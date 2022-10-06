ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kadn.com

Opelousas police hits the streets to confront shooting suspects

Opelousas police hits the streets to confront shooting suspects. An update to a story we brought you exclusively on News15 - the Opelousas Police Department is celebrating a big “win” after confiscating multiple firearms that could be linked to past shootings. News15’s Gabrielle Riles rode along with police...
OPELOUSAS, LA
stmarynow.com

Four arrested on drug charges; two more arrests involve juvenile victims

Morgan City police and parish deputies made four drug-related arrests Monday. Morgan City also reported two arrests involving juvenile victims, and deputes made an arrest alleging aggravated assault and domestic abuse battery under child endangerment provisions. One of the drug arrests resulted from a search of a Morgan City home,...
MORGAN CITY, LA
wbrz.com

Three, including juvenile, arrested for attempted murder after 45 shots fired Sunday

BATON ROUGE - Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested for attempted murder Sunday morning after a shot spotter registered 45 shots fired. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the 3200 block of Charles Street around 9:30 a.m. when a shot spotter registered the gunfire. When officers arrived, a male victim gave them descriptions of the men who shot at him and that they reportedly drove toward North Acadian Thruway after the shooting.
BATON ROUGE, LA
