ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. Treasury's Yellen calls for World Bank revamp to tackle global challenges

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K0pAi_0iOXaOOE00

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday urged the World Bank Group and other multilateral development banks to revamp their business models and dramatically boost lending to address pressing global needs such as climate change.

In a speech ahead of next week's World Bank and International Monetary Fund annual meetings, Yellen said she would ask World Bank management to develop an "evolution roadmap" for changes by December, with "deeper work" beginning by the spring of 2023.

Among changes she is requesting are plans to harness more private capital and use more concessional loans and grants to fund investments that more broadly benefit the world, such as helping countries transition away from coal power.

"Given the scale of the challenges, the development banks must continue to explore financial innovations to responsibly stretch their existing balance sheets," Yellen said at the Center for Global Development, a think tank in Washington.

Her directive was made just weeks after World Bank President David Malpass came under fire for declining to say whether he accepted the scientific consensus on global warning.

Malpass said his answer to a question on the topic at a forum was mishandled and that he believes human activity is responsible for climate change, but no shareholders have asked him to resign.

A World Bank spokesperson said the institution was actively working to expand climate-related trust funds, grants and donor guarantees as it explores ways to increase lending capacity.

"We welcome the discussion on capital adequacy and Secretary Yellen's leadership on the evolution of IFIs (international financial institutions) as developing countries face a severe shortage of resources, the risk of a world recession, capital outflows, and heavy debt service burdens," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Yellen made clear that climate change was a prime example of a global challenge that required changes by development banks, calling it "an existential threat to our planet."

She announced a $950 million Treasury loan to the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), a multilateral trust fund that helps developing countries accelerate their transition from coal power to clean energy, the first of its kind from the Treasury.

BALANCE SHEET STRETCH

Yellen said the World Bank and other multilateral development banks (MDBs) need to adopt stronger targets for mobilizing private finance and deploy a broader range of instruments, including loan guarantees and insurance products.

She said MDBs needed to preserve their ability to borrow from financial markets, but did not mention the debate over whether they could accept lower credit ratings.

Nancy Lee, a senior policy fellow at the Center for Global Development, said the World Bank could boost lending capacity by hundreds of billions of dollars without jeopardizing its credit rating. This could be done by including callable capital - money pledged by governments but not currently "paid-in" - as part of its capital adequacy framework, she added.

The development think tank and other groups are advocating that the World Bank also launch a "green capital increase" focused on boosting lending to address climate change.

On macroeconomic issues, Yellen said the top priority for countries facing high inflation was to return to an environment of stable prices - a fight she said was primarily the responsibility of central banks.

She said the Group of Seven members have "committed to market-determined exchange rates. But we are attentive to the political consequences of exchange rate movements."

Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Paul Simao and Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 58

AP_000916.a5573e8b859543929858af8118043054.1720
4d ago

Why do we put people in charge that are pushing 80 and 90 years old?that old hag needs to go to bingo or bridge.

Reply
56
Imagine that
2d ago

Hey Yellen, how about addressing our own problems for once, oh yeah, you helped cause it, I forgot.

Reply
46
Robert Dougherty
3d ago

Democrats have Destroyed America and are begging their New Liberal World Order to bail them out...

Reply
57
Related
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
David Malpass
Washington Examiner

Nowhere left to hide: Neither White House nor common man can evade recession data

Newly released data from the Commerce Department show what some people have been saying for months: The nation is in recession . Furthermore, the Biden administration’s cherry-picking of data has come back to bite it, with even its selected data points now being revised to indicate a recession. And while these numbers confirm the economy shrank in the first half of the year, the rest of this year holds little promise of recovery.
POTUS
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#U S Treasury#The World Bank Group
Markets Insider

Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says

Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
World Bank
Reuters

Reuters

622K+
Followers
359K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy