Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.52
Several research analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.
americanbankingnews.com
ITM Power (LON:ITM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $96.84
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITM. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 461.38 ($5.57).
americanbankingnews.com
Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $85.90
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Target Healthcare REIT Stock Down 5.5 %. The firm has a fifty day simple...
americanbankingnews.com
ironSource (NYSE:IS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume
IS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ironSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.42 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ironSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.42
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46.
americanbankingnews.com
LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.06
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.
americanbankingnews.com
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $8.20
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41.
americanbankingnews.com
Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.79
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LILM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lilium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.12.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
ON (NYSE:ONON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.88
Several research firms recently issued reports on ONON. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
americanbankingnews.com
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.48
Several brokerages have issued reports on OTLY. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.43 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.30.
americanbankingnews.com
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.67
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend. The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of...
americanbankingnews.com
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.27
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Price Performance. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF. Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F....
americanbankingnews.com
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.34
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWKS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.06.
americanbankingnews.com
Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
americanbankingnews.com
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $182.97
Several research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.26.
americanbankingnews.com
Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,173,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.
americanbankingnews.com
Versor Investments LP Invests $882,000 in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth $210,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $341,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Gap Up to $20.49
AUDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.
americanbankingnews.com
Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 157.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 324,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 198,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after buying an additional 2,335,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after buying an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,162,000 after buying an additional 831,235 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,709,000 after buying an additional 762,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.
Comments / 0