Windsor, CA

northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County dairy farmers face uncertain future

When 11-year-old Brayden Beretta informed his Aunt Jennifer that he will be taking over Beretta Family Organic Dairy when he turns 18, that made her smile because that would mean the fourth-generation family business would go on. But the truth is, there’s no guarantee that will happen. “At this...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Hundreds of tech and biotech layoffs rattle Bay Area job market

REDWOOD CITY — A Silicon Valley tech titan and a Marin County biotech company revealed plans to chop nearly 300 jobs in the Bay Area, hinting at unsettling prospects for the region’s employment sector. Oracle America has decided to impose job cuts in San Mateo County, while BioMarin...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County’s Traditional Medicinals announces minority partnership

A San Francisco-based investment firm is taking a stake in Traditional Medicinals, a manufacturer of medicinal herb teas founded in Sonoma County in 1974. Jeremy Johnson, general counsel for the Rohnert Park firm, said Grounded Capital is taking a minority position with its $50 million investment made earlier this month. The Bay Area firm’s website notes regenerative agriculture is among its key investment areas.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Business meetings are returning to Napa, Sonoma, Marin counties

Meeting planner sentiment Meeting planners in a national survey released in late August reported strong sentiment about their industry’s recovery, while at the same time dealing with budget constraints. Here are some of the top findings. Planners continue to report their primary activity is booking and sourcing new business (68%). More planners (62%) report they’re more optimistic now than they were two months ago. Planners are very busy producing events this year, with over half (52%) reporting bookings are continuing this year. Planners’ bullishness grows — more planners expect 2022 to finish strong and they expect next year to be even better. Source: Meetings Industry Pulse Survey by Northstar Meetings Group and Cvent, Aug. 25.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Drought casts shadow over Sonoma County agriculture

The lingering drought continues to impact agriculture in Sonoma County, a new report concludes, with the dairy and livestock industries continuing to pay a heavy price. In the 2021 crop report, the county reported livestock and poultry product values decreased 21% compared to 2020. Production of milk, both organic and conventional products, dropped though the value per unit for the milk increased by 10.8% for organic milk and 13.7% for conventional milk.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Insurance company Lockton adds 2 Sonoma specialists

Elizabeth Swanson and Nilda Pizano have been hired as employee-benefit specialists for insurance provider Lockton Companies' Sonoma office. “We are thrilled to bring on such exceptional talent that can service our clients and support our organic growth,” stated Senior Vice President Chris Reiter, who heads up Lockton’s Wine Country office. “They not only care deeply about doing what’s best for our clients, their fluency in Spanish, HR backgrounds and expertise in the winery and hospitality industries will make them invaluable assets to our clients and their employee populations.”
SONOMA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Healdsburg’s Flambeaux Wines hires DTC, hospitality managers

Flambeaux Wines, based in Healdsburg announced additions to its sales and marketing and its hospitality teams. Sarah Kelley has been hired as a direct to consumer sales and marketing administrator, while Mike Mahoney is at the Sonoma County winery as its director of hospitality. The winery stated Kelley brings more...
HEALDSBURG, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County wine, beer, spirits producer WX Brands gets new CEO

Oliver Colvin is the new CEO of WX Brands, a Novato-based company reporting sales of four million cases of wine a year in 20 countries. Colvin moves into the post from the company’s chief operating officer job, a position he has held for 10 years. He’ll replace Peter Byck, whose plans for the future were not announced.
MARIN COUNTY, CA

