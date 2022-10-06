Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Police: Construction truck lost part of its load under train trestle
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Cleanup efforts will get underway after a construction truck lost a portion of its load under the train trestle on South Side Drive in Decatur. Part of the load spilled out onto the road in the 600 block of W. South Side Drive around 10:30 a.m.
WAND TV
Police conduct K-9 search at Mt. Zion Junior High and High School
Mt. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- Mt. Zion Police conducted a K-9 search of Mt. Zion High School and Mt. Zion Junior High, Tuesday afternoon. According to the school district, the search was in coordination with law enforcement. While the K-9's searched both facilities, students were not permitted to exit classrooms or transition to other classes.
WAND TV
St. Joe teen installs bike repair station in Oakwood
OAKWOOD, ILL (WAND): St. Joe teen, Andrew Guelfi, installed a bike repair station in Oakwood on the Kickapoo Rail Trail for his Eagle Scout project. Guelfi says he started working at Durst Cycle in Champaign while as a Boy Scout. He's part of Pack 40 and Troop 40 from St. Joseph. Guelfi says he has always oved biking. "After I started working at Durst Cycle, my enjoyment for biking increased and I even bought myself a road bike." He tells WAND News.
WAND TV
Abbott EMS officially begins operation in Macon County
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Back in June, workers at Decatur Ambulance Service were notified that HSHS St. Mary's would discontinue the emergency services September 1st, 2022. The City of Decatur opted in a new company. Abbott EMS officially began operation as of October 7th, 2022. Over the years, the ambulance...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAND TV
Strong Towns kicks off the Illinois Bike Summit at Community Civic Event
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Strong Towns is an organization that analyzes the failures of the post-war city development patterns while providing cities with the knowledge and tools for improvement. CEO Charles Marohn explains how Champaign and Urbana could both use some developments. “Champaign and Urbana are both great cities. But...
WAND TV
DPD: Suspect dead, 2 Decatur police officers wounded after traffic stop shootout
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel says two DPD officers were wounded, and a suspect was killed after a shootout during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. Around 12:30 am, officers made a traffic stop in the 1300 block of E. Walnut Street. During the stop, shots...
WAND TV
Police: Man repeatedly punched senior citizen in the head
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A man was arrested in Charleston after police said he punched a senior citizen in the head. Jordan Metheny is charged with aggravated battery to a senior citizen after being arrested Saturday. Police were called to Walmart after learning Metheny saw someone in the store with...
WAND TV
Decatur Police Department gets IDOT traffic enforcement grant
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department has been awarded a traffic enforcement grant. DPD was awarded a Federal Fiscal Year 2023 Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program grant to conduct additional traffic safety efforts. The STEP program focuses on high-visibility enforcement. “We’re pleased to receive this grant to step up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAND TV
U of I Homecoming Week impact on local businesses
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Homecoming Week officially began yesterday, and everyone is preparing for the busy week ahead. The Retail Manager at Gameday Spirits says this week is huge for them. “When the schedule comes out, we immediately look at when it is homecoming week. It will be the single...
WAND TV
Champaign parents pack Unit 4 BOE meeting over proposed school changes
CHAMPAING, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign parents are taking their concerns straight to the school board. Dozens came out before the Unit 4 Board of Education meeting Monday night and many stayed to share their thoughts during the public comment period of the board meeting. "Now we stand here at the precipice...
WAND TV
Mark Tupper discusses the Illini's first win over Iowa in 14 years
(WAND) -- The Illini did something for the first time in 14 years on Saturday. Illinois defeated Iowa in football. That's right, the last time the Illini defeated the Hawkeyes was back in 2008. Mark Tupper stops by to discuss the team's big time win.
WAND TV
DPS61 responds to op-ed criticizing academic achievement in district
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur's School Board and district officials are responding to a Wall Street Journal op-ed criticizing the district's poor reading and math scores, especially for students of color. The op-ed reviewed a recent Wire Points investigation that found just 2% of black third graders in DPS61...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
October is caffeine addiction recovery month: What you need to know
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND)- Whether you're reaching for a cup of coffee, tea or an energy drink in the morning, there's a reason why you're looking for that fix. With October being caffeine addiction recovery month, there's a lot the average caffeine consumer needs to know. "Caffeine is a stimulant you...
Comments / 0