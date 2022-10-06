Read full article on original website
Law enforcement needs help identifying vehicle and driver
Area law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who led the Musselshell Co. Sheriff’s Office and the BPD on high-speed chases Monday night. After video was taken of the vehicle by the Musselshell County Sherriff’s Office the Billings PD had a similar encounter with the same vehicle and driver at about 9:35 Monday night driving dangerously and erratically. You can see the video on Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page here.
Woman struck and injured by train at Billings crossing
Police said on social media the woman suffered "serious injuries" after she was hit while trying to cross the tracks at North Broadway around 7:50 p.m.
Billings attorney seeks restraining order blocking Metra management privatization
A Billings attorney believes the process used by Yellowstone County commissioners to explore privatizing management at MetraPark has been so corrupted that it should be stopped entirely. Gene Jarussi has asked Yellowstone County District Court to place a temporary restraining order against county commissioners to halt the privatization bid process...
Juvenile arrested after Billings police respond to woman stabbed
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police responded to a woman who was stabbed on Nottingham Cir. Saturday morning. According to the Billings Police Department, the woman had a non-life-threatening cut on her hand. A suspect was identified as a juvenile male who was located and arrested on scene. More from this...
Laurel Outlook
Local hero: Billings man rescues three Laurel girls after car plunges into ditch
Travis Salter had a premonition that he should move closer to an irrigation ditch during the Laurel-Central football game last week in Billings. That move helped him save three Laurel teenagers’ lives after their car plunged into a ditch behind St. Francis School. “Three minutes after I sat on...
Stolen: Bull elk rack snatched from hunter's truck in Billings
Bringing home a 340 inch, six by seven bull elk may be many hunters dreams come true, but for Adam Grenda, it now feels like a bad dream.
Man arraigned on charge related to shooting at Billings park
A man arrested following a shooting at a Billings park where dozens of people were gathered for youth football practices was charged Thursday in Yellowstone County District Court.
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
Moose still on the loose in Billings
The moose that was first spotted on Saturday is still wandering in Billings. MTN News spoke with Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Tuesday to speak about the situation.
Eastern Montana congressional race: Penny Ronning, Democrat
Democratic candidate for Montana’s eastern congressional district and former Billings City Councilmember Penny Ronning landed some criticism on her opponents during a debate Oct. 1 in Great Falls.
Billings friends, family remember Bozeman teacher
A Bozeman high school teacher passed away after he was hit by a truck while riding his bike to work last week. Kelly Fulton has close ties to Billings.
7 new COVID deaths recorded in Yellowstone County since August
In a news release, RiverStone officials highlighted positive news on the COVID front: the number of positive cases in Yellowstone County has decreased since early September.
Fundraiser launched for Bozeman High teacher hit by vehicle while biking to work
A Bozeman High School teacher was seriously injured and flown to Billings for surgery after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
Billings Driver Has a Kind but Serious Message for Two Drivers
Earlier today, while I was getting coffee, I had a conversation with a very kind man. He told me he had an awful experience while driving the other day and I felt absolutely sympathetic to him; I've experienced the same thing while driving on Billings' roads. Unfortunately for him, it happened two separate times on the same day. I asked him if he was okay with sharing this story, and he obliged. He has a message for both of those drivers.
Billings Shrine auditorium purchased by NADC
The Shrine building on Broadwater Avenue in Billings, Montana, was recently purchased by the Native American Development Corporation (NADC). According to the press release, the 2.2 million dollar purchase of the property was funded through a loan from the Native American Bank, located in Denver, Colorado. The 50,000-square-foot property includes...
Electric vehicle charging stations popping up in Montana
In 2021, electric vehicle registrations accounted for only 0.1% of all vehicle registrations in Montana.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
BREAKING: Billings Police are Investigating an Intense Armed Carjacking
According to a tweet from the Billings Police Department, they are requesting the public's help in investigating an armed carjacking that took place on the corner of 11th Avenue North and North 30th Street at around 12:43 this afternoon (09/30). Police state that the victim was held at gunpoint and...
Billings crime lab finds bizarre ingredients in fentanyl pills
So far in 2022, 20 percent of cases received into the lab contain fentanyl, according to Misty Icard, a chemistry supervisor with the forensic science division.
5 must-see places in Montana
Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
