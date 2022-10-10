Caring Community: HOPE moving forward in Rainier

Volunteers are a key element of local social services in Clatskanie and Rainier and the volunteers at HOPE of Rainier were recognized at a public open house, Oct. 1.

HOPE of Rainier, or Helping Our People Eat, is a food pantry that has been an institution in Rainier since 1988, helping those who face food insecurity.

The goal of the nonprofit agency is simple: to make sure no resident suffers from hunger.

Mission not impossible

HOPE Board President Lisa Soule said the mission has been made much more convenient due to the food pantry’s recent upgrades, an industrial sized walk-in refrigerator and freezer. The new equipment was formally introduced during HOPE’s open house at the food pantry located at 404 E 8th Street in Rainier.

Soule said the kitchen equipment has been needed for quite some time to meet the community’s growing need.

“We help anywhere from 90 to 120 families a month,” she said. “There is a growing need for affordable meals. The new equipment has helped tremendously.”

Before the new appliances, the food was stored in an array of refrigerators and freezers.

HOPE Executive Director Kelly Miller worked to access funds for the new equipment. The 100 + Women Who Care Lower Columbia chapter provided approximately $8,000, while the remaining funds were acquired through various grants and proceeds from the Picnic in the Park, held in August 2021.

Miller said that the population in Rainier is growing with a food insecurity rate of 11.4%, which is why the new equipment was sorely needed.

The equipment was ordered and delivered all in a relatively short period of time in July and August. Volunteers helped install the equipment.

Recognizing HOPE’s volunteers

“We have many wonderful volunteers,” Soule said. “They are the backbone of our organization, and we could not do it without them.”

“I saw an ad in the paper and started volunteering nine years ago and have loved it ever since,” area resident Shirley Pryor said.

HOPE’s Partnerships

HOPE of Rainier is affiliated with the Columbia Pacific Food Bank and operates on donations, fundraisers, grants and resale income, such as the HOPE Chest Neighborhood Thrift Store, located at 107 East 1st St. in Rainier. Miller also oversees Turning Point Community Services Center, the nonprofit social service outlet at 220 E Columbia River Highway in Clatskanie.

Most of the food received for the food banks in Rainier and Clatskanie comes from the Oregon Food Bank network and generous donations from the public. All donations to HOPE of Rainier are tax-deductible.

To donate, or to volunteer, contact HOPE of Rainier at 503-556-0701. Turning Point may be reached at 503-728-3126.