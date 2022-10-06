ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Grove, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

Police conduct K-9 search at Mt. Zion Junior High and High School

Mt. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- Mt. Zion Police conducted a K-9 search of Mt. Zion High School and Mt. Zion Junior High, Tuesday afternoon. According to the school district, the search was in coordination with law enforcement. While the K-9's searched both facilities, students were not permitted to exit classrooms or transition to other classes.
MOUNT ZION, IL
WAND TV

St. Joe teen installs bike repair station in Oakwood

OAKWOOD, ILL (WAND): St. Joe teen, Andrew Guelfi, installed a bike repair station in Oakwood on the Kickapoo Rail Trail for his Eagle Scout project. Guelfi says he started working at Durst Cycle in Champaign while as a Boy Scout. He's part of Pack 40 and Troop 40 from St. Joseph. Guelfi says he has always oved biking. "After I started working at Durst Cycle, my enjoyment for biking increased and I even bought myself a road bike." He tells WAND News.
OAKWOOD, IL
WAND TV

Abbott EMS officially begins operation in Macon County

DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Back in June, workers at Decatur Ambulance Service were notified that HSHS St. Mary's would discontinue the emergency services September 1st, 2022. The City of Decatur opted in a new company. Abbott EMS officially began operation as of October 7th, 2022. Over the years, the ambulance...
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Villa Grove, IL
Local
Illinois Traffic
WAND TV

Strong Towns kicks off the Illinois Bike Summit at Community Civic Event

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Strong Towns is an organization that analyzes the failures of the post-war city development patterns while providing cities with the knowledge and tools for improvement. CEO Charles Marohn explains how Champaign and Urbana could both use some developments. “Champaign and Urbana are both great cities. But...
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Police: Man repeatedly punched senior citizen in the head

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A man was arrested in Charleston after police said he punched a senior citizen in the head. Jordan Metheny is charged with aggravated battery to a senior citizen after being arrested Saturday. Police were called to Walmart after learning Metheny saw someone in the store with...
CHARLESTON, IL
WAND TV

Decatur Police Department gets IDOT traffic enforcement grant

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department has been awarded a traffic enforcement grant. DPD was awarded a Federal Fiscal Year 2023 Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program grant to conduct additional traffic safety efforts. The STEP program focuses on high-visibility enforcement. “We’re pleased to receive this grant to step up...
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derailment
WAND TV

U of I Homecoming Week impact on local businesses

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Homecoming Week officially began yesterday, and everyone is preparing for the busy week ahead. The Retail Manager at Gameday Spirits says this week is huge for them. “When the schedule comes out, we immediately look at when it is homecoming week. It will be the single...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Champaign parents pack Unit 4 BOE meeting over proposed school changes

CHAMPAING, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign parents are taking their concerns straight to the school board. Dozens came out before the Unit 4 Board of Education meeting Monday night and many stayed to share their thoughts during the public comment period of the board meeting. "Now we stand here at the precipice...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

DPS61 responds to op-ed criticizing academic achievement in district

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur's School Board and district officials are responding to a Wall Street Journal op-ed criticizing the district's poor reading and math scores, especially for students of color. The op-ed reviewed a recent Wire Points investigation that found just 2% of black third graders in DPS61...
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WAND TV

October is caffeine addiction recovery month: What you need to know

DECATUR, ILL. (WAND)- Whether you're reaching for a cup of coffee, tea or an energy drink in the morning, there's a reason why you're looking for that fix. With October being caffeine addiction recovery month, there's a lot the average caffeine consumer needs to know. "Caffeine is a stimulant you...
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy