Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myradioplace.com
PVPD to Host DUI Awareness Assemble for Local School
Between Monday, October 31, and Wednesday, November 2, Arizona Agribusiness and Equine Center, a charter high school in Prescott Valley, will be partnering with the Prescott Valley Police Department and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to host a mock car accident scene to showcase the dangers of being under the influence of alcohol/drugs and operating a motor vehicle. On Wednesday, November 2, multiple emergency first responder vehicles will be staged outside of AAEC charter school in Prescott Valley.
myradioplace.com
Chino Valley Police Department Reports Uptick in Domestic Violence
Chino Valley Police Chief Chuck Wynn said domestic violence in the town has increased 15% during the past year. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Chino Valley Police Department continues to deal with the issue. Chief Wynn said domestic violence is no more or less a problem here than in other jurisdictions. Chief Wynn said the Arizona legislature needs to mandate stiffer penalties for those convicted of domestic violence crimes.
myradioplace.com
Sedona to Host Uptown Trick or Treating
This Halloween, on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m., the Sedona Parks and Recreation Department and Uptown merchants will host safe and fun trick or treating once again in the Uptown area. Trick or treaters can expect the same great experience of fun treats and a festive atmosphere offered by a variety of shops in years past, and parents will appreciate the safe environment managed by the Sedona Police Department and its volunteers.
myradioplace.com
Cottonwood Area Transit Begins Service to Jerome
It was business as usual as the Cottonwood Area Transit bus rolled through town last week. It was the first bus on CAT’s new route to Jerome. The bus will be a one-day-aweek, three-times-a-day route to the tiny community of just over 400 residents. It’s on CAT’s red route, which travels through Clarkdale and Cottonwood and will stop in three places in Jerome to pick up and drop off passengers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myradioplace.com
Camp Verde Sports Complex Approved for More Funding
More funds have been approved from Camp Verde Town Council for the sports complex by way of change orders, Over a 106 thousand dollars of funding. Construction is still underway at the new venue, located at 995 Champion Trail, as crews complete two soccer/football fields and two baseball/softball fields with overhead lighting for evening games and practices.
myradioplace.com
Yavapai College Volleyball To Play Final 6 Games
The Yavapai College volleyball team is done with away games in 2022 and will play its final six regular season games at home, starting with two this week in Prescott. Volleyball begins today inside of Walraven Gymnasium where the Roughriders will face the Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters at 7 p.m. Two days later on Friday, October 14, YC matches up with the No. 4-ranked Scottsdale Community College Fighting Artichokes at the same time and same place. Eastern Arizona comes into its matchup with YC at 16-8 overall and 4-3 in conference play.
Comments / 0