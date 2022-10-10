ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainier, OR

Caring Community: HOPE moving forward in Rainier

By Laurey White Chief Guest Article
The Chief
The Chief
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HLE1a_0iOaEa4l00

Volunteers are a key element of local social services in Clatskanie and Rainier and the volunteers at HOPE of Rainier were recognized at a public open house, Oct. 1.

HOPE of Rainier, or Helping Our People Eat, is a food pantry that has been an institution in Rainier since 1988, helping those who face food insecurity.

The goal of the nonprofit agency is simple: to make sure no resident suffers from hunger.

Mission not impossible

HOPE Board President Lisa Soule said the mission has been made much more convenient due to the food pantry’s recent upgrades, an industrial sized walk-in refrigerator and freezer. The new equipment was formally introduced during HOPE’s open house at the food pantry located at 404 E 8th Street in Rainier.

Soule said the kitchen equipment has been needed for quite some time to meet the community’s growing need.

“We help anywhere from 90 to 120 families a month,” she said. “There is a growing need for affordable meals. The new equipment has helped tremendously.”

Before the new appliances, the food was stored in an array of refrigerators and freezers.

HOPE Executive Director Kelly Miller worked to access funds for the new equipment. The 100 + Women Who Care Lower Columbia chapter provided approximately $8,000, while the remaining funds were acquired through various grants and proceeds from the Picnic in the Park, held in August 2021.

Miller said that the population in Rainier is growing with a food insecurity rate of 11.4%, which is why the new equipment was sorely needed.

The equipment was ordered and delivered all in a relatively short period of time in July and August. Volunteers helped install the equipment.

Recognizing HOPE’s volunteers

“We have many wonderful volunteers,” Soule said. “They are the backbone of our organization, and we could not do it without them.”

“I saw an ad in the paper and started volunteering nine years ago and have loved it ever since,” area resident Shirley Pryor said.

HOPE’s Partnerships

HOPE of Rainier is affiliated with the Columbia Pacific Food Bank and operates on donations, fundraisers, grants and resale income, such as the HOPE Chest Neighborhood Thrift Store, located at 107 East 1st St. in Rainier. Miller also oversees Turning Point Community Services Center, the nonprofit social service outlet at 220 E Columbia River Highway in Clatskanie.

Most of the food received for the food banks in Rainier and Clatskanie comes from the Oregon Food Bank network and generous donations from the public. All donations to HOPE of Rainier are tax-deductible.

To donate, or to volunteer, contact HOPE of Rainier at 503-556-0701. Turning Point may be reached at 503-728-3126.

Comments / 0

Related
kptv.com

Aloha homeless camp grows larger causing concern for neighbors

ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless camp in Aloha is getting bigger, and so are the concerns surrounding it. It sits along Shaw Street, near a railroad, and spans roughly 50 yards. Just feet away is an apartment complex called the Edwards Center. The nonprofit houses people with developmental disabilities, and its director says at first the camps were fine, but that’s changed.
ALOHA, OR
opb.org

Oregon Humane Society expands services, plans to open a pet hospital

The Oregon Humane Society will be opening a new community veterinary hospital in Portland. It will offer accessible and affordable pet care, according to the organization. Nationwide, veterinary practices continue to face staffing shortages and burnout. And some pet owners are having a hard time keeping up with the cost of services. We hear more about the hospital from Sharon Harmon, the president and CEO of the Oregon Humane Society and Stephen Kochis, the chief medical officer of the organization.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Red Cross: More people are now eligible to give blood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The U.S Food and Drug Administration updated its blood donor eligibility, allowing people who spent time in the U.K. Ireland and France between 1980 and 2001 to donate blood and platelets. The American Red Cross began accepting donations from those individuals on October 3. People who...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clatskanie, OR
City
Rainier, OR
Local
Oregon Society
thatoregonlife.com

Visiting This Oregon College Is Like Going To Hogwarts

Reed College isn’t a magical castle with a headmaster who has a long gray beard, though it certainly feels like a magical place when you walk past it’s majestic old buildings. This pretty college in Portland Oregon, founded in 1908 doesn’t have a Forbidden Forest like Hogwarts, though it does have a lake and towering stately trees for students to admire, and a long history as one of the best schools in the Pacific Northwest.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lawyer: Sidewalks blocked by Multnomah County tents, tarps

County budget documents list at least 33,500 tents and tarps purchased in single year.Multnomah County has bought and distributed at least 33,500 tents and tarps to the homeless that have potentially violated the rights of the disabled by blocking sidewalks, an attorney suing the city of Portland is alleging. John DiLorenzo represents 10 disabled Portlanders who say homeless encampments on sidewalks violate their rights under the Americans With Disabilities Act. He has now issued subpoenas to the county and its affiliated Joint Office of Homeless Services seeking information on tents and tarps it has distributed to the homeless. "I strongly...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
iheart.com

Portland's Free Tree Giveaway

Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R)’s Urban Forestry department is distributing free yard trees to Portland neighbors for the sixth consecutive year. The annual Yard Tree Giveaway events continue with 2,000 free trees given out at six events this autumn. Since the first Yard Tree Giveaway event in 2017, Portland Parks & Recreation has given away more than 5,000 trees and counting. Advance registration is required.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Food Banks#Community Services#Charity
Clackamas Review

Candidate: No more 'pay for play' parks in Oregon City

Karla Laws says she will continue to fight against fees, support nonprofits that build communityI'm seeking to empower resident voices in city government and city operations as an Oregon City commissioner. I'm concerned about the city government's lack of connection with residents. In seeking positive change, I'd like to address resident concerns on infill and consider resident input in development. With a bachelor's degree in business supply-chain logistics management and a background in financial reporting, I'll aim for transparent financial reports and understandable annual budgets for residents. My focus is to address the dysfunction between the city's administration and citizens,...
OREGON CITY, OR
Chronicle

Checking in on ilani's 14-Story Hotel Construction

COWLITZ INDIAN RESERVATION — Walking up the metal construction stairs in what will eventually be ilani’s new hotel, Kara Fox-LaRose, president and general manager of ilani, points to what the company calls the heart of the house. The area is commonly referred to in the hospitality industry as...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WWEEK

Rene Gonzalez Wants to Bring Back an Institution That Hasn’t Existed in Portland for Over 50 Years: a Municipal Court

Perhaps the most substantive policy idea that Rene Gonzalez has floated in this election is that Portland doesn’t just need more cops—it needs another court. After a pair of meetings, one with Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and another with Portland’s police union, Gonzalez was convinced Portland’s criminal justice system needed a shakeup.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Nakia Creek Fire confirmed to be human caused

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Officials confirmed on Tuesday that the Nakia Creek Fire was human caused, as some communities were issued evacuation notices. Washington State fire officials confirmed the fire was human caused on Twitter but stopped short of providing a specific reason, saying it remained “under investigation.”
WASHOUGAL, WA
WWEEK

Downtown Is Coming Back, Along With What Was Always Its Most Beloved Feature: Restaurants

Some say it’s scary. Others call it disgusting. Many, though, have agreed on one term to describe downtown Portland: dead. The past two years have taken a toll on our central city, to be sure. But a lot has changed since 2020, when empty offices, theaters and hotels turned that area into a ghost town. Downtown is coming back, along with what was always its most beloved feature: dining. You can hardly stroll a few blocks without running into a restaurant that’s opened within the past year filled with people drawn by either good word of mouth, Instagram or both. In fact, some spots are teeming with new life: Southwest 12th Avenue and the Portland State University campus are hot spots right now, and you may have had no idea if you’ve steered clear of these neighborhoods.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Growing consensus on Interstate Bridge replacement

ODOT says key players and stakeholders are all coming together to work toward the new bridge plan.COLUMN: Kris Strickler's KEEP OREGON MOVING For the past few years, the Oregon and Washington Departments of Transportation have been working to replace the 105-year-old Interstate Bridge across the Columbia River with a safer, seismically resilient bridge that will offer expanded opportunities for transportation modes, including high capacity transit and better access for people walking and rolling. This past summer, the boards, councils and commissions of all eight local partner agencies involved in the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program recommended we move forward...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

To rain, or not to rain? That is the question

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s rare to have a conversation in October that doesn’t include rain. Let’s have a conversation about THAT!. We are 35% through the month of October and we have only had a trace of rain. That’s not a great sign. This is the time of the year when the faucet turns on and the water starts to flow. It doesn’t always work out that way, but more often than not, we are bringing in at least SOME rain.
PORTLAND, OR
The Chief

The Chief

Clatskanie, OR
82
Followers
384
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chief covers local news in the Clatskanie and Columbia County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thechiefnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy