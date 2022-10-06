Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Manchester United: Europa League – live reaction

8.12pm BST

Erik ten Hag speaks ...

“We started well, couple of chances and then an unecessary goal from a couple of mistakes that cannot happen,” the Manchester United boss tells BT Sport. “You have to take responsibility. Then we had a really bad 10 minutes and we have to learn from that.”

On his half-time changes: “Some couple of things because we were too static. More runs, we had to get in behind. That is why we made two subs in that time and they really had an impact. I think the subs had really an impact today."

8.04pm BST

Neil Lennon speaks ...

“We rode our luck a lot of times,” the Omonia manager tells BT Sport. “Whether it was good goalkeeping or United missing good chances and to score two goals against them is probably more than I could have imagined. Once we scored we started to believe in ourselves and it gave us something to hold on to. They got two quickfire goals but we had chances at 2-1 to get level and then the third goal has killed us. On the balance of play United thoroughly deserved to win.”

7.58pm BST

Match report: Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Manchester United

Europa League: Erik ten Hag applied a desperately required change to save Manchester United from a second humiliation in four days,” writes Jamie Jackson from the GSP Stadium. “Losing at the interval, the Dutchman brought on Marcus Rashford then and Anthony Martial a little later and they scored the goals that turned embarrassing defeat into Group E victory.”

Related: Marcus Rashford doubles down on Omonia to spare Manchester United

7.56pm BST

Marcus Rashford speaks ...

“It’s defintiely job done but we would have liked to play better,” the man of the match tells BT Sport. “I wouldn’t say that we defended bad but it was just mistakes and they happen in football, so you just have to move on.”

On the first half [in which he did not play]: “In the first half we were playing well, we had good movement and we could probably have got in behind them a little more and had more threat on goal. When the manager made the subs he just wanted us to be a little bit more dynamic and take more chances going forward. We made positive changes at half-time and got back into the game.”

7.46pm BST

Elsewhere in Group E: Real Sociedad have beaten Sheriff 2-0 and go top of the group with nine points from three games. Manchester United sit in second place, three points clear of Sheriff. Omonia are bottom of the group and yet to get off the board.

7.42pm BST

Full time: Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Manchester United

Peep! Peep! Peeeeeeeeep! Having taken the most unlikely of first half leads against the run of play through Karim Ansarifard, Omonia Nicosia were punished by some shrewd substitutions by Erik Ten Hag. Marcus Rashford scored two and created one for Anthony Martial as United raced into a 3-1 second-half lead but they were given a fright by an Omonia Nicosia side who pulled a goal back towards the end of a fine home performance and deserve immense credit.

7.38pm BST

90+4 min: Omonia win a free-kick and loft the ball into the penalty area. It’s cleared and that’s it. Manchester United have won, by the skin of their teeth.

7.37pm BST

90+3 min: Ronaldo sprints into the Omonia penalty area with the ball at his feet. A Cruyff turn later, he curls a shot wide of the upright before unleashing a “barbaric yawp” of frustration into the heavens over Cyprus.

GAH! Photograph: Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters

7.35pm BST

90+1 min: Instead of shooting himself, Rashford tries to tee up Ronaldo for the 700th club goal of his career. The wait goes on …

7.34pm BST

90 min: Their tails up, Omonia plug on in search of an equaliser but get caught on the break. Cristiano Ronaldo receives a pass from Anthony Martial on the left side of the home side’s penalty area but is forced to check his run before running into traffic and is eventually crowded off the ball.

7.32pm BST

88 min: Fred has a long range effort saved by Fabiano in the Omonia goal.

7.31pm BST

GOAL! Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Manchester United (Panagiotou 85)

Omonia score again! They cut through Manchester United like a hot knife through butter and Kakouliiis squares the ball for Panagiotou, who fires past David De Gea.

Omonia's Nikolas Panagiotou (right) celebrates scoring their second goal with Fotis Papoulis. Photograph: Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters

7.28pm BST

GOAL! Omonia Nicosia 1-3 Manchester United (Rashford 84)

United stretch their lead. Was it a low diagonal shot from Ronaldo or was it a cross? Only he knows but whatever it was, Marcus Rashford is on hand to tap home at the far post from three or four yards out.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates scoring their third goal with Cristiano Ronaldo. Photograph: Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

7.26pm BST

82 min: Martial tries to play Ronaldo in behind with a weighted pass that’s superbly cut out by Hector Yuste. Excellent defending. Having missed so many chances, not least that open goal a couple of minutes ago, Ronaldo is cutting a forlorn figure.

7.24pm BST

81 min: Kakoullis is played down the inide left and wins a corner for Omonia. Nothing comes of it. Manchester United substitution: Scott McTominay on for Casemiro.

