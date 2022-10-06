Read full article on original website
England 2-1 USA: Player ratings as European champions overcome World Cup winners
Player ratings from England 2-1 USA at Wembley Stadium.
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as Gunners return to Premier League summit
Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.
The most goals scored by a single player in a Premier League match
The most goals scored by a single player in a Premier League match.
Who has scored the most hat tricks in the Premier League?
The players who have scored the most hat tricks in Premier League history.
Man City 4-0 Southampton: Player ratings as Cityzens romp to top of the table
Match report and player ratings from Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Southampton.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Shakhtar Donetsk - Champions League
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.
Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid: Player ratings as early Militao header secures win for Los Blancos
Real Madrid player ratings from their short trip to Getafe in La Liga.
Djordje Petrovic reveals Champions League aims after signing new NE Revs contract
New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic has outlined his goals to return to Europe and play in the Champions League after signing a new deal through the 2025 MLS season.
Tottenham in 'meaningful talks' with Google over stadium naming rights
Tottenham are in discussions with tech giants Google over a stadium naming rights deal.
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Late Eze goal seals 3 points for Palace
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Late Eze goal seals 3 points for Palace.
Harry Kane not admitting defeat in Golden Boot race
Despite the form of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane hasn't admitted defeat in the Golden Boot race.
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa: Young strike earns Villans point
Ashley Young equalised to help Aston Villa earn a point at Nottingham Forest on Monday night.
PSG predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League
How PSG could line up against Benfica in the Champions League.
Transfer rumours: Inter Miami ready Ronaldo offer; Liverpool target Rice
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Declan Rice, Jamal Musiala, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and more.
Joan Laporta claims Super League is the only way to compete with state-run clubs
The introduction of the Super League is the only way to stop state-run clubs dominating football, says Joan Laporta.
Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester: Christie strike earns Cherries comeback win
Two goals in four second-half minutes saw Bournemouth beat Leicester 2-1 in the Premier League.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid make James top target; Milinkovic-Savic on Liverpool radar
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Reece James, Diogo Dalot, Sergej-Milinkovic-Savic, Jude Bellingham, Cristiano Ronaldo & more.
FA investigating on-pitch comments during Arsenal vs Liverpool
The Football Association are investigating an on-pitch incident during Arsenal's 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday.
Jurgen Klopp plays down Liverpool title challenge but insists he's committed to rebuild
Jurgen Klopp has said that it is highly unlikely Liverpool will win the Premier League this season, but reaffirmed his commitment to the club and is confident about their chances in other competitions.
Liverpool midfielder Arthur set to miss up to four months
Liverpool midfielder Arthur is to under surgery on a muscle injury and won't play again in 2023.
