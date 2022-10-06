Read full article on original website
Tottenham post-match vibes and (sort of) Chelsea preview
The Busby Babe podcast returns! Colin remembered to post the episode this week!. Colin and Nathan get together for a post-game pod after Manchester United’s exciting 2-0 win over Tottenham at Old Trafford. They discuss some of the promising performances from the win, as well as the 0-0 draw with Newcastle United on Sunday, and talk about Chelsea for a little bit as well before the conversation devolves into Ultimate Team and Andor stuff.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, October 20
Is anyone else fed up with those tired Hull City - Tennessee University comparisons? If so, then this hoddle isn’t for you. Let’s start with the club that currently sits 19th in the Championship. Hull City’s match against Birmingham City was delayed on Sunday because of an issue...
Calvin Ramsay Scores on Liverpool Debut
Calvin Ramsay finally made an appearance in competitive Liverpool action, coming off the bench to score for the Liverpool Under-21s in an EFL Trophy game against Accringston Stanley. Together with fellow Scotsman Ben Doak, Ramsay helped to rally the LFC U21s from a 3-0 deficit, although they fell short of...
Wednesday October 19th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle - Match Report: Frustrating entitled Reds
Manchester United at Old Trafford, usually a frightening place to visit for Newcastle. This time though, it felt different. Eddie Howe’s side were brimming with confidence following back-to-back convincing wins. There was nothing to fear, such is the mentality shift in this Newcastle side since Howe’s arrival. “Intensity is our identity” a phrase Howe likes to drill into his players.
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Brentford: Sterling to try it at right wing-back again?
Chelsea make the short trip down the road to Brentford and will be looking to secure an important three points tonight. The injury list has unfortunately added a name since the game against Aston Villa, limiting our options a bit more. THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE. The WAGNH community had no...
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: New stadium milestone, Mina and Kean updates, Gana influence on Garner
Check out the Three Takeaways from the loss to Tottenham. [RBM]. “Everton went too long, too early on Saturday. Pickford was the worst offender, launching it deep on 24 occasions, with a paltry 29.2% success rate. The Blues won only seven of 27 aerial duels during the match, three of those by Coleman operating in defence. All too often, the team just gifted the ball straight back to Tottenham. Even Calvert-Lewin only won one of four aerial challenges.”
Liverpool Players’ Ballon d’Or Rankings Revealed
It will be no surprise to anyone who followed Liverpool last season that Mohamed Salah was the highest ranking Red in the Ballon d’Or rankings for the 2021-22 season. The Egyptian reached fifth place after scoring 31 goals in Liverpool’s nearly-record making season. The prize was won by...
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard previews Newcastle, big win for Under-21s
Match preview and predicted lineup ahead of today’s match against Newcastle. Frank Lampard reveals squad fitness news, as Anthony Gordon and Mason Holgate look to make their return. [EFC]. “We are stronger than we were last season. We’re different. At the moment, with the feeling we have, I don’t...
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea - Disappointed, but not surprised!
Another frustrating performance to say the least! How are the lads feeling about the loss?. More importantly, how did Aston Villa fail to score on Sunday?!. Are we ever going to gain any sort of consistency with the current manner of how Steven Gerrard sets his teams up?. What did...
Kevin De Bruyne: “Haaland Made RIght Decision...”
Kevin De Bruyne says Erling Haaland made a great decision by joining City. A sentiment similarly expressed by all fans of City as the two have made an unreal pairing in the still young season. So imagine what more time together will bring. The Norwegian has made a superhuman like...
Whew! Richarlison tweets injury update, says he’ll return in two weeks
The last we saw of Richarlison, he was limping off the field in the second half of Spurs’ 2-0 win over Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. There were later reports that he was “inconsolable” about his injury as it potentially could’ve derailed his World Cup prospects; Richy is currently the top forward option for the Brazil national team.
OFFICIAL: Newcastle United sign winger Amadou Diallo to bolster U21 squad
Newcastle United has made official the addition of Amadou Diallo to the Magpies Academy on a permanent deal. Diallo spent time with the U21 side of Newcastle earlier this season and will stay with the team for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign, per the official press release. The 19-year-old...
Henderson Calls for “More of the Same” as Liverpool Look To Build Momentum
Last week, when Liverpool dispatched Rangers 7-1 in Champions League action, few Liverpool fans took a great deal of positivity from it. Not with the Reds’ stumbling start to the season and title favourites Manchester City to come on the weekend. That game against City, though, saw Jürgen Klopp’s...
Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham: Spurs crumble under Old Trafford pressure
Tottenham Hotspur’s hectic schedule continued with a trip to Old Trafford. Manchester United’s home ground hasn’t exactly been a happy hunting ground for Spurs over the years, with Tottenham dominating last year’s fixture but falling victim to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick to lose 3-2. United had also looked to be coming into some semblance of form after a rough start at the helm for Erik Ten Hag.
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: No reprieve in the schedule this fall
As most are aware, this is the best start to a season for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League era with a 7-2-1 record through 10 matches. Arsenal sits atop the table, but four points is a negligible gap with so much of the season remaining. From a purely results standpoint, things are going well in North London.
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur head to northern England today to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford. It’s never easy at the Theater of Dreams and today should be no different even with the start to the season Spurs have enjoyed. Spurs currently sit in third place on 23 points, level...
Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings
Old Trafford is never an easy place to play, but Tottenham Hotspur always seem to make it harder on themselves than they need to. On the heels of an encouraging win over Everton, Tottenham went to the Theater of Dreams and got run off the pitch by United, losing 2-0. Tottenham looked absolutely garbage, rarely mustering any offense and looking downright pedestrian. And United got to put Christian Eriksen on as a human victory cigar! It wasn’t fun.
Newcastle 1-0 Everton: Instant Reaction | Zero Shots and Zero Points
Everton had suffered two losses in a row heading into the game against Newcastle. In his pre-match comments, Frank Lampard addressed the challenge. “We are stronger than we were last season. We’re different. At the moment, with the feeling we have, I don’t think we’ll be disrupted by the two defeats. Behind closed doors, can we analyse those games and be better? For sure. But we have to have belief in ourselves. [RBM]
Everton at Newcastle: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | DCL, Gordon start
Frank Lampard has decided to go with Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the start, with Anthony Gordon reinstated after coming back from suspension. Eddie Howe has named an unchanged lineup from the weekend. Everton. Newcastle. Everton take on Newcastle United in a midweek game as the Premier League heats up ahead of...