7.22pm BST

77 min: Chance! Teed up by Dalot, with the Omonia goalkeeper out of the equation and the goal he’s supposed to be guarding empty and gaping, Cristiano Ronaldo somehow spanks the ball against the upright. An astonishing miss.

7.20pm BST

76 min: Rashford holds the ball up on the left side of the Omonia penalty area and plays it forward to shaw on the overlap. He squares it across the face of goal but Omonia clear.

7.19pm BST

75 min: Just on for Antony, Fred handles the ball in his own penalty area but it’s completely accidental and the offending limb is hanging by his side. Omonia’s players and fans appeal for a penalty but don’t get one.

7.17pm BST

73 min: Bruno Felipe, so instrumental in the build-up to Omonia’s goal, is substituted after a good performance but jogs off shaking his head in frustration after missing that wonderful chance to restore parity. He’s replaced by Loizos Loizou.

7.13pm BST

69 min: Bruno misses a glorious opportunity to level proceedings for Omonia. Running on to a through ball and with David De Gea in no-man’s land, the Brazilian tries to lift the ball over the goalkeeper and into the net but make’s a pig’s ear of his effort. De Gea saves comfortably.

7.11pm BST

67 min: A few seconds before that goal, the Omonia midfielder Charalamoros Charalampous got booked for a foul on Casemiro.

7.10pm BST

65 min: It’s a deft piece of improvised backheeled inspiration from Marcus Rashford, who plays the ball into his fellow substitute’s path. The Frenchman cuts inside and drills the ball into the bottom left-hand corner from the edge of the penalty area.



7.08pm BST

GOAL! Omonia Nicosia 1-2 Manchester United (Martial 63)

Martial scores immediately! It’s an inspired substitution from Erik Ten Hag, who sends Anthony Martial on to score with what must have been his first touch.

Anthony Martial puts Manchester United ahead with a fine finish. Photograph: Manchester United/Getty Images

Martial celebrates his goal. Photograph: Manchester United/Getty Images

7.06pm BST

61 min: Omonia double-substitution: Brandon Barker and Karim Ansarifard off, Kakoullis and Papoulis on. Manchester United substitution: Anthony Martial on for Bruno Fernandes.

7.03pm BST

59 min: United win themselves a corner, their relief after equalising palpable. Christian Eriksen raises his left arm and sends the ball into the Omonia penalty area, where it’s cleared by the head of Bruno Felipe.

7.00pm BST

56 min: After a long spell in which United had pinged the ball around the edge of the Omonia penalty area probing for an opening, Antony finds a yard of space and tries his luck. He curls his shot high and wide of the far post.

6.58pm BST

GOAL! Omonia Nicosia 1-1 Manchester United (Rashford 53)

Rashford equalises! He picks up a wonderful ball from deep, cuts inside Miletic, the defender, takes advantage of the space created by Ronaldo’s decoy run and curls a fine shot inside the far post. Great finish.

Marcus Rashford fires home to put Manchester United back on level terms. Photograph: Manchester United/Getty Images

6.55pm BST

52 min: A free-kick for Manchester United, about 30 yards from goal, alm ost dead centre. Bruno Fernades whips the ball straight at the Omonia goalkeeper.

6.54pm BST

51 min: Manchester United look nervy and geuinely rattled in the early stages of this second half and who can blame them? There’s a long way to go but they’re staring down the barrel of what would could be total humiliation.

6.52pm BST

48 min: Antony cuts in from the right and tries a shot from distance. It’s blocked by Omonia central defender Hector Yuste.

6.51pm BST

47 min: Victor Lindelof plays a long diagonal from deep trying to pick out a Luke Shaw run down the inside left. The pass is overhit and the ball sails wide.

6.49pm BST

Second half: Omonia Nicosia 1-0 Manchester United

46 min: Play resumes with Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford on for Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia, who were both culpable for Omonia’s goal.

6.44pm BST

An email: “Can we take a minute to notice that the goal scored by Omonia was down to Sancho messing around with the ball, turning away from goal and playing a hospital pass to Malacia,” writes Jay. “Like many before him, he is still waiting to show his best form on a consistent basis for United.”

6.38pm BST

Half-time: Omonia Nicosia 1-0 Manchester United

Peep! Having defended heroically, ridden their luck a little and barely got the ball out of their own penalty area, let alone their own half, on more than a few occasions in the first half, Omonia Nicosia lead courtesy of an excellent goal scored on the break by Karim Ansarifard. Oh to be a fly on the wall in the Manchester United dressing-room …

6.34pm BST

45 min: Having taken the lead, the fourth best team in Cyprus are growing into the game as this strong Manchester United line-up face the humiliation of going in at half-time a goal down after dominating the game completely. How has this happened?

6.29pm BST

43 min: Manchester United win a corner but the delivery from Christian Eriksen is poor. The ball is hoofed clear.

6.28pm BST

38 min: As his side take a free-kick from wide on the left, Omonia midfielder Jan Lecjaks has the shirt almost pulled off his back by Lisandro Martinez in the Manchester United penalty area. It should be a spot-kick for the hosts but none is forthcoming from referee Joao Pinheiro.

6.25pm BST

35 min: That was incredible. Swarmed by two Omonia players, Tyrell Malacia lost the ball halfway inside his own half and set off in futile pursuit as Bruno Felipe galloped upfield with his afterburners on. He played the ball in behind to the Iranian Karim Ansarifard, who just about stayed onside and roofed it past De Gea. Splendid stuff.

6.21pm BST

GOAL!!! Omonia Nicosia 1-0 Manchester United (Ansarifard 33)

Incredible scenes! Having been completely under the cosh for the past 33 minutes, Omonia take the lead on the back of a lightning fast counter-attack.

Omonia’s Karim Ansarifard (right) scores his side’s opening goal. Photograph: Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Omonia's Karim Ansarifard (second left) is congratulated by his team-mates after opening the scoring. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Casemiro of Manchester United looks dejected after Omonia Nicosia took the lead. Photograph: Manchester United/Getty Images

6.19pm BST

31 min: Omonia win a corner. They play it short but a routine straight from the training ground obviously didn’t spend enough time on the training ground. Wide.

6.18pm BST

30 min: Christian Eriksen tries to pick out Ronaldo with a cross to the far post. Omonia goalkeeper Fabiano darts of his line to pluck the ball from the air.

6.17pm BST

29 min: From the edge of the Omonia penalty area, Dalot plays a ball in behind to Ronaldo. He squares it across the edge of the six-yard box but there’s nobody there to poke it home. Cue a minor fit of petulance and arm-waving from his Lordship.

6.14pm BST

27 min: Another fine save from Omonia goalkeeper Fabiano, who dives to his right to palm a curled effort from Antony that was heading for his top right-hand corner wide. Nothing comes from the corner.

6.12pm BST

25 min: Nemanja Miletic rakes his studs down the back of Cristiano Ronaldo’s achilles and Manchester United have a free-kick about 25 yards from the Omonia goal, slightly left of centre. Ronaldo stands over the ball and given his atrocious record with free-kicks, you almost certainly don’t need me to tell you that he sends it sailing high and wide of the Omonia goal.

Not very close so definitely no cigar for Cristiano Ronaldo. Photograph: Manchester United/Getty Images

6.10pm BST

24 min: Having weathered an early Manchester United storm that lasted for the first quarter of the match, Omonia finally get the ball out of their own half for what seems like the first time since kick-off.

6.07pm BST

21 min: Tyrell Malacia lofts a cross from the left into the Omonia penalty area but it’s too high for Ronaldo, who isn’t happy with the delivery.

6.05pm BST

18 min: Another United attack. They scythe through the home defence and Ronaldo plays the ball wide to Fernandes, who lifts it over the goalkeeper and watches in horror as it drops on to the cross-bar.

6.04pm BST

16 min: Antony finds himself in a one-on-one with Fabiano, who commits himself. Instead of shooting, Antony opts to sidefoot a pass to Fernandes. It’s wayward and goes behind the Portuguese midfielder, who can barely contain his frustration.

6.01pm BST

15 min: Ronaldo combines with Jadon Sancho in the Omonia penalty area and toe-pokes a shot straight at Fabiano, who blocks with his legs.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo shoots but it is saved by Omonia keeper Fabiano. Photograph: Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters

6.00pm BST

13 min: I didn’t give Omonia goalkeeper Fabiano the credit he deserved in the eighth minute. Having seen a replay, Ronaldo didn’t exactly fizz the ball straight at him, it was in fact a splendid save. Apologies, Fabiano.

5.58pm BST

12 min: United pass the ball around the edge of the Omonia penalty area with two lines of four defenders in front of them.

5.57pm BST

10 min: Omonia goalkeeper Fabiano rushes out of his area to larrup the ball into the stand before Ronaldo can beat him to it. United are completely in the ascendency, as you might expect.

5.55pm BST

8 min: Antony plays the ball wide to Cristiano Ronaldo, who is looking for his 700th career club goal. It doesn’t come here, as he shoots straight at Omonia goalkeeper Fabiano from a decent position on the inside left. Saved.

5.53pm BST

7 min: Tyrell Malacia tees up Bruno Fernades on the edge of the Omonia penalty area but his rasping shot is blocked. United are dominating possession and their hosts are dropping deep, getting plenty of men behind the ball.

5.52pm BST

5 min: Not much of note to report so far as Wales international Adam Matthews hoofs a bouncing ball clear for Omonia from the edge of his own penalty area.

5.49pm BST

3 min: United win an early corner conceded byNemanja Miletic under pressure from Bruno Fernandes. Christian Eriksen swings the ball into the penalty area and Omonia clear.

5.48pm BST

Omonia Nicosia v Manchester United is go ...

1 min: Following a minute’s silence for the victims of the Kanjuruhan Stadium disaster in Malang, East Java last weekend that wasn’t particularly well observed, the home side get the ball rolling.

5.44pm BST

Not long now: The teams are out and standing either side of Joao Pinheiro and his team of match officials. Omonia are wearing green and white stripes, white shorts and white socks, colours their manager Neil Lennon is all too familiar with. The visitors from Manchester United wear red shirts, black shorts and black socks. Kick-off is just a minute away.

The Manchester United (left) and Omonia's players line up ahead of their Europa League group game in Nicosia. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

5.22pm BST

That Manchester United team: There are three changes to the side that lined up to such devastating effect against Manchester City on Sunday. As expected, Victor Lindelof makes a rare start in place of the injured Raphael Varane, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro are picked ahead of Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay, who are on the bench.

Cristiano Ronaldo starts up front for Manchester United tonight. Photograph: Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters

5.12pm BST

Omonia fans pack the ground well ahead of kick-off. Photograph: Khaled Desouki/AFP/Getty Images

5.09pm BST

Omonia Nicosia v Manchester United line-ups

Omonia Nicosia: Fabiano, Matthews, Miletic, Yuste, Lang, Lecjaks, Diskerud, Charalambous, Barker, Bruno, Ansarifard.

Subs: Kontomis, Loizou, Papoulis, Kitsos, Zachariou, Uzoho, Panagiotou, Kakoullis, Bezus.

Manchester United Utd: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo.

Subs: Martial, Rashford, Fred, Heaton, Shaw, Pellistri, Dubravka, Elanga, McTominay, Garnacho, Iqbal.



5.05pm BST

Tonight's match officials

Referee: João Pinheiro

Assistant referees: Bruno Jesus and Luciano Maia

Fourth official: António Nobre

Video Assistant Referee: Luis Godinho

João Pinheiro leads a Portuguese team of match officials in Nicosia tonight. Photograph: Octávio Passos/Getty Images

5.05pm BST

Early team news

Having stated that he didn’t want to introduce Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United’s 6-3 shellacking at the hands of Manchester City off the bench last weekend “out of respect for his career”, it will be intriguing to see if Erik Ten Hag considers tonight’s match to be beneath the Portuguese striker. It seems unlikely, as Ronaldo has started both of United’s previous group games against Sociedad and Sheriff.

With Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane both sidelined, there’s a vacany in the heart of United’s defence alongside Lisandro Martinez that is likely to be filled by Victor Lindelof. Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who might have expected some game time here if fit, also remain absent with injury. Recruited from Newcastle on loan during the summer, Martin Dubravka has recovered from a muscle injury sustained on international duty with Slovakia and could conceivably make his Manchester United deb ut tonight.

Omonia midfielder Moreto Cassama, who has Ligue1 experience with Reims, remains a major doubt but former Reading and Rangers winger Brandon Barker could feature for the hosts. Former Celtic striker Gary Hooper, 34, joined Omonia on a free transfer last month after six months without a club since leaving Wellington Phoenix but has yet to make his debut as he is not fit enough. Former Cardiff, Celtic, Sunderland, Charlton and Wales international full-back Adam Matthews is also at the Cypriot club.

Omonia’s players applaud their fans after losing against Real Sociedad in their most recent Europa League game. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

4.45pm BST

Group E: Omonia Nicosia v Manchester United

With one win and one defeat from two Europa League games to their name this season, Manchester United find themselves in Cyprus ahead of tonight’s match against Omonia Nicosia, who sit bottom of the group without a point to their name after defeats at the hands of FC Sheriff and Real Sociedad.

The 23,000-capacity GSP Stadium in Strovolos, Nicosia is the venue for tonight’s set-to, where the home side, managed by the occasionally combustible touchline presence that is Neil Lennon, are massive underdogs despite their home advantage. Kick-off in Cyprus is at 5.45pm (BST) but stay tuned in the meantime for team news and build-up.