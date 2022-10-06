Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Related
kadn.com
Opelousas police hits the streets to confront shooting suspects
Opelousas police hits the streets to confront shooting suspects. An update to a story we brought you exclusively on News15 - the Opelousas Police Department is celebrating a big “win” after confiscating multiple firearms that could be linked to past shootings. News15’s Gabrielle Riles rode along with police...
Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating suspects
Acadia Crime Stoppers are investigating a scam that occurred in the Mermentau area of Acadia Parish.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested, charged with killing ex-girlfriend whose body was found in ditch in Louisiana
HOUSTON – A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman who disappeared in 2019, according to the Houston Police Department. Carl Frank Tates, 61, has since been charged with murder. He is accused of killing 44-year-old Demetris Lincoln. Lincoln was last seen by her...
Church Point Police Chief: Toilet Papering and Egging "No Longer…Fun Prank(s)," Warns of Arrests
Toilet-papering and egging houses have been done by students to each other during Homecoming and other times of the school year for as long as we can all remember. But one local police chief has said he has enough of it!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eunice man extradited from California after being arrested for shooting a 14-year-old
A Eunice man was arrested in California in connection to a shooting back in early May.
stmarynow.com
Four arrested on drug charges; two more arrests involve juvenile victims
Morgan City police and parish deputies made four drug-related arrests Monday. Morgan City also reported two arrests involving juvenile victims, and deputes made an arrest alleging aggravated assault and domestic abuse battery under child endangerment provisions. One of the drug arrests resulted from a search of a Morgan City home,...
theadvocate.com
Bus driver finds four bullets on school bus seat, which leads to Acadiana High lockdown
Acadiana High School was placed on lockdown for three hours Tuesday morning, after a bus driver found four bullets to a small-caliber gun on a seat after dropping students off, according to authorities. Between Scott Police Department and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, more than 20 members of law enforcement...
Skeletal remains identified as missing Acadia Parish man
Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office has reported that the skeletal remains of a missing Acadia Parish man have been identified.
IN THIS ARTICLE
calcasieu.info
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Drivers Killed in Separate Single-Vehicle Crashes
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Drivers Killed in Separate Single-Vehicle Crashes. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on October 10 that two drivers were killed in two separate single-vehicle crashes. On October 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single-vehicle fatal incident on...
Missing Man’s Skeletal Remains Found in Iberia Parish
It has taken some time, but officials in Iberia and Acadia Parishes say they know what happened to a man who was reported missing last year. The skeletal remains of a man they had been searching for were found in Iberia Parish. According to Sergeant Daesha Hughes with the Iberia...
Group of Lafayette police officers pool money to pay elderly homeowner’s deductible after tree falls on home
After a tree fell on the home of an elderly Lafayette homeowner, a group of Lafayette Police officers' kind act for the woman is going viral.
Area of Surrey Street Sectioned Off—Potential Explosive Device Found
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO) found a potential explosive device during a traffic stop on Surrey Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paintball Justice: Family Fed Up With Catalytic Converter Thieves Come Out Shooting
Catalytic converter thefts have been happening across Acadiana - and even the country - for quite some time now. The widespread thefts have even gotten the attention of lawmakers. What is a Catalytic Converter?. According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a catalytic converter is "an automobile exhaust-system component containing a catalyst that...
LPSO: Surrey St. blocked off due to a potential explosive device
According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO), a potential explosive device was confiscated during a traffic stop.
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for teen, missing since Sept. 30
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office (VPSO) is actively searching for a missing teen who was last seen 11 days ago.
Opelousas residents concerned after claims of voter fraud
In Opelousas, residents are voicing concerns of voter fraud ahead of upcoming elections.
Fighting Fentanyl: Huge Arrests Made Across Acadiana in 2022
The fight against fentanyl is a daunting one as the highly potent drug continues to take lives every day across the country. From Lafayette to the surrounding areas, law enforcement agencies have their hands full as they fight to get fentanyl off their respective streets. The awareness for the fatal...
Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office: Body found on Bayouside Dr.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office (IPSO) has confirmed that a body was found on Bayouside Dr. in New Iberia.
Bullets Found on School Bus Forced School to Go Under Lockdown
We now know why Acadiana High went under lockdown Tuesday morning. KLFY-TV 10 reports that four small caliber bullets were found on a school bus Tuesday morning and when the bus driver reported the finding, the school was put under lockdown. Scott Police and The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office responded...
wbrz.com
Three, including juvenile, arrested for attempted murder after 45 shots fired Sunday
BATON ROUGE - Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested for attempted murder Sunday morning after a shot spotter registered 45 shots fired. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the 3200 block of Charles Street around 9:30 a.m. when a shot spotter registered the gunfire. When officers arrived, a male victim gave them descriptions of the men who shot at him and that they reportedly drove toward North Acadian Thruway after the shooting.
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0