RCM by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,910,213 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $104,637,000 after buying an additional 429,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in R1 RCM by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $86,579,000 after buying an additional 131,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.
IMAX Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IMAX)
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMAX. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IMAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.
Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.
Quad/Graphics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:QUAD)
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 239,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advisor Resource Council Takes $259,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.
