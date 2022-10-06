Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-patients of Michigan cancer doctor outraged warnings weren't shared
Patients of a Michigan cancer doctor are furious that Ascension Hospital never shared warnings signs that the physician was performing unnecessary radical hysterectomies, according to internal...
KHQ Right Now
AP News Summary at 11:37 p.m. EDT
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has retaliated for an attack on a critical bridge it claimed was carried out by Ukraine, unleashing its most widespread attacks against Ukraine in months. The lethal barrage Monday against multiple cities smashed civilian targets. It killed at least 14 people, knocked out power and water, and shattered cars and buildings. Ukraine’s Emergency Service said nearly 100 people were wounded in the morning attacks — the biggest and broadest since the war's early days. One Russian missile hit a playground in downtown Kyiv and another struck a university building. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attacks aimed to inflict the most damage on civilians.
Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother In Proof That Nature Is Brutal
Nature is brutal, there’s no way around it. Especially in areas where grizzly bears roam, the thought that you can be going about your day when BAM you’re suddenly being eaten by a thousand pound beast is terrifying, yet it’s the reality many people and animals face on the daily.
The Bison Hunters
The Bison Hunters There was a market for their tongues in the trendy restaurants of the East, selling for $8 - $9 for a dozen. And "buffalo hump" was also a Christmas tradition for many in the West - an 1846 holiday feast at Fort Edmonton served "boiled buffalo hump," "boiled buffalo calf," and "whitefish browned in buffalo marrow." ...
Comments / 0