Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : The growing scope of lithium in Australia
Lithium is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after metals in the world- thanks to the growing demand for electric vehicles. Australia is the world's largest producer of this metal and is taking advantage of its skyrocketing demand. According to the chief economist's office's resource and energy quarterly repor Australia's resource and energy export earnings are forecast to reach $450 billion in 2022–23, surpassing last year's record of $422 billion.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : How are nickel mining stocks performing amid the green transition?
The discourse around climate change has given a way for the world to reassess some of the major practices that take place and nickel mining is certainly one of them. The current discourse unfolding has very well highlighted the perils of extracting nickel. Australia is one of the producers of this metal. But the country is currently taking a step towards a green transition and implementing reforms. But in light of this significant discourse taking centre stage, how are some of the nickel mining stocks in the country performing? We explore the same in this segment.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why Portuguese government is introducing a new cryptocurrency tax?
The Portuguese government issued a report on Monday stating that it plans to introduce a new cryptocurrency tax in 2023. The 450-page report, which looks mainly at macroeconomic policy, contains a small section dedicated to cryptocurrency and states that the government will impose a 28 per cent capital gains tax on cryptocurrency earned within one year.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Which Industry is thriving amidst the fears of recession?
The fears of recession have gripped various industries over the world. With global tumbling on multiple instances and industries shaking up, diverse industries and businesses are grappling with dire possibilities. But the sky looks pretty clear for the superyacht industry. Well, how is it faring? In this segment we explore the same.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Telstra (ASX:TLS) in news?
Australian telco Telstra has released insights from its 2022 Annual General Meeting. The company looks back at its FY22 results, also announces the FY23 guidance. Telstra shares were spotted trading in the green zone after the ASX announcement. Australian telecommunications company Telstra Corporation Limited (ASX:TLS) released the insights from its...
kalkinemedia.com
New data claims 50 pubs closing every month: Which stocks to watch?
Amid rising inflationary pressures, 50 pubs are downing their shutters in England and Wales, a new analysis has revealed. Between June-end and September, 150 pubs were either demolished or turned into offices and homes. The hospitality sector is one of the worst sectors to take a hit during the UK's...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Why CSL slips despite reaffirming profit guidance? l Bank of Queensland Surge by 6%
In todays show we cover: Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ), Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) and CSL (ASX:CSL). The Australian share market traded on a negative note. In one hour of the market open, the S&P/ASX200 was down just 6.50 points today to 6,638.50. Over the last five days, the index has lost 2.60% and 8.82% over the last 52 weeks. ASX All Ordinaries was lower today, dropping 7.90 points or 0.12% to 6,836.40. The volatility index, A-VIX was down just 0.02 points today to 19.65. Sectors are mixed today along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index.
From weapons systems to outer space, e-waste is a threat to national security
Addressing the top national security challenges presented by China and Russia often boils down to protecting key networks and ensuring supply chains for critical defense capabilities. Limiting the loss of sensitive information, maintaining access to reliable electronic parts and critical minerals and protecting our network of satellites is fundamental to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalkinemedia.com
Why is NIB Holdings (ASX:NHF) in news today?
NIB has launched an equity placement of ordinary shares worth AU$135 million on Wednesday (12 October 2022). Only NIB’s existing and new institutional shareholders will be eligible to participate in the equity placement. The company also shared its further share purchase plan of AU$15 million. Today, the Australian insurance...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : ASX to rise | Telstra confirms guidance
The Australian share market is set to rise. Telstra confirms FY2023 guidance with free cash flow of $1.1 billion. The Cettire group sales revenue growth exceeds 70%. The Mirvac Group today announced the retirement plans for CEO & Managing Director, Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz.
kalkinemedia.com
UK's economy may not recover to pre-COVID levels before 2024
The current challenges have prompted experts to predict that the UK economy may not return to pre-pandemic levels before 2024. This indicates that economic growth may be restricted until the next general elections. UK households and businesses are struggling with soaring costs. There has been significant financial chaos in the...
Microsoft Unveils New Surface Products
Microsoft held its annual fall event and unveiled its newest products including additions to its Surface products and adaptive tools. Microsoft also announced products to assist with Teams including a pill-shaped audio device and updates to its "Bing" search engine.
kalkinemedia.com
Tabcorp (ASX:TAH) makes a ‘strategic’ investment in Dabble Sports
Australian wagering company, Tabcorp, has secured 20% equity interest in Dabble in an AU$33 million deal. Dabble is a growing wagering brand in Australia. Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) announced today (10 October 2022) that it has signed a strategic investment deal with Dabble Sports Pty Ltd. Dabble Sports is a rapidly growing, socialised digital wagering platform in Australia.
kalkinemedia.com
Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) delivers highly encouraging results at early-stage manganese extraction
Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) has achieved up to 91% manganese leach extraction in early-stage leaching test work for the Flanagan Bore Project. The Company looks to apply the learnings from these tests to ongoing detailed leaching, purification and crystallisation test work. BCA has now initiated further Scoping Level test work programs,...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX-listed healthcare companies in focus
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was up 1.50 points at 12:21 PM AEDT (12 October 2022). However, seven out of eleven significant sectors were buzzing in the red zone. The Health Care sector, at the same time, was 0.82% down. The Australian stock market benchmark index S&P/ASX 200 is marginally in...
kalkinemedia.com
Accordant Group (NZX:AGL) launches Restricted Shares Scheme for senior management
AGL has announce its 2022 Restricted Shares Scheme. The company has started the scheme to incentivise senior management. Under the scheme, AGL employees will receive restricted shares in the company. Accordant Group (NZX:AGL) is New Zealand-based recruitment company consisting of four units- Madison, AWF, Absolute IT, and JacksonStone & Partners....
kalkinemedia.com
Alchemy (ASX:ALY) secures commitments for $5.5M placement to fuel WA and NSW exploration
Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY) has received bidding commitments for its AU$5.5 million placement. The placement will help expedite exploration across the high priority lithium assets at Karonie and Lake Rebecca. The company also plans to channelise the funds towards its advanced suite of base and battery metals projects in New South...
kalkinemedia.com
Charter Hall (ASX:CLW) buys stake in geosciences Australia
Charter Hall Long WALE has acquired 25% stake in Geoscience Australia property. For 25% stake in the property, the company has paid AU$90.9 million. The acquisition to be funded from sale proceeds of Hopper Crossing, Victoria. Australian real estate investor, Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) on Wednesday (12 September...
kalkinemedia.com
FTSE 100 falls with 3.5% unemployment dip
UK Market: The UK stock market was trading in the negative territory on Tuesday, with the blue-chip FTSE100 index losing around 0.7 per cent. This came with the release of the latest unemployment figures, which showed that the UK unemployment rate continues to be at its lowest levels in almost 50 years, tumbling to 3.5% in the three months to August. Nevertheless, the number of employed people dropped by 109,000 over the quarter as more people stopped looking for work. Additionally, inflation-adjusted pay growth excluding bonuses plunged yet again over the quarter to 5.4%.
kalkinemedia.com
A look at three ASX lithium shares’ performance
Lithium is a crucial ingredient in creating rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles. Australia is a major exporter of lithium. Spodumene concentrate, the most frequently used source of lithium minerals, is predominantly extracted from pegmatite in Australian lithium mines. Lithium has experienced a sharp increase in demand in the past...
Comments / 0