The Yavapai College volleyball team is done with away games in 2022 and will play its final six regular season games at home, starting with two this week in Prescott. Volleyball begins today inside of Walraven Gymnasium where the Roughriders will face the Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters at 7 p.m. Two days later on Friday, October 14, YC matches up with the No. 4-ranked Scottsdale Community College Fighting Artichokes at the same time and same place. Eastern Arizona comes into its matchup with YC at 16-8 overall and 4-3 in conference play.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO