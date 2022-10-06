ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, MI

WNDU

Portion of Red Arrow Highway closed in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A portion of Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County is closed this week. The highway is closed between John Beers Road and St. Joseph Avenue. The closure will last around one week to complete the installation of new utilities for new building construction. There will...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday

A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday. Conservation officers say Douglas Tolle was taking kite surfing lessons on the lake near Washington Park in Michigan City Saturday. The DNR says they aren’t sure what happened, but that Tolle started struggling in the water. By the time other...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Bremen man drowns while kite surfing on Lake Michigan

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man died after kite surfing on Lake Michigan on Saturday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. At 5:23 p.m. Central Standard Time, La Porte County dispatch got a 911 call about a man who nearly drowned while kite surfing near Washington Park Beach.
BREMEN, IN
abc57.com

SWAT situation at Village Green in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The SWAT team is at a residence in Village Green in Mishawaka Tuesday evening. SWAT is at a residence on Pheasant Run. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, SWAT is searching for a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant.
MISHAWAKA, IN
whtc.com

One Road Project Done, Another Road Work Headache Continues

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 12, 2022) – One long-term road project is now complete in eastern Allegan County, while motorists in the Holland area have an ongoing, recurring headache to deal with. On Tuesday, officials of the state Department of Transportation, the Allegan County Road Commission and the Gun Lake...
HOLLAND, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is around 2-2.5 years old, so she still...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
MLive

Man injured in Cass County house explosion

CASS COUNTY, MI – A man was injured in a house explosion Sunday, Oct. 9, Cass County sheriff’s deputies said. The injured man, Daniel Held, 53, of White Pigeon, was airlifted by MedFlight helicopter to Bronson Methodist Hospital. The incident happened just before 9 a.m. in the 67000...
CASS COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Traffic Alert: Repairs on Elkhart's Johnson Street bridge

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — There is a traffic alert in the City of Elkhart for drivers who take the Johnson Street Bridge at Beardsley. Crews have started repairs on the northbound lanes of the bridge. This has lead crews to shift northbound traffic over to the side that normally...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Section of Johnston Street closed October 11-15

GOSHEN, Ind. - A section of Johnston Street will be closed starting on Tuesday, according to the City of Goshen. The road will be closed west of Woodridge Court while crews install a new sewer tap for a nearby assisted living site development. The area will be closed through Saturday.
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

City of Dowagiac hosts Under the Harvest Moon Festival

Just in time for the full moon, the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce presents the Under the Harvest Moon Festival this weekend. It celebrates Michigan's beautiful autumn colors with Michigan-grown produce, antiques and handmade merchandise. There will be vintage tractors on display and horse-drawn wagon tours of the city. The event...
DOWAGIAC, MI
WNDU

Police serve warrant for Quality-Inn shooting suspect at Village Green in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a police presence responded to serve a warrant at Village Green Mobile Home Park in Mishawaka. According to authorities, the Roseland Police Department was serving a warrant in the 1500 block of Pheasant Run for a person of interest in connection to a shooting at Quality Inn on Monday. A SWAT truck was on scene. The suspect was not located.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

3 hurt after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to reports that a vehicle had crashed into a home in Mishawaka on Monday night. First responders were called to the scene of a car-into-home accident in the 400 block of Russ Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Our reporter on scene has said there appear to be two cars involved in the altercation.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Firefighters investigating fire at Polito's Pizza

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire at Polito's Pizza on Saturday, October 8. It started around 10:25 a.m. No one was injured because of the fire and firefighters say the building only had smoke damage.
SOUTH BEND, IN

