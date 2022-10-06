EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Agriculture Commissioner of Kentucky, Ryan Quarles was in Owensboro earlier today. Quarles spoke at the Kentucky Women in Agriculture Conference about the importance of women in this field and in his life as well. President Babette Overman says the conference was focused on empowering, celebrating and educating women in agriculture. This year was focused oncommunity and mentoring the next generation of young women in agriculture.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO