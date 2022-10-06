Read full article on original website
WNDU
Portion of Red Arrow Highway closed in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A portion of Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County is closed this week. The highway is closed between John Beers Road and St. Joseph Avenue. The closure will last around one week to complete the installation of new utilities for new building construction. There will...
95.3 MNC
A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday
A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday. Conservation officers say Douglas Tolle was taking kite surfing lessons on the lake near Washington Park in Michigan City Saturday. The DNR says they aren’t sure what happened, but that Tolle started struggling in the water. By the time other...
abc57.com
Bremen man drowns while kite surfing on Lake Michigan
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man died after kite surfing on Lake Michigan on Saturday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. At 5:23 p.m. Central Standard Time, La Porte County dispatch got a 911 call about a man who nearly drowned while kite surfing near Washington Park Beach.
abc57.com
SWAT situation at Village Green in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The SWAT team is at a residence in Village Green in Mishawaka Tuesday evening. SWAT is at a residence on Pheasant Run. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, SWAT is searching for a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant.
whtc.com
One Road Project Done, Another Road Work Headache Continues
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 12, 2022) – One long-term road project is now complete in eastern Allegan County, while motorists in the Holland area have an ongoing, recurring headache to deal with. On Tuesday, officials of the state Department of Transportation, the Allegan County Road Commission and the Gun Lake...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Cass County man wins $500K in instant-win game
The Michigan Lottery says the winning ticket was purchased in Decatur at a Short Stop Convenience Store on Sherwood Street.
24-year-old Cass County man wins $500K on ticket bought during lunch break
LANSING, MI -- A Cass County man’s lunch break purchase led to the lottery win of a lifetime after he brought home a $500,000 jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Time 10 instant game. “I stopped at the store on my lunch break and bought a Cashword ticket...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is around 2-2.5 years old, so she still...
Man injured in Cass County house explosion
CASS COUNTY, MI – A man was injured in a house explosion Sunday, Oct. 9, Cass County sheriff’s deputies said. The injured man, Daniel Held, 53, of White Pigeon, was airlifted by MedFlight helicopter to Bronson Methodist Hospital. The incident happened just before 9 a.m. in the 67000...
22 WSBT
Traffic Alert: Repairs on Elkhart's Johnson Street bridge
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — There is a traffic alert in the City of Elkhart for drivers who take the Johnson Street Bridge at Beardsley. Crews have started repairs on the northbound lanes of the bridge. This has lead crews to shift northbound traffic over to the side that normally...
abc57.com
Section of Johnston Street closed October 11-15
GOSHEN, Ind. - A section of Johnston Street will be closed starting on Tuesday, according to the City of Goshen. The road will be closed west of Woodridge Court while crews install a new sewer tap for a nearby assisted living site development. The area will be closed through Saturday.
wmuk.org
Paw Paw school officials say they'll reconsider two policy changes after an outcry Monday night
Scores of people turned out for a Paw Paw Public Schools Board of Education meeting. The majority were there to protest the removal of rainbow flags from classrooms, and the cutting of a mental health curriculum. Earlier this month Paw Paw school teachers and administrators were told to take down...
footballscoop.com
Why Notre Dame coaches Marcus Freeman, Tommy Rees made the brilliant decision to put an injured quarterback in the coaches' box
The image that became a mini-firestorm and, eventually, bore brash but amusing “Do your (blanking) job!” T-shirts in gold and green obscured something revelatory as Notre Dame’s coaches sat inside their box Sept. 24 at North Carolina’s Kenan Memorial Stadium. Yes, Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees...
22 WSBT
City of Dowagiac hosts Under the Harvest Moon Festival
Just in time for the full moon, the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce presents the Under the Harvest Moon Festival this weekend. It celebrates Michigan's beautiful autumn colors with Michigan-grown produce, antiques and handmade merchandise. There will be vintage tractors on display and horse-drawn wagon tours of the city. The event...
WNDU
Police serve warrant for Quality-Inn shooting suspect at Village Green in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a police presence responded to serve a warrant at Village Green Mobile Home Park in Mishawaka. According to authorities, the Roseland Police Department was serving a warrant in the 1500 block of Pheasant Run for a person of interest in connection to a shooting at Quality Inn on Monday. A SWAT truck was on scene. The suspect was not located.
abc57.com
17-year-old shot on Fir Road in Mishawaka, St. Joseph County Police Department investigating
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teen injured. Police were notified of a walk-in shooting suspect at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka at 8:10 p.m. Sunday. A 17-year-old shooting victim was treated and released for gunshot wounds to...
WNDU
3 hurt after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to reports that a vehicle had crashed into a home in Mishawaka on Monday night. First responders were called to the scene of a car-into-home accident in the 400 block of Russ Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Our reporter on scene has said there appear to be two cars involved in the altercation.
abc57.com
Firefighters investigating fire at Polito's Pizza
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire at Polito's Pizza on Saturday, October 8. It started around 10:25 a.m. No one was injured because of the fire and firefighters say the building only had smoke damage.
