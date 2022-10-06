Read full article on original website
Tune In Every Monday Morning at 9:15am on WRCR-1700-AM
On Mondays at 9:15am Rockland County Business Journal dishes dirt with Jeff & Will on WRCR. We talk about retail, real estate, economic development and other issues impacting the county. Past shows are archived below. October 10, 2022 (15:54) Letchworth Redevelopment Proposal Goes to Voters November 8th. October 3, 2022...
Sonesta Hotel In Nanuet Acquired By NJ Hotel Group; Another 42 Residential Units For Spring Valley; Yeshiva Property Conversion To Condos
Sonesta Simply Suites In Nanuet Acquired by NJ Hotel Group. Nanuet Hotels LLC, a Delaware LLC, has purchased the Sonesta Simply Suites (formerly Candlewood Suites) from a Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust for $3 million of which $2 million was attributed to the real estate. The property, located at 20...
