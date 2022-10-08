ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grab Harry Styles’ Colorful Bathrobe Before It Sells Out

By Emily Ruane
 2 days ago

Harry Styles has rocked the Internet with his fashion choices on more than one occasion. Whether he’s sporting a boa on the red carpet, strolling onstage in voluminous trousers, or proffering a perfect manicure, his sartorial choices never fail to make us stop our scrolling and take note.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Styles shared a moody behind the scenes image from his Love On Tour journey, showcasing yet another stage-worthy getup in high-contrast prints. But this time, it was something in the background that caught our eye: a bold striped bathrobe from cult-favorite lifestyle brand Dusen Dusen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kaSM0_0iOaqmxH00 Striped bathrobes from Dusen Dusen

While the imprint is known for its kinetically-patterned home goods, the oversized 100% OEKO-TEX-certified cotton robe has been a best-seller for the brand since the style launched in 2020. Dusen Dusen has rotated the patterns over the years, and the robe is currently available in a variety of electrifying prints in addition to the striped iteration that was spotted on the musician’s feed.

Founder Ellen Van Dusen told HuffPost that she had no inkling that Styles was a fan, but she observed that “he’s been wearing exclusively bold patterns and colors and a ton of stripes [on his tour]” and the robe’s inverted stripe pattern “fits right in” to this aesthetic. Plus, she added, “Robes are very cozy and comforting! Great for lounging post- or pre-show, I imagine.”

While inventory across the internet is understandably beginning to dwindle, you can snag the robe in select sizes at the retailers we’ve listed above. Pick one up for your next late night talking session before it sells out for good.

