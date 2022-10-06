Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
How are Core (ASX:CXO) shares faring after Finniss mine opening?
Core officially opened the Finniss lithium mine yesterday. On the back of the news, the company’s shares closed at AU$1.14 apiece on October 10. At 2.39 PM AEDT, Core’s shares were trading at AU$1.16 per share, up by 1.97%. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) were trading at...
kalkinemedia.com
Pushpay (ASX:PPH) gets revised buyout offer; here’s how shares are reacting
Pushpay has received a revised buyout offer from a shareholder consortium. The acquisition is yet to take place; the company hasn’t given any assurance as of now. On 10 October 2022, software and services firm - Pushpay Holdings Limited (ASX:PPH) released a ‘response to media speculation’ report on ASX. This release addresses the company’s prior announcements in regard to the expressions of a potential acquisition of Pushpay.
kalkinemedia.com
Miners boost ASX 200 at open; Johns Lyng up 6%
The Australian share market opened higher on Tuesday. The ASX 200 rose in opening trade, rising 17.70 points, or 0.27%, to 6,685.50. Over the last five days, the index has been virtually unchanged. The Australian share market opened higher on Tuesday despite Wall Street starting the week on a muted...
kalkinemedia.com
What is boosting Fortescue’s (ASX:FMG) share price today?
Fortescue shares were trading at AU$17.67 apiece, up 0.20% at 12.59 PM AEDT. This was in line with ASX 200 Materials index, which was trading 0.80% higher at 15,990.20 points. On 5 October, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and Tree Energy Solutions (TES) partnered to develop a green hydrogen energy import facility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Dubber (ASX:DUB) shares in red today?
Suspension of trading in Dubber shares has been lifted today (10 October 2022). The company shared an adjustment in its yearly revenue via ASX announcement on 7 October. Peter Pawlowitsch, executive director of Dubber would head the company’s finance function, as an interim arrangement. Dubbers CFO would leave the...
kalkinemedia.com
What is pulling down Calidus’ (ASX:CAI) share price on ASX today?
Calidus’ shares were trading 25.263% lower at 2:39 PM AEDT on ASX today. The company shared its quarterly activities report for the September quarter yesterday (10 October 2022). Calidus stated that despite facing several challenges, it has made significant progress in September quarter. Shares of Australian gold miner Calidus...
kalkinemedia.com
What is impacting Sayona's (ASX:SYA) share price today?
Sayona’s shares were trading at AU$0.23 each, down 6.25% at 12.31 PM AEDT. The fall in share price might be because of the weakness in the overall materials sector. At 12.32 PM AEDT, the ASX 200 Materials index was trading 1.06% lower at 15,844.40 points. Shares of Sayona Mining...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : What's pushing ASX200 up 0.5%? | Helloworld (ASX:HLO) suggests travel rebound
In todays show we cover: Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO), Viva Leisure (ASX:VVA) and DW8 (ASX:DW8). The Australian share market is currently trading on a positive note. The S&P/ASX200 index is up today, gaining 30.50 points or 0.46 per cent, despite crossing below its 20-day moving average. Materials is the best performing sector, gaining 0.98 per cent. Watch this video for more and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Coronado (ASX:CRN) making headlines today?
Coronado announced on Wednesday that it was in talks about a potential merger with Peabody. Peabody is an NYSE-listed energy company. Coronado’s shares were trading 8.5% higher on ASX at 12:57 PM AEDT. Shares of Coronado Global Resources Inc.(ASX:CRN) rocketed over 8% on Wednesday following a confirmation by the...
kalkinemedia.com
A look at three ASX lithium shares’ performance
Lithium is a crucial ingredient in creating rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles. Australia is a major exporter of lithium. Spodumene concentrate, the most frequently used source of lithium minerals, is predominantly extracted from pegmatite in Australian lithium mines. Lithium has experienced a sharp increase in demand in the past...
kalkinemedia.com
Tabcorp (ASX:TAH) makes a ‘strategic’ investment in Dabble Sports
Australian wagering company, Tabcorp, has secured 20% equity interest in Dabble in an AU$33 million deal. Dabble is a growing wagering brand in Australia. Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) announced today (10 October 2022) that it has signed a strategic investment deal with Dabble Sports Pty Ltd. Dabble Sports is a rapidly growing, socialised digital wagering platform in Australia.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: ASX to open on a dip I Tabcorp to invest in Dabble
The Australian share market is set to start the week on a lower note. Tabcorp is to make a strategic investment in Dabble Sports. Core Lithium announced Primero has been awarded a new contract at the Finniss Lithium Project. Beach Energy reports that two of its directors will retire from the board.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine :How are ASX mining penny stocks defying the market gloom today?
Today Australian market was in a gloomy zone and noted a fall of 2.30 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 0.5% and approximately 8.6% in the previous 52 weeks. The small ordinaries index was moving in the same direction, with a registered fall of 0.56% today. Amidst the gloom in the market today, the shares from the basic materials sector were defying the odds. The stocks in focus today- Shree Minerals (ASX: SHH), BBX Minerals (ASX:BBX), Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR).
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 to rise; NASDAQ ends at 2-year low
The Australian share market is set to rise on Tuesday. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 19 points or 0.3% higher. On Monday, the benchmark index closed 1.4% lower at 6,667.8 points. The Australian share market is set to rise on Tuesday despite a weak...
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Telstra (ASX:TLS) in news?
Australian telco Telstra has released insights from its 2022 Annual General Meeting. The company looks back at its FY22 results, also announces the FY23 guidance. Telstra shares were spotted trading in the green zone after the ASX announcement. Australian telecommunications company Telstra Corporation Limited (ASX:TLS) released the insights from its...
kalkinemedia.com
Tyro (ASX:TYR) revises FY23 guidance; here’s how shares are reacting
Tyro has reported a rise of 59% in transaction value processed by its merchants in the first quarter of FY23. The company expects to realise savings of AU$5 million in FY23, driven by the cost reduction program. The company expects to launch new digital onboarding platform in November this year.
kalkinemedia.com
Dundas (ASX:DUN) shares have gained 600% in a year; here’s why
Dundas has shared the latest updates from its exploration at the Central target today. As per the update, Dundas has reported massive, semi-massive and highly disseminated sulphides in the drilling hole. Backed by this update, Dundas shares were spotted trading over 46% higher at 12:24 PM AEDT on ASX today...
kalkinemedia.com
What’s weighing on Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) share price?
Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) released a company update through the ASX today (11 October 2022). Its gross profit margin dropped during the first quarter of financial year 2023 (FY23). The company has not shared any update on FY23 earnings. The share price of Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) has been falling...
kalkinemedia.com
Queensland Pacific Metals (ASX:QPM) gains over 16%; here’s why
Queensland Pacific Metals have signed a binding equity subscription and an offtake agreement with General Motors. By signing the agreements, Queensland Pacific Metals has developed a long-term collaboration deal with General Motors. Supported by this update, Queensland Pacific Metals’ share price jumped by 16.666% on ASX at 10:48 AM AEDT...
kalkinemedia.com
Cettire (ASX:CTT) shares gain after Q1 FY23 update
On Tuesday (October 11), Cettire (ASX:CTT) shared its financial results for the first quarter of FY23. The company’s shares closed 1.20% higher at AU$0.85 per share on the ASX today. Cettire is an online retailer of luxury goods in Australia and other countries. On Tuesday (October 11), luxury online...
Comments / 0