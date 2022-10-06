UW–Madison PhD students Joseph Romero-Reyes and Josh Wallace were both recently selected to be part of the Project MALES Graduate Scholars Program. Romero-Reyes and Wallace are two of just four scholars from across the country to be selected this fall for the program, which is designed to support the academic and career advancement of emerging scholars whose research is focused on improving the educational outcomes of boys and men of color. Awardees receive a stipend of $500 to support their research, are assigned a mentor, and receive professional development.

