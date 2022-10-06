Read full article on original website
Kalkine :How are ASX mining penny stocks defying the market gloom today?
Today Australian market was in a gloomy zone and noted a fall of 2.30 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 0.5% and approximately 8.6% in the previous 52 weeks. The small ordinaries index was moving in the same direction, with a registered fall of 0.56% today. Amidst the gloom in the market today, the shares from the basic materials sector were defying the odds. The stocks in focus today- Shree Minerals (ASX: SHH), BBX Minerals (ASX:BBX), Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR).
Kalkine : Which ASX solar, biotech, energy stocks to watch during this bear market
In this we cover: Origin Energy (ASX: ORG), Santos (ASX:STO) and CSL (ASX:CSL). A bear market could be described as a period when the market or any asset has a significant price drop. Generally, a bear market is described when any asset or security loses 20 per cent or more in its price from the recent highs. Watch out this video for more and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
Kalkine: ASX to open on a dip I Tabcorp to invest in Dabble
The Australian share market is set to start the week on a lower note. Tabcorp is to make a strategic investment in Dabble Sports. Core Lithium announced Primero has been awarded a new contract at the Finniss Lithium Project. Beach Energy reports that two of its directors will retire from the board.
How are Core (ASX:CXO) shares faring after Finniss mine opening?
Core officially opened the Finniss lithium mine yesterday. On the back of the news, the company’s shares closed at AU$1.14 apiece on October 10. At 2.39 PM AEDT, Core’s shares were trading at AU$1.16 per share, up by 1.97%. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) were trading at...
ASX 200 closes lower; Utilities & IT lead losses
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed down today, losing 95.00 points or 1.40% to end at 6,667.80 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 3.27%, but is down 10.43% for the last year to date. Utilities was the biggest loser, closed 3.18% lower followed by IT sector...
What is pulling down Calidus’ (ASX:CAI) share price on ASX today?
Calidus’ shares were trading 25.263% lower at 2:39 PM AEDT on ASX today. The company shared its quarterly activities report for the September quarter yesterday (10 October 2022). Calidus stated that despite facing several challenges, it has made significant progress in September quarter. Shares of Australian gold miner Calidus...
Kalkine : What's pushing ASX200 up 0.5%? | Helloworld (ASX:HLO) suggests travel rebound
In todays show we cover: Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO), Viva Leisure (ASX:VVA) and DW8 (ASX:DW8). The Australian share market is currently trading on a positive note. The S&P/ASX200 index is up today, gaining 30.50 points or 0.46 per cent, despite crossing below its 20-day moving average. Materials is the best performing sector, gaining 0.98 per cent. Watch this video for more and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
Kalkine: Why Link (ASX:LNK), Gold Road (ASX:GOR) and Tyro (ASX:TYR) are diving today?
In this show we cover: Link Administration (ASX:LNK), Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR) and Tyro (ASX:TYR). The Australian Sharemarket is trading on a negative note. The S&P/ASX200 is lower today, dropping 93.60 points or 1.38 per cent to 6,669.20. Over the last five days, the index has gained 3.29 per cent, but is down 10.42 per cent for the last year to date. The ASX All Ordinaries is also trading lower today, dropping 98.00 points or 1.40 per cent to 6,878.10. On the other hand, A-VIX is up sharply today, gaining 0.92 points or 4.90 per cent to 19.78. The index has lost 6.86 per cent for the last five days but has gained 86.12 per cent over the last year to date. All 11 sectors are higher over the previous week along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index.
A flick through BHP’s (ASX:BHP) share performance
BHP shares were trading at AU$40.72 apiece at 10:39 AM AEDT on 11 October 2022. In the past one year, BHP share price has increased by 6.88%. Peers of BHP, Rio Tito and Fortescue were also seen registering gains on ASX today. Share price of the Australian mining giant, BHP...
What is boosting Fortescue’s (ASX:FMG) share price today?
Fortescue shares were trading at AU$17.67 apiece, up 0.20% at 12.59 PM AEDT. This was in line with ASX 200 Materials index, which was trading 0.80% higher at 15,990.20 points. On 5 October, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and Tree Energy Solutions (TES) partnered to develop a green hydrogen energy import facility.
ASX 200 opens flat; Block falls nearly 4%
The Australian share market opened flat on Wednesday. The ASX 200 rose in opening trade, up 2.80 points, or 0.042%, to 6,647.80. The Australian share market opened flat on Wednesday after Wall Street ended mixed in overnight trade, as investors awaited the announcement of inflation data and results of the earnings season.
Kalkine :Which ASX-listed penny stocks can be explored today?
After a poor overnight session at wall street, the Australian share market was expected to head down south, but today, ASX gained 4.50 points defying the expectations today. Over the last five days, however, the index has lost 2.44% and 8.67% in the previous 52 weeks. The small ordinaries index, too, was trading in the green zone with a slight surge of 0.19%. Stocks we explore today- St. George Mining (ASX:SGQ), SportsHero (ASX:SHO), OpenLearning (ASX:OLL).
Pushpay (ASX:PPH) gets revised buyout offer; here’s how shares are reacting
Pushpay has received a revised buyout offer from a shareholder consortium. The acquisition is yet to take place; the company hasn’t given any assurance as of now. On 10 October 2022, software and services firm - Pushpay Holdings Limited (ASX:PPH) released a ‘response to media speculation’ report on ASX. This release addresses the company’s prior announcements in regard to the expressions of a potential acquisition of Pushpay.
Kalkine : Which ASX-listed companies will pay dividends in upcoming months?
Dividends are one of the oldest known forms of investing, and in fact, they provide an important source of income for many investors. They can also offer a way to reinvest profits into a company, which can help it grow over time. Several companies have turned ex-dividend in the past months, providing income to ASX investors. According to CommSec, ASX 200-listed companies announced over AU$42 billion worth of dividends in the recent ASX reporting season.
How are these five ASX-listed gold stocks performing today?
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is up today, gaining 0.38% to 6,693.10 points at 12:00 PM AEDT. Seven out of eleven sectors were higher, Materials was the best performing sector. Of all the eleven significant sectors under the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index, seven sectors were spotted buzzing in the green territory on ASX today, along with the index itself. Materials sector was spotted leading the gains, while the Energy sector was seen marking losses on ASX.
These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Energy Stocks In Q3 2022
West Texas Intermediate crude has dropped by about 15% since the start of the third quarter, but the S&P 500 Energy Index has gained about 15% during the same period, primarily driven by gains in Devon Energy and ConocoPhillips. Year to date, however, WTI has gained about 16%, while the...
ASX 200 falls at open; St Barbara, Silver Lake slip over 6%
Australian share market opened lower on Monday. The ASX 200 fell in the opening trade, dropping 12.50 points, or 0.18%, to 6,750.30. Over the last five days, the index has gained 4.54%. Australian share market opened lower on Monday tracking weak cues from Wall Street which saw another sell-off last...
ASX 200 to rise; NASDAQ ends at 2-year low
The Australian share market is set to rise on Tuesday. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 19 points or 0.3% higher. On Monday, the benchmark index closed 1.4% lower at 6,667.8 points. The Australian share market is set to rise on Tuesday despite a weak...
U.S. stocks edge higher as investors digest hot producer price inflation data ahead of CPI, bank earnings
U.S. stock indexes edged higher in the early afternoon trading on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected producer price inflation data deepened concerns that the Federal Reserve may continue its aggressive interest rate hikes in its early November meeting. How are stock-index futures trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 60 points,...
Why are Dubber (ASX:DUB) shares in red today?
Suspension of trading in Dubber shares has been lifted today (10 October 2022). The company shared an adjustment in its yearly revenue via ASX announcement on 7 October. Peter Pawlowitsch, executive director of Dubber would head the company’s finance function, as an interim arrangement. Dubbers CFO would leave the...
