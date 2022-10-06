ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wisc.edu

Romero-Reyes, Wallace selected for Project MALES Graduate Scholars Program

UW–Madison PhD students Joseph Romero-Reyes and Josh Wallace were both recently selected to be part of the Project MALES Graduate Scholars Program. Romero-Reyes and Wallace are two of just four scholars from across the country to be selected this fall for the program, which is designed to support the academic and career advancement of emerging scholars whose research is focused on improving the educational outcomes of boys and men of color. Awardees receive a stipend of $500 to support their research, are assigned a mentor, and receive professional development.
MADISON, WI
wisc.edu

Ten Badgers recognized among Wisconsin’s Most Influential Latino Leaders for 2022

Ten members of the UW–Madison community were recognized last week in Madison365’s annual list of “Wisconsin’s Most Influential Latino Leaders.”. A nonprofit online news publication, Madison365 has published annual power lists recognizing Wisconsin leaders from different racial and ethnic groups since 2015. The purpose of the lists is to “highlight the beauty of the diversity across our state” and elevate role models for Wisconsin’s young people, according to Henry Sanders, Jr., co-founder, publisher and chief executive officer of Madison365.
MADISON, WI
wisc.edu

College for people currently or formerly incarcerated

If you or someone close to you is currently or formerly incarcerated, college is still an option. Although there are wide disparities in college attendance between the general public and incarcerated individuals, some schools are breaking down barriers. The benefits of higher education – such as civic engagement and economic opportunities – extend beyond individuals to communities and the state.
MADISON, WI
wisc.edu

Tandem Press announces Friday Jazz Series starting Oct. 21

Tandem Press announces its annual Friday Jazz Series featuring students from the UW–Madison Mead Witter School of Music’s Jazz Studies Program, led by Johannes Wallmann, the John and Carolyn Peterson Chair in Jazz Studies, along with Emma Dayhuff, Chad McCullough, Nick Moran, and Les Thimmig. Currently on view...
MADISON, WI
wisc.edu

Hillman discusses shifting opinions on who should pay for college

The Chronicle of Higher Education utilized the expertise of UW–Madison’s Nick Hillman for a report on shifting opinions among Americans on the question of who should pay for college. The report focuses on a study that finds increasing numbers of Americans think the government should help students pay...
MADISON, WI

