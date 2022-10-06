ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian addresses Kim Kardashian’s ‘get your f***ing ass up and work’ comment

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EgzF7_0iOWJQs800

Khloe Kardashian shared her thoughts about her her sister Kim Kardashian telling women to get their “f***ing ass up and work ”.

The two sisters addressed some of the widespread backlash that Kim was facing for her remarks in a sneak peek of next week’s episode of The Kardashians. Kim said that she felt “mortified” and “didn’t know what to do while Khloe said in a confessional interview: “It’s the right message. The wrong messenger.”

The Good American founder then seemingly acknowledged the drama that her family had been facing and said that it “never ends,” to which Kim agreed with.

“It won’t end until, don’t even wanna say it, ‘til we end,” Khloe added.

During a video interview for Variety published in March, the Skims founder shared her advice for women in business and told them to “get your f***ing ass up and work.” She also claimed that “it seems like nobody wants to work these days”.

In a trailer for season two of The Kardashians , released in August, Khloe told her sister that “no one sympathises with her” amid “all the backlash on the Variety interview”. Kim could be heard in a voice over saying that she “understands why people are upset” about what she said.

Some of the outrage sparked by Kim’s interview included many people calling her “tone deaf” and pointing out her privileged upbringing.

Two weeks after the Variety video was published, the KKW Beauty founder appeared on Good Morning America and formally responded to the backlash , explaining how her statement about women in business became “a sound bite”.

“That statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it. It became a sound bite really with no context,” she said. “And that sound bite came off the notion and the question right before which was after 20 years of being in the business you’re famous for being famous.”

She added that “it wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do. It was taken out of context but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”

Variety reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister later responded to Kim’s statement on Twitter , explaining that Kim did not accurately describe the question that was asked in the interview.

“It’s not what she claims,” Wagmeister wrote. “I just reviewed the raw footage. The question was very direct: “What would be your advice for women in business? The question about being famous for being famous came after that question, actually.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sharon Osbourne says she wants £800k Black Lives Matter donation refunded after Kanye West calls it a ‘scam’

Sharon Osbourne is in agreement with Kanye West’s highly controversial opinion that Black Lives Matter is a “scam”. After receiving strong criticism for donning a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his recent Yeezy fashion show, the “Flashing Lights” rapper defended his actions in an Instagram story, writing: “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fox news host, 58, under fire for bizarre complaint college kids aren’t hot enough

Fox News’s Greg Gutfeld has provoked a backlash in some corners of social media, after the 58-year-old host made comments that college students aren’t attractive enough anymore for college to be fun.“College doesn’t look like it’s fun anymore,” Mr Gutfeld said on The Five. “Have you seen how miserable and miserable looking a lot of the students are. They’re deliberately ugly-fying themselves. You see them on TikTok. They’re out of shape, asexual, they’re rejecting the truth in beauty, they all look like rejects from a loony bin. I’d steer clear of college, too!”58-year-old Greg Gutfeld complains that today's college...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Elizabeth Wagmeister
Person
Khloe Kardashian
The Independent

Eartha Kitt’s daughter responds to trolls who claimed she ‘wasn’t black enough’

Eartha Kitt’s daughter, Kitt Shapiro, has hit back at trolls who claimed that she’s “not black enough” to be her mother’s child.The 60-year-old book author opened up about the online remarks she’s received about not looking the way that “people think” she “should look” during a recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show. Her interview came after she launched her first TikTok video, in which she identified herself as Kitt’s daughter, prompting viewers in the comments to criticise her appearance. During the conversation, Shapiro went on to recall how her mother, who passed away in 2008, “actually loved” the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mila Kunis confirms longstanding That ’70s Show rumour: ‘I’d like to make it very clear that I did lie’

Mila Kunis has addressed a rumour that’s been swirling for some time about how she landed her role on That ’70s Show.The now-39-year-old actor first landed the part of spoiled teenager Jackie Burkhart on the eight-season sitcom when she was 14.However, as the directors were only seeking older teen actors for the character, word had it Kunis falsely told them she was 18 in order to land the job.Now, in a confession filmed with Vanity Fair, the star has spoken her truth.“There’s a rumour going around that I may or may not have lied about my age,” Kunis said.“I’d...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Taylor Swift makes rare comment about six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn: ‘We’ve had to dodge weird rumours’

Taylor Swift has shared a rare comment about her six-year-relationship with Joe Alwyn, revealing that they’ve had to “dodge weird rumours”. The 32-year-old singer opened up about her British actor boyfriend in a video shared to her Instagram on Friday, where she discussed the first track, “Lavender Haze,” that will be featured on her upcoming album, Midnights.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fox News hosts forced to make humiliating on-air U-turn over support for Kanye West

Fox News hosts conceded that Kanye West’s post directed at Jewish people was “ugly” and “condemnable”, making a swift on-air U-turn shortly after supporting the rapper.Fox News hosts Will Cain and Pete Hegseth along with co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy defended West on Sunday after he was suspended from Instagram for posts that were condemned as anti-Semitic.While Cain and Hegseth said they did not see the posts because they were censored, Campos-Duffy who saw the posts said it was “totalitarian” and “anti-American” for Instagram to delete them.“There is no question that Kanye or Ye was going to have to be taken...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Khlo Kardashian#American#Variety
The Independent

‘Watch with caution:’ Luckiest Girl Alive viewers urge Netflix to add trigger warning to start of film

Netflix users are issuing warnings for those planning to watch Luckiest Girl Alive.The new film, which is based on the 2015 novel by Jessica Knoll, follows Mila Kunis’ lead character who is faced with a past trauma related to a horrifying high school shooting.Those who have watched the 15-certificate film since its release on Friday (7 October) are alerting their Twitter followers to the fact that the film features “harrowing” scenes many might find triggering.Netflix briefly mentions that Luckiest Girl Alive features “sexual violence” and “threat” at the top of the screen when the film starts – but many...
MOVIES
The Independent

Eddie Murphy to ‘pay $35,000 in monthly child support’ to ex-partner Melanie B

Eddie Murphy has reportedly agreed to pay his former partner and Spice Girl Melanie Brown US$35,000 (approximately £31,569) each month in child support for their 15-year-old daughter.Brown, also known as Mel B, gave birth to daughter Angel Iris in November 2007 during a romance with the comedian. Murphy initially claimed he did not know who the father was, but Brown’s representatives later said that paternity tests confirmed the father was Murphy.According to the Daily Mail, court documents seen by the publication show that the pair agreed to a new child support arrangement two years after Brown requested additional financial...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Viewers ‘cry their hearts out’ over TikTok of man watching sunset with dog

A viral video of a man and his dog watching the sun setting over the sea together has left viewers crying their “heart[s] out”. The clip, posted on Thursday (29 September), has amassed more than 22 million views on TikTok, and has prompted users to describe the scene as representing the “beauty and love in humanity” that we often forget to “appreciate”.
PETS
The Independent

Mindy Kaling ‘surprised’ by backlash against Scooby-Doo’s Velma being depicted as South Asian

Mindy Kaling has commented on the online backlash surrounding the depiction of the Scooby-Doo character Velma Dinkley in an upcoming animated series. The character, who has traditionally appeared as white in the original comics and film adaptations, is South Asian in the new spin-off.The Office star will voice the famously bespectacled character on Velma, as well as executive produce the show for HBO Max.At New York’s Comic-Con on Thursday (6 October), Kaling said that she’s “always constantly surprised by reactions to everything on social media”, according to a report from Insider.“I think of the characters in this as so...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Vick Hope on self-care hacks, protecting her private life, and coping with the ‘Sunday scaries’

Nestled on the sofa in a camel-coloured loungewear set when she logs onto our video call from her London flat, Vick Hope is looking cosy and casual – with the exception, that is, of the huge jewel sparkling on her left ring finger every time she moves her hands.The TV and radio presenter, who is rumoured to be engaged to DJ Calvin Harris (though neither has officially confirmed the news) is keeping schtum about whether she’ll be walking down the aisle any time soon.“I’ll just say I’m very happy,” she says with a smile. “But yeah, just keeping my private...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Paddy Considine reflects on ‘chaotic’ childhood and relationship with his father

Paddy Considine has reflected on his “chaotic” childhood and the nuanced relationship he had with his father.The House of the Dragon star, who was raised in Burton, Staffordshire, opened up about his background in a new interview.Speaking to GQ Hype, that actor said that his childhood was “too chaotic for a kid like me”.“At a certain point in my teens, I just couldn’t cope with it,” said Considine, who was diagnosed with Asperger’s in 2011.The 49-year-old also spoke about visiting his father, Martin, in Leicester prison.“When I was little, I thought [being grown up meant] you get drunk, you...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Natalie Imbruglia on being ‘so body dysmorphic and insecure’ when making ‘Torn’

Cast your mind back to 1997. Britpop’s bubble had yet to burst, the Spice Girls were the biggest band on the planet, and Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” was inescapable. Then out of nowhere came “Torn” by Natalie Imbruglia, a pop-rock banger so perfect it broke airplay records in the UK and Australia. Trying to sing along, badly, to its slide guitar solo was practically a rite of passage.“Torn” catapulted 22-year-old Imbruglia to global fame, making her the latest Neighbours alum (after Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Craig McLachlan) to pull off the tricky transition from soap to pop. But Imbruglia‘s sound...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

World Mental Health Day: Joe Wicks’ advice for dads on how to look after their mental health

Currently on paternity leave following the arrival of baby daughter Leni last month, Joe Wicks is relishing the time he’s been able to spend with the new arrival (who is, he’s happy to report, “really relaxed and chill”) as well as daughter Indie, four, and son Marley, two.“I’ve always done the school run now and again, but I’ve been doing it five days a week, I’m doing the lunch and breakfast and everything,” he says on a video call from the home he shares with wife Rosie and their kids in Surrey.“I’ve loved being with them. I’ve realised the more...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Harry Kane swaps scoring for stories on CBeebies debut

England captain Harry Kane will swap scoring goals for reading bedtime stories on Monday as he appears on CBeebies.Kane, 29, will read ‘The Lion Inside’ by Rachel Bright on the BBC’s CBeebies Bedtime Story, joining a star-studded list of names to have delivered a story.The best-selling tale, illustrated by Jim Field, follows a shy mouse around as he tried to find his roar and was chosen by Kane himself as he reads it to his three children Ivy, Vivienne and Louis. View this post on Instagram ...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Steven Seagal calls Vladimir Putin ‘one of greatest world leaders’ on 70th birthday

Steven Seagal took to Instagram on Friday to wish Vladimir Putin a happy birthday, praising him as “one of the greatest world leaders”.“I’ve just realised that today is a very important day. Today is President Putin’s birthday and I think that we are now living in very trying times,” the American-born actor said.“He is one of the greatest world leaders and one of the greatest presidents in the world and I’m really hoping and praying that he gets the support and the love and the respect that he needs.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

875K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy