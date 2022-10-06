Read full article on original website
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Burglary Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two auto burglary suspects. On October 5, 2022, between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM, two males committed two separate auto burglaries in the parking lot of Mountain Valley Park located at 8600 E. Nace Lane in Prescott Valley.
theprescotttimes.com
YCSO Seek’s Public Help On Missing Juvenile
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating Mercedes Acosta. Mercedes ran away from the area of Don Carlos in Prescott Valley at around 7pm on October 9, 2022. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey sweatpants, and flip flops. Please contact Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office or Yavapai Silent Witness if you have any information on the whereabouts.
myradioplace.com
PVPD to Host DUI Awareness Assemble for Local School
Between Monday, October 31, and Wednesday, November 2, Arizona Agribusiness and Equine Center, a charter high school in Prescott Valley, will be partnering with the Prescott Valley Police Department and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to host a mock car accident scene to showcase the dangers of being under the influence of alcohol/drugs and operating a motor vehicle. On Wednesday, November 2, multiple emergency first responder vehicles will be staged outside of AAEC charter school in Prescott Valley.
AZFamily
Prescott Valley man injured in crash that left Kansas sheriff’s deputy dead
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (3TV/CBS 5/KWCH/Gray News) — An on-duty Kansas sheriff’s deputy was killed late last week in a crash involving an SUV driven by a man from Prescott Valley. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter was killed in the crash that happened around...
myradioplace.com
Chino Valley Police Department Reports Uptick in Domestic Violence
Chino Valley Police Chief Chuck Wynn said domestic violence in the town has increased 15% during the past year. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Chino Valley Police Department continues to deal with the issue. Chief Wynn said domestic violence is no more or less a problem here than in other jurisdictions. Chief Wynn said the Arizona legislature needs to mandate stiffer penalties for those convicted of domestic violence crimes.
theprescotttimes.com
SUSPECT DEAD AFTER OPEN FIRING ON YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES
SUSPECT DEAD AFTER OPEN FIRING ON YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES. BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA – (October 8, 2022) – At approximately 10:30 p.m. last evening, YCSO deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman on School House Road in Black Canyon City, who stated her husband Thomas Henzler was intoxicated and had fired a bullet into the ceiling to get her attention.
myradioplace.com
Cottonwood Area Transit Begins Service to Jerome
It was business as usual as the Cottonwood Area Transit bus rolled through town last week. It was the first bus on CAT’s new route to Jerome. The bus will be a one-day-aweek, three-times-a-day route to the tiny community of just over 400 residents. It’s on CAT’s red route, which travels through Clarkdale and Cottonwood and will stop in three places in Jerome to pick up and drop off passengers.
AZFamily
NB I-17 reopens near New River after wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead, 4 others seriously hurt
NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash involving three vehicles has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 on the north end of the Valley early Monday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved a wrong-way driver. That alleged wrong-way crash survived the crash and was being treated at an area hospital. And troopers later confirmed that two people in one of the other vehicles died. Three others were transported to an area hospital. Investigators are still working on learning if impairment was a factor in the crash.
3 GCU students dead after 4-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-17
NEW RIVER, Ariz. — Multiple college students are dead following a fatal 4-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-17 Monday morning, officials said. The northbound highway has reopened as of 11:26 a.m., according to ADOT. DPS says that the crash was reported around 3:51 a.m. at milepost 236 near Table Mesa...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Lieutenant Kaufman Graduates from FBI Academy
Prescott Valley Police Lieutenant Jason Kaufman graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Academy on September 13, 2022. The 10- week course takes place at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. During the Academy, Lt. Kaufman studied Leadership for Crisis Negotiations, Contemporary Issues and Media Relations, Psychology of...
SignalsAZ
Tips on Skunks from Prescott Valley Animal Control
Skunks are a common sight here in Prescott Valley and these animals are mostly nocturnal by nature. Even though skunks are extremely cute and shy, having skunks around your home can present health and safety risks. Aside from being sprayed with their noxious musk, skunks are known carriers of rabies...
myradioplace.com
Sedona to Host Uptown Trick or Treating
This Halloween, on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m., the Sedona Parks and Recreation Department and Uptown merchants will host safe and fun trick or treating once again in the Uptown area. Trick or treaters can expect the same great experience of fun treats and a festive atmosphere offered by a variety of shops in years past, and parents will appreciate the safe environment managed by the Sedona Police Department and its volunteers.
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona next month
A popular discount retail store recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Arizona in early November, just in time for the busy holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.
prescottenews.com
Christmas tree permits available online through Recreation.gov starting October 13th
Christmas tree permits for the Prescott National Forest will be available for purchase starting on October 13, 2022. This season 700 permits will be available to purchase online through Recreation.gov. Details about designated cutting areas, dates and types of trees that may be cut may be found here – Prescott National Forest Christmas Tree Permit in Arizona – Recreation.gov.
myradioplace.com
Camp Verde Sports Complex Approved for More Funding
More funds have been approved from Camp Verde Town Council for the sports complex by way of change orders, Over a 106 thousand dollars of funding. Construction is still underway at the new venue, located at 995 Champion Trail, as crews complete two soccer/football fields and two baseball/softball fields with overhead lighting for evening games and practices.
myradioplace.com
Yavapai College Volleyball To Play Final 6 Games
The Yavapai College volleyball team is done with away games in 2022 and will play its final six regular season games at home, starting with two this week in Prescott. Volleyball begins today inside of Walraven Gymnasium where the Roughriders will face the Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters at 7 p.m. Two days later on Friday, October 14, YC matches up with the No. 4-ranked Scottsdale Community College Fighting Artichokes at the same time and same place. Eastern Arizona comes into its matchup with YC at 16-8 overall and 4-3 in conference play.
theprescotttimes.com
The Astonishing Toni Tennille
Pop Legend Toni Tennille Plays Dolly at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. A beloved musical legend comes out of retirement to play an iconic theatre role, spreading the thrill of romance and the joy of living “before the parade passes by.” Be there when Grammy-winner Toni Tennille stars in “Hello, Dolly!” November 3-20, at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center in Prescott, Arizona.
