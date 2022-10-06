Meeting planner sentiment Meeting planners in a national survey released in late August reported strong sentiment about their industry’s recovery, while at the same time dealing with budget constraints. Here are some of the top findings. Planners continue to report their primary activity is booking and sourcing new business (68%). More planners (62%) report they’re more optimistic now than they were two months ago. Planners are very busy producing events this year, with over half (52%) reporting bookings are continuing this year. Planners’ bullishness grows — more planners expect 2022 to finish strong and they expect next year to be even better. Source: Meetings Industry Pulse Survey by Northstar Meetings Group and Cvent, Aug. 25.

